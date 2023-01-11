Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL Scout Reveals Who Patriots May Target In First Round Of Draft
The New England Patriots just missed out on the postseason, finishing the year 8-9. While the defense was able to get the job done for the most part, their season was undone by inconsistent performance on offense. The Patriots ranked 11th in points allowed and eighth in yardage, but 17th...
Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Release Thursday Injury Report; Isaiah McKenzie OUT vs. Dolphins?
Buffalo Bills recevier Isaiah McKenzie is trending in the wrong direction on the injury report ahead of Sunday's playoff clash with the Miami Dolphins.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one option that feels like a no-brainer at inside linebacker.
Stock Changes for Steelers Rookies
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class saw a good chunk of playing time and have some significant expectations moving forward.
Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach
The New England Patriots just wrapped up their second losing season in the past three years, and it sounds like their front office is putting some pressure on Bill Belichick to make certain changes. In an unprecedented move for the franchise, the Patriots put out a statement on Thursday saying they are negotiating a long-term... The post Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
4 bold Dolphins predictions vs. Bills in NFL Wild Card
The Miami Dolphins snuck into the NFL Playoffs after snapping a five-game losing streak with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets. They’re set for a difficult Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and the Dolphins will surely be feeling the absence of Tua Tagovailoa, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt. With a high-stakes playoff game on the horizon, we’re going to make some bold Dolphins predictions vs. the Bills in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Patriots, Jerod Mayo Extension: Bill Belichick's Successor?
Could the 36-year old defensive coach be the heir-apparent for the New England Patriots?
Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.
NFL Exec Reveals Why Cowboys Could End Up With Sean Payton
The Dallas Cowboys put together their second consecutive 12-win regular season under head coach Mike McCarthy. It was a pretty remarkable feat given the fact that many people wrote them off in Week 1 when Dak Prescott injured his thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is also the first time since 1991-1996 that the Cowboys won double-digit games in consecutive seasons.
Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:. RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) Doubtful. OL Liam Eichenberg (hand) Questionable. OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) OL Kendall Lamm (ankle) QB Teddy Bridgewater...
WATCH: Rob Gronkowski, noted Josh Allen (& Buffalo) guy
Rob Gronkowski is one of Buffalo’s beloved sons that most folks hate. That’s not exactly as personal as it sounds. A longtime member of the New England Patriots, Gronkowski played for the Pats during the Tom Brady heyday. He always seemed to save some of his best games for the Bills.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Colin Cowherd Makes His Six NFL Playoff Bets For Wildcard Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his six betting picks for the upcoming NFL Wild Card games. Ravens at Bengals (CIN -10) I like the Ravens, it's now at -10. They've given Joe burrow issues and I do not like having to face a team back-to-back. Cincinnati's better, there's no question but this series and Baltimore culture made Brady earn every win, made Peyton earn every playoff win, they're built for this stuff. The line is ten, I have to take the Ravens."
Jalen Ramsey Seems To Hint At Leaving The Rams
Jalen Ramsey, just like almost all of his teammates on the Los Angeles Rams, had a rough 2022 season. They struggled from the opening snap of the season, putting together the worst season for a defending Super Bowl champion ever. Los Angeles finished the season 5-12, not coming close to...
Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Bookmakers speak on Cowboys-Bucs, big bets, more
In poring over Super Wild Card playoff odds, you might’ve noticed it’s a bit of feast or famine. There are three games with point spreads of more than a touchdown – including one now approaching two touchdowns – and three games with spreads of 3 points or fewer.
