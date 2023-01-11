Read full article on original website
Why Institutional Investors Are Already Preparing for the Next Bull Run
Digital asset prices have been falling steadily since last November, with the combined market capitalization taking an over 60% hit by December 16, 2022. In the meantime, Terra’s collapse, the bankruptcy of prominent CeFi providers like Celsius and Voyager, as well as the high-profile FTX scandal aggravated the negative impacts of the ongoing bear market.
Artificial Intelligence Altcoins Skyrocket Amid Rumors of $10,000,000,000 Microsoft Investment in OpenAI
Artificial intelligence (AI) altcoins are taking off this week as reports surface indicating that Microsoft plans to make a gigantic investment in the AI space. The news website Semafor, citing sources familiar with the matter, reports that Microsoft has been in talks to invest $10 billion in artificial intelligence research company OpenAI.
Top Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Mirroring 2019 Pattern That Preceded Massive 240% Rally – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says that the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally is mirroring a pattern that preceded the king crypto’s massive eruption in 2019. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 218,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to dominate the crypto markets in a repeat performance of its 2019 burst.
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
Crypto Analytics Firm Warns Traders About Ethereum-Based Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 164% in Two Weeks
Blockchain intelligence platform Santiment warns that the massive rally recorded by a top-50 altcoin could be coming to an end. Santiment says that the governance token of the Ethereum (ETH)-based staking network Lido DAO (LDO) is showing a divergence between the price and the number of active addresses as well as network growth.
Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023
Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
Over 800 Victims of BitConnect Crypto Ponzi Scheme To Receive $17,000,000 in Restitution, According to U.S. DOJ
More than 800 victims of the collapsed BitConnect crypto Ponzi scheme are set to receive $17 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A federal district court in San Diego ordered the restitution on Thursday, which will be distributed to victims across more than 40 countries. BitConnect...
Grayscale Replies to SEC, Argues That Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETF Denial Is Illogical
Crypto hedge fund Grayscale is telling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its denial of Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is “illogical.”. Replying to a brief filed by the SEC last month, Grayscale says that converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot BTC ETF would greatly benefit traders by unlocking value and increasing investor protections.
Crypto’s Next Bull Market Will Be Biggest Ever, Predicts Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Fund – But There’s a Catch
The chief investment officer of Bitwise Investments crypto fund, Matt Hougan, is expressing bullish market sentiment. Hougan says in an investor letter that the crypto market is “well positioned to stage a recovery” and chart a path to a record-breaking bullish cycle. “In the end, however, we believe...
Trader Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin Top and Bottom Updates Outlook After Big Crypto Rally
A trader who sold Bitcoin (BTC) near its all-time high and re-entered the market at a massive discount in November is updating his outlook on the crypto markets. The pseudonymous trader, who goes by the name DonAlt, tells his 449,000 Twitter followers that bears are in a precarious position after Bitcoin’s run from $15,731 on November 21st to its Thursday high of $19,117.
Crypto Analyst Warns Ethereum Facing Significant Resistance, Details Breakdown Scenario for ETH
Crypto trader Jason Pizzino warns that Ethereum (ETH) could undergo a heavy correction after experiencing a modest rally this week. In a new video, Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that Ethereum’s bear market downtrend remains intact despite the second-largest crypto asset by market rallying by over 10% this week.
Bitcoin and One Artificial Intelligence Altcoin at Crucial Pivot Points, Says Crypto Trader – Here’s His Outlook
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating their outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and the artificial intelligence (AI) altcoin Fetch.ai (FET). The pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells their 332,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is on the verge of confirming a bull market after rallying this week. However, they warn it...
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Caused FTX Implosion in New ‘Pre-Mortem’ Substack Post
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says the head of rival exchange Binance contributed to setting off the demise of his crypto empire. In a post to Bankman-Fried’s Substack titled “FTX Pre-Mortem Overview,” the 30-year-old says a combination of several factors caused the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX exchange.
Dogecoin Is 261% More Profitable Than Bitcoin in One Key Aspect: Crypto Analytics Platform
According to crypto analytics platform CoinWarz, meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) is vastly more profitable to mine than Bitcoin (BTC). Per the analytics platform, the electricity costs are slightly less to mine BTC than DOGE, but the profit margin for mining DOGE is signifcantly higher than mining BTC. At time of...
Altcoin Season Imminent? Crypto Analyst Looks at Metric That Has Historically Signalled Massive Rallies
A widely-followed crypto analyst says that the price movement of small-cap tokens suggests that the altcoin season could be underway. In a new video, the host of the YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 441,000 subscribers that while small-cap altcoins are still trading 5% below their price on December 12th, the trajectory indicates potential for a big rally.
Samsung’s Asset Management Subsidiary Launches Bitcoin Futures ETF in Asia
The Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Korea’s largest investment manager, Samsung Asset Management, is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to investors in Asia. Samsung Asset Management Limited (SAMHK) says it expects to list the new investment product on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)...
Shiba Inu Whale Moves 3,333,256,285,484 SHIB in One Massive Transaction – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An affluent crypto investor just moved a large amount of Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins as the dog-themed digital asset gains popularity on exchanges. According to blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, the unknown whale transferred 3,333,256,285,484 SHIB worth $30,262,633 at time of the transaction on January 10th. The funds were moved...
