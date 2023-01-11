Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ECSO searching for suspect in Boot Barn theft
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to ECSO, on January 4, deputies were dispatched to Boot Barn on NW Loop 338 where employees told them that an unknown man entered the store and picked up three pairs […]
MCSO, crime stoppers ask for help in drive-by shooting investigation
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a drive-by shooting investigation. According to MCSO, on Dec. 19, 2022, deputies responded to Sand Revolution, a business located at 10504 West County Road 72, after...
Odessa man accused of assaulting girlfriend
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a local motel. Luis Ortiz, 39, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an Odessa Police Office report, on January 8, officers were called to the Travel Lodge on E Highway […]
Woman accused of hitting granddaughter in face with metal chair
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman was arrested Monday after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 24-year-old granddaughter amid an argument. Alicia Sanchez, 66, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on January 9, deputies were called to the 800 block of […]
Expired registration leads to drug bust, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A passenger in a car that was pulled over earlier this week for an expired vehicle registration sticker was arrested after she was allegedly caught with several different drugs. Elissa Boley, 41, has been charged with three counts of felony drug possession as well as possession of marijuana. According to an Odessa […]
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
Midland Police warn of traffic congestion on Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — If you're traveling in Midland Thursday, police are asking you to watch out. The Midland Police Department posted at 5:30 p.m. that a crash was causing heavy congestion on Loop 250. Police say the congestion is occurring in the eastbound lanes just past Midkiff Rd. Drivers...
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
Midland police ask for help in drive-by shots fired investigation
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the public for help solving a shots fired case. According to Midland Crime Stoppers, on Jan. 4, shots were fired from a silver four-door car toward a home in the 1100 block of Moran Street. The identity or identities of...
Motivation for deadly weekend shooting was robbery, witness says
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A witness to a deadly shooting last weekend that left one teen dead said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery. According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, the witness said he and several other teens went to 17-year-old Omar Matther Gutierrez’s home in the 10000 block of Cielo Alto […]
Odessan accused of assaulting two nurses
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two nurses who were trying to help him. Jesse James Bermejo, 21, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant. According to an affidavit, on January 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
cbs7.com
Accident causing traffic in eastbound lanes of W Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department has posted on Facebook about heavy traffic in the eastbound lanes of W Loop 250. This traffic is due to an accident. MPD asks drivers to avoid the area and to be careful.
MPD searching for suspect in stolen credit card case
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing credit cards. According to a Facebook post, on January 1, a victim’s vehicle was broken into in the 4400 block of Andrews Highway and several identification cards and credit cards were stolen. The victim’s […]
Woman accused of assaulting sister with tweezers, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after investigators said an argument about a sweater escalated into a physical altercation. Joanna Martinez, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on January 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
cbs7.com
Bomb threat hoax at Ector Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday Ector Middle School was the victim of a hoax bomb threat on social media. ECISD police and K-9 units responded, cleared the school and determined the post untrue.
Man accused of assaulting wife on multiple occasions
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife after an argument about drinking and driving. Natividad Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Teen accused of shoplifting arrested on warrant
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month on a warrant after she was accused of stealing from Target over the summer. Alexys Griffith, 17, has been charged with two counts of Theft and one count of Evading Arrest. According to court documents, on July 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Oncor reporting almost 800 homes in Midland without power
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the homes affected below should have their power back. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: According to Oncor, the homes near Midland College have their power back, about an hour and thirty minutes before expected. Homes around Stonegate Fellowship still have an estimated restoration...
Caution! The Most Dangerous Road In Midland-Odessa According To Local Drivers
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
Judge denies bond request for mom accused of murdering 8-year-old son
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A mother accused of strangling her eight-year-old son to death late last year will remain in custody a little longer after Judge Justin Low today denied her request for a bond reduction. Megan Lange, 29, has been charged with Capital Murder of a Child Under the Age of 10, as well […]
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0