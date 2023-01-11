ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
natureworldnews.com

Utah Builds Fish Ladders, Bridges, Fences to Protect Migrating Wildlife from Human Disturbance

Utah plans to construct several solutions to shield migratory wildlife from human interference, including fish ladders, bridges, and fences, which will also lessen the number of times that wildlife is killed in vehicle crashes. To assist wildlife in migrating safely and subsequently decrease wildlife-vehicle collisions, the Utah Division of Wildlife...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance

What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Calm skies ahead of another active stretch

After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Avian flu kills wild birds in four more Counties in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, was first found in Utah back in April of 2022. Since then it has spread to 13 Counties throughout Utah. Four Counties have found cases just in the past few months. The avian flu was detected in wild birds...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Best Italian restaurants to try in Utah

Where to get Italian food in Utah. Best Italian food in Utah. Best pizza in Utah. Best pasta in Utah. Best pizza in Salt Lake City. Best Italian food in Salt Lake City. Where to eat in Utah. Where to eat in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Hot on the trail of reindeer in Utah

I first time I came face to face with a living, breathing reindeer was a few weeks ago at the Reindeer Express hosted by Utah State University vet students. Two vets from the Mt. West Animal Hospital near Provo had brought two of their reindeer with them to Cache Valley and were standing by to answer our questions.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy