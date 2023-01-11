Guest Chefs from Norway; Off-the-Menu from Perry’s; The Dead Rabbit from NYC; Something Something Space Lord Chophouse; the Tantalizing Possibility of Free Hamburgers for a Year; and More

Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
Former Sidewinder Space Now Open As After-Hours Club The Cut
A familiar spot in the Red River Cultural District is now home to a rare kind of Austin nightlife, with the Cut bringing members-only, after-hours DJ parties to 715 Red River Street. The club location, long known as Red Eyed Fly and later Sidewinder, closed in 2018 due to safety...
Austin hangout with ice cream and arcade games to close in January
Violet Crown Clubhouse has been hosting drag queen game nights, kid yoga classes and more since 2019. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Violet Crown Clubhouse—a local hangout with arcade games, ice cream and events for all ages—is shuttering in January. Owner Mike Lavinge said the decision to close Violet...
Eater
Austin Pizza Truck Opens in Vacated Pizza Restaurant
Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area starting on Wednesday, January 18. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he...
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week
WAYBACK BURGERS: GRAND OPENING The Connecticut-based chains celebrates its first Austin outpost of bodacious beefery with buy one, get one free classic burger deals and six chances to win various prizes (including free burgers for a year and Wayback gift cards). Sat., Jan. 14, 10:30am-9pm. Wayback Burgers, 12901 N. I-35 #1850, 737/202-4554. waybackburgers.com.
Eater
Mexico City Restaurant La Popular Is Coming to Austin With Tacos, Mezcals, and Tequilas
Mexico City restaurant La Popular is opening its second-ever location in America right in Austin. It’ll be found within the Lantana Place development at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Building Five, Suite 100 in the West Oak Hill neighborhood debuting sometime in spring 2023. Through executive chef César de la Parra...
These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials
AUSTIN, Texas — The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit for you at the cheapest price you'll see all year long.
'Seems Almost Hard To Believe': Ancient Cat Fossils Discovered In Texas
“It seems almost hard to believe, and why would they be coming into the cave?”
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Neighbors say store uses loud opera music to push away homeless
Some businesses around the country have started using roaring classical music as a tactic to deter people experiencing homelessness from camping out in front of their storefronts.
kut.org
Hundreds of rainbow trout in Georgetown's Blue Hole Park spur fishing frenzy
Cheers erupted as Bryan Norris pulled his black Ford F-350 truck into the parking lot of Georgetown's Blue Hole Park on Friday morning. Trailing the truck was a large, silver rectangular box, with the words "A.E. WOOD FISH HATCHERY" etched onto the back. A small crowd had gathered along the...
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Your Reading Rainbow
Take a look; it's in a book! With the new year just begun, it's time to find your own reading rainbow. But if facing that stack of unread books by yerself is too much, no worries! Austin's got a hefty array of queer-centric book clubs, so you can tackle your 2023 reading list among fellow qmmunity members. Here are a handful to check out:
Stonewall Warehouse owner sells ‘failing’ business, promises employees 2 weeks' pay following closure
Stonewall Warehouse closed Jan. 1 at 141 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Stonewall Warehouse, a staple and lone LGBTQ hot spot in San Marcos, closed abruptly Jan. 1 with no notice to staff, a move that raised eyebrows throughout the community. In an email to Community Impact,...
Texas Nonprofit Says Dozens Of Guinea Pigs Have Been Dumped Along I-35
"We are getting calls weekly..."
Redbook
The 8 Best Road Trips From Austin
The hustle and bustle of airports can be a lot. Plane tickets, TSA security and fitting everything into a carry-on isn’t always the most pleasant experience. However, it’s always a good idea to take a road trip–no airplanes required. Austin, Texas continues to grow as a hotspot destination for live music, nightlife, cuisine and more. Boat days on Lake Travis, swimming in Barton Springs and hanging with friends in Zilker Park all define this “keep Austin weird” city.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens
Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development
Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
fox7austin.com
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population
AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
fox7austin.com
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
