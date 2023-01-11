Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Who is Din Djarin in The Mandalorian?
What do we know about The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin? Underneath a well-polished helmet sits a quiet, stoic Mandalorian warrior named Din Djarin. Din Djarin is the main Star Wars character in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. He’s an intergalactic Star Wars bounty hunter, who gets drawn into much more sinister plans than he first expects. Away from his faceless exterior, the man remains a mystery because the audience won’t often catch the character talking about himself or opening up about his past.
thedigitalfix.com
Ewan McGregor reveals why the Obi-Wan Kenobi ending surprised him
With Star Wars cast members Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor reuniting, sci-fi series Obi-Wan Kenobi was always bound to be a little emotional. But in an interview for the Disney Studio Awards consideration website, McGregor shared more insight into the gravitas of the pair’s final confrontation in the Star Wars series.
thedigitalfix.com
Giancarlo Esposito knew Baby Yoda would be the star of The Mandalorian
Ever since the Star Wars character, whose actual name is Grogu, appeared in season 1 of the Star Wars series, it quickly became clear that the force sensitive tyke would become the best Mandalorian character. Sharing the screen alongside Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular Mandalorian, we watched the Force-sensitive...
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Styles will return as Starfox in MCU, confirms producer
Harry Styles debuted as MCU character Starfox in Eternals, but despite one of the current biggest popstars joining the franchise, we haven’t heard much about his future. Nate Moore, VP of production and development at Marvel Studios, assures us that we’ll see him in more Marvel movies somewhere done the line.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
thedigitalfix.com
Amanda Seyfried turned down the best MCU movie believing it’d flop
Amanda Seyfried turned down an offer for a massive MCU role, because she thought it’d be the first MCU flop. From Mean Girls, to Mamma Mia, to Les Misérables, Amanda Seyfried is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. Seyfried won a Golden Globe and an Emmy in...
thedigitalfix.com
Why does M3GAN turn evil?
M3GAN has become an internet sensation thanks to the viral clips of her dancing and well, murdering, in the trailers for her tantalising horror movie. This has helped her new movie make a big splash at the US box office, especially for a January release. And with it now coming out in the UK and other countries internationally, even more, people will get to experience the majesty, the magic, and the magnificence of M3GAN.
thedigitalfix.com
Scorsese is entitled to his superhero movies opinion, says MCU star
The debate over what certain filmmakers think about the rise of superhero movies feels as though it has been going on since the dawn of time, but we aren’t done yet. Don’t worry, though. This time Martin Scorsese’s thoughts on the genre have been amicably accepted by one MCU movie star.
thedigitalfix.com
Why does the latest Ant-Man 3 trailer spoil the new Marvel movie?
We need to talk about the new Ant-Man 3 trailer. There is a certain genre of movie trailer which shows the audience a condensed version of the film. You know the kind: you watch them and then realise that there’s simply no need to see the movie itself – at least not for the plot.
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman 2 will tie into Penguin HBO series, says Matt Reeves
One thing to have survived the great Warner Bros shake-up is the Penguin show coming to HBO starring Colin Farrell. The drama series, a spin-off from DC movie The Batman, is part of a grander plan for Matt Reeves’s Gotham City, and the director has revealed it’ll tee up the sequel.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Velma TV series – can you stream the new Scooby-doo show?
How can you watch the new Velma Scooby-doo TV series? If you’re a fan of Scooby-doo and the adventures of the mystery machine, then there’s a good chance that you’ll want to watch Velma, the new Scooby-doo show. The new TV series takes Velma Dinkley, as the...
thedigitalfix.com
Vikings Valhalla season 3 release date speculation, cast, and more
What is the Vikings Valhalla season 3 release date? Netflix offered audiences a continuation of the original Vikings show with its sprawling epic Vikings Valhalla, and we’re looking ahead to what’s next for our favourite warriors. The Vikings Valhalla season 2 release date has just arrived, and we’ve...
thedigitalfix.com
Spider-Verse 2 reveals main cast of Spider-Man actors
The new Spider-Man movie is chock full of webhead variants, and now we have insignias for the main ones. The official Twitter account for Into the Spider-Verse 2 has touted nine Spider-Man variations that’ll be appearing in the animated movie, suggesting these will be the sequel’s central characters.
thedigitalfix.com
For god’s sake stop saying The Last of Us breaks the videogame curse
Apologies for this polemic, but it’s been a busy week at The Digital Fix preparing for The Last of Us, which premieres next week, and while reading about the TV series, something got my goat. What is it that’s irked me? Well, it’s the press talking about The Last of Us ‘breaking the videogame adaptation curse’.
thedigitalfix.com
Indiana Jones star didn’t recognise Mark Hamill when he visited set
Indiana Jones and the Star Wars movies have always had a firm relationship, given they share core filmmakers like George Lucas and Harrison Ford. Some of the Star Wars cast actually visited the set of one of the Indiana Jones movies, and although it was a fun day, one actor didn’t quite understand who he was hanging out with.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar is not a superhero movie, says James Cameron
Avatar 2 might have just come out after a 12-year gap, but James Cameron has made it clear that the 2022 movie, the predecessor of which is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, is just the beginning of a multi-sequel franchise. In an interview with Korean film critic...
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Downey Jr sent Gerard Butler fan mail for this action movie
Gerard Butler is returning to cinemas with what he does best – simple, but high-concept action movies. This one is so good, it’s simply called Plane. Butler is still churning out action movies in the mode of those made in their 90s hey-day, and its appreciated by audiences and by others in his industry. Including Robert Downey Jr.
thedigitalfix.com
Fast and Furious 10 just recast Dom Torreto’s son for upcoming finale
Fast X has recast Dom Torreto’s son Brian, hinting that his role will be bigger for the action movie and its sequel. The Fast and Furious movies are coming to an end with a two-parter finale, consisting of Fast X and its sequel, Fast and Furious 11. The long...
thedigitalfix.com
Val Kilmer came up with one of Top Gun 2’s best scenes
Director Joseph Kosinski is the director of what was the most successful movie of 2022…until a certain batch of blue people came along. He has been sharing some anecdotes from the making of Top Gun: Maverick in Deadline, including what Val Kilmer brought to the heartwarming action movie, both onscreen and offscreen.
Comments / 0