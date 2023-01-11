Read full article on original website
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
Microsoft is giving its US employees unlimited time off
In addition to unlimited time off, salaried US employees get 10 corporate holidays, sick and mental health days, and can take leaves of absence.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Elon Musk taps first right hand as possible successor: Tom Zhu
Global news reports say Elon Musk has picked his successor at Tesla: Tom Zhu Xiaotong, vice president in charge of the Asia-Pacific, amid criticism Musk has been distracted since acquiring Twitter.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs
Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
Bill Gates says Elon Musk is taking a 'seat-of-the-pants' approach to decision-making at Twitter
Bill Gates said Twitter was "stirring things up" and decisions at the company were not made by a broad group of people, per the Financial Times.
Tesla Sharply Lowers EV Prices In US: You Can Now Own A Model 3 For Little Under $36,500
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Google company Verily to lay off 15% of workforce
Verily Life Sciences said Wednesday it will begin the process of laying off 15% of its staff as part of a restructuring effort.
Tim Cook agrees to a massive pay cut
(CNN) — Apple CEO Tim Cook recommended the company cut his pay this year after shareholders rebelled. The world’s largest tech company said it would reduce Cook’s target pay package to $49 million, 40% lower than his target pay for 2022 and about half Cook’s $99.4 million total compensation that he was granted last year.
Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated
Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg.Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad...
dallasexpress.com
Amazon, Salesforce Slash Thousands of Jobs
Amazon and Salesforce kicked off the new year by slashing more than 25,000 industry jobs and signaling that more could follow, given worsening economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad. Last week, Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon and San Francisco-based Salesforce announced cuts of approximately 18,000 and 8,000 jobs, respectively. The...
CNBC
Swiss company that counts Microsoft as a customer says it's removed CO2 from the air and put it in the ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
Amazon Will Lay Off 18,000 Employees, CEO Andy Jassy Says
Amazon will eliminate “just over 18,000 roles” at the company, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to staffers Wednesday, well more than previously expected by the ecommerce giant. The layoffs will occur across “several teams” but the majority of job cuts are in the Amazon Stores group and its People, Experience and Technology (PXT) organization, Jassy said in the memo, which the company posted on its blog site. “Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy wrote. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure;...
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Tesla, Coinbase, Roku
Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slid 61% over the past year and 79% from its February 2021 peak.
ChatGPT could be a 'game changer' for Microsoft that turns it into a core AI stock as it mulls a $10 billion investment into OpenAI, Wedbush says
"ChatGPT a potential game changer for MSFT," according to a note from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft already invested $1 billion in parent OpenAI back in 2019, and it's reportedly in talks to invest another $10 billion. "This strategic investment is a smart poker move in this AI arms race...
