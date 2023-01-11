Read full article on original website
Carbon tax ballot initiative filed for Utah air quality efforts
A citizen ballot initiative has been filed, seeking to enact a carbon tax to fund air quality measures, rural Utah economic development and eliminate the sales tax on food.
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
Utah Builds Fish Ladders, Bridges, Fences to Protect Migrating Wildlife from Human Disturbance
Utah plans to construct several solutions to shield migratory wildlife from human interference, including fish ladders, bridges, and fences, which will also lessen the number of times that wildlife is killed in vehicle crashes. To assist wildlife in migrating safely and subsequently decrease wildlife-vehicle collisions, the Utah Division of Wildlife...
More than Ever Utah Couples are Deciding to Not Have Children. We Ask, Why?
Baby Boomers to Baby Busters — More Couples are Deciding to Not Have Children. From 2010 to 2020, Utah’s birth rate declined by almost 22 percent, a trend mirrored across the US during a decade marked by economic struggle and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Research released...
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
Will Utahns get paid more green for their grass?
A state lawmaker is proposing to increase the amount of money to get people to tear out turf they don't really use.
Utah's snowpack at 189% of normal, but Gov. Cox isn't celebrating yet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is sitting strong when it comes to snow. According to the USDA Snow Survey, as of Thursday morning, statewide snowpack was at 189 percent of normal for this time of year. But Gov. Spencer Cox said it's not time to celebrate yet. “We’ve...
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
DWR issues citations during Cow Elk hunts
UTAH – As the Utah cow elk hunting season begins to wind down, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officers have had a long season enforcing rules and regulations implemented […]
What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance
What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is living up to its claim of having the "greatest snow on earth" this winter. The four resorts with the most snow in the country are all a short drive from Salt Lake City in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. As of Wednesday, Alta...
Utah again rejects Utah Lake islands project
The state has once again rejected a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and build islands on it with the material as a way to restore habitat to the water body.
Calm skies ahead of another active stretch
After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
Avian flu kills wild birds in four more Counties in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, was first found in Utah back in April of 2022. Since then it has spread to 13 Counties throughout Utah. Four Counties have found cases just in the past few months. The avian flu was detected in wild birds...
Best Italian restaurants to try in Utah
Where to get Italian food in Utah. Best Italian food in Utah. Best pizza in Utah. Best pasta in Utah. Best pizza in Salt Lake City. Best Italian food in Salt Lake City. Where to eat in Utah. Where to eat in Salt Lake City.
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah
I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
