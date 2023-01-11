ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Why Institutional Investors Are Already Preparing for the Next Bull Run

Digital asset prices have been falling steadily since last November, with the combined market capitalization taking an over 60% hit by December 16, 2022. In the meantime, Terra’s collapse, the bankruptcy of prominent CeFi providers like Celsius and Voyager, as well as the high-profile FTX scandal aggravated the negative impacts of the ongoing bear market.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days

A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023

Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
dailyhodl.com

Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
dailyhodl.com

Grayscale Replies to SEC, Argues That Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETF Denial Is Illogical

Crypto hedge fund Grayscale is telling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its denial of Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is “illogical.”. Replying to a brief filed by the SEC last month, Grayscale says that converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot BTC ETF would greatly benefit traders by unlocking value and increasing investor protections.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin Top and Bottom Updates Outlook After Big Crypto Rally

A trader who sold Bitcoin (BTC) near its all-time high and re-entered the market at a massive discount in November is updating his outlook on the crypto markets. The pseudonymous trader, who goes by the name DonAlt, tells his 449,000 Twitter followers that bears are in a precarious position after Bitcoin’s run from $15,731 on November 21st to its Thursday high of $19,117.
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Season Imminent? Crypto Analyst Looks at Metric That Has Historically Signalled Massive Rallies

A widely-followed crypto analyst says that the price movement of small-cap tokens suggests that the altcoin season could be underway. In a new video, the host of the YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 441,000 subscribers that while small-cap altcoins are still trading 5% below their price on December 12th, the trajectory indicates potential for a big rally.
dailyhodl.com

Samsung’s Asset Management Subsidiary Launches Bitcoin Futures ETF in Asia

The Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Korea’s largest investment manager, Samsung Asset Management, is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to investors in Asia. Samsung Asset Management Limited (SAMHK) says it expects to list the new investment product on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy