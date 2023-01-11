Read full article on original website
Related
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
FBI Informants Who Marched With Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Will Testify for Their Defense
Before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI had well-placed informants in the Proud Boys who the government hoped could glean information about the notorious far-right street-fighting gang’s inner workings. Now, some of those same informants are being called as witnesses in the Proud Boys’ high-profile seditious...
WFMJ.com
Judges weigh GOP bid to delay 2 Pa. House special elections
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Preparations are far along for two Pittsburgh-area special elections that the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania House has filed a lawsuit to delay past their scheduled date in early February. With Democrats and Republicans nearly even in the state House, the two special elections could...
See the most extreme temperatures in Ohio history
On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in […]
WFMJ.com
Mike Kelly re-introduces legislation prohibiting abortions upon detection of heartbeat
Pennsylvania Congressman, Mike Kelly has re-introduced legislation that would prohibit abortions upon the detection of an unborn fetus's heartbeat. The "Heartbeat Protection Act" was previously introduced in the 177th Congress and is co-led by Representatives Chris Smith of New Jersey and Kat Cammack of Florida. It had 62 original co-sponsors.
Biden declares emergency in California due to winter storm conditions
(KRON) — Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the successive winter storms hitting the state, according to a statement from the White House. Biden ordered Federal assistance to help state, tribal and local response efforts to deal with the conditions brought on by the storms in the counties of […]
Phys.org
US west coast girds for more damaging storms
Western US states were bracing for yet more torrid weather Friday and into the weekend as so-called atmospheric rivers lined up to dump heavy rain and snow across the already soaked region. California has been battered by weeks of downpours that have killed at least 19 people, flooding communities, toppling...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Wisconsin’s Coldest January on Record
Wisconsin is easily one of the coldest states in the US. On the border of the coldest of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior, and only a few miles from the Canadian border, Wisconsin always gets a few cold arctic blasts each year, accompanied by a fair amount of snow. Today, we are going to see just how cold Wisconsin can get during the winter, particularly in the month of January. Let’s discover Wisconsin’s coldest January on record!
Death toll rises in California storms, Golden Globes return to television: 5 Things podcast
The latest from San Francisco on California storms and whether climate change is to blame, 'Banshees', 'Fabelmans' top Golden Globes: 5 Things podcast
WFMJ.com
Ohio School safety grants announced by AG's office
The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that $11.77 million in safety grants are available to Ohio schools through Dave Yost's office for the 2023-24 school year. According to the press release, a limited number of ‘Innovation Grants’ of up to $20,000 will be awarded for technology that links schools...
Daily Briefing: Tornadoes and extreme weather
A massive storm system cuts across the South and more news to know Friday.
Comments / 0