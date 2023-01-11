ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WFMJ.com

Judges weigh GOP bid to delay 2 Pa. House special elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Preparations are far along for two Pittsburgh-area special elections that the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania House has filed a lawsuit to delay past their scheduled date in early February. With Democrats and Republicans nearly even in the state House, the two special elections could...
NBC4 Columbus

See the most extreme temperatures in Ohio history

On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in […]
FOX40

Biden declares emergency in California due to winter storm conditions

(KRON) — Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the successive winter storms hitting the state, according to a statement from the White House. Biden ordered Federal assistance to help state, tribal and local response efforts to deal with the conditions brought on by the storms in the counties of […]
Phys.org

US west coast girds for more damaging storms

Western US states were bracing for yet more torrid weather Friday and into the weekend as so-called atmospheric rivers lined up to dump heavy rain and snow across the already soaked region. California has been battered by weeks of downpours that have killed at least 19 people, flooding communities, toppling...
a-z-animals.com

Discover Wisconsin’s Coldest January on Record

Wisconsin is easily one of the coldest states in the US. On the border of the coldest of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior, and only a few miles from the Canadian border, Wisconsin always gets a few cold arctic blasts each year, accompanied by a fair amount of snow. Today, we are going to see just how cold Wisconsin can get during the winter, particularly in the month of January. Let’s discover Wisconsin’s coldest January on record!
WFMJ.com

Ohio School safety grants announced by AG's office

The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that $11.77 million in safety grants are available to Ohio schools through Dave Yost's office for the 2023-24 school year. According to the press release, a limited number of ‘Innovation Grants’ of up to $20,000 will be awarded for technology that links schools...

