ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Guest Chefs from Norway; Off-the-Menu from Perry’s; The Dead Rabbit from NYC; Something Something Space Lord Chophouse; the Tantalizing Possibility of Free Hamburgers for a Year; and More

By Wayne Alan Brenner
Austin Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

Former Sidewinder Space Now Open As After-Hours Club The Cut

A familiar spot in the Red River Cultural District is now home to a rare kind of Austin nightlife, with the Cut bringing members-only, after-hours DJ parties to 715 Red River Street. The club location, long known as Red Eyed Fly and later Sidewinder, closed in 2018 due to safety...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin Pizza Truck Opens in Vacated Pizza Restaurant

Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area starting on Wednesday, January 18. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

WAYBACK BURGERS: GRAND OPENING The Connecticut-based chains celebrates its first Austin outpost of bodacious beefery with buy one, get one free classic burger deals and six chances to win various prizes (including free burgers for a year and Wayback gift cards). Sat., Jan. 14, 10:30am-9pm. Wayback Burgers, 12901 N. I-35 #1850, 737/202-4554. waybackburgers.com.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials

AUSTIN, Texas — The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit for you at the cheapest price you'll see all year long.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Your Reading Rainbow

Take a look; it's in a book! With the new year just begun, it's time to find your own reading rainbow. But if facing that stack of unread books by yerself is too much, no worries! Austin's got a hefty array of queer-centric book clubs, so you can tackle your 2023 reading list among fellow qmmunity members. Here are a handful to check out:
AUSTIN, TX
Redbook

The 8 Best Road Trips From Austin

The hustle and bustle of airports can be a lot. Plane tickets, TSA security and fitting everything into a carry-on isn’t always the most pleasant experience. However, it’s always a good idea to take a road trip–no airplanes required. Austin, Texas continues to grow as a hotspot destination for live music, nightlife, cuisine and more. Boat days on Lake Travis, swimming in Barton Springs and hanging with friends in Zilker Park all define this “keep Austin weird” city.
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens

Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development

Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population

AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy