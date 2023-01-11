ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs

Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
MANHATTAN, NY
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
ABC7 Fort Myers

Tim Cook agrees to a massive pay cut

(CNN) — Apple CEO Tim Cook recommended the company cut his pay this year after shareholders rebelled. The world’s largest tech company said it would reduce Cook’s target pay package to $49 million, 40% lower than his target pay for 2022 and about half Cook’s $99.4 million total compensation that he was granted last year.
The Independent

Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated

Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg.Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad...
dallasexpress.com

Amazon, Salesforce Slash Thousands of Jobs

Amazon and Salesforce kicked off the new year by slashing more than 25,000 industry jobs and signaling that more could follow, given worsening economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad. Last week, Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon and San Francisco-based Salesforce announced cuts of approximately 18,000 and 8,000 jobs, respectively. The...
Variety

Amazon Will Lay Off 18,000 Employees, CEO Andy Jassy Says

Amazon will eliminate “just over 18,000 roles” at the company, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to staffers Wednesday, well more than previously expected by the ecommerce giant. The layoffs will occur across “several teams” but the majority of job cuts are in the Amazon Stores group and its People, Experience and Technology (PXT) organization, Jassy said in the memo, which the company posted on its blog site. “Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy wrote. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure;...

