Audio Technica gaming headsets designed for streaming announced at CES

At every CES, there are always too many announcements to keep track of, but make sure to keep this one on your radar: Audio Technica has announced what the brand is calling a 'world first' with the ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB streaming/gaming headsets.

Headsets aren't really designed with streamers in mind, but that's where Audio Technica is stepping in and where that 'world first' claim is coming from, meaning these new headsets are designed not just for gaming but for actual streaming and content creation, too. So, what makes these headsets special?

According to Audio Technica, the ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB are designed specifically to "address the needs of live-streaming content creators." To that end, you're getting the same 45mm large-aperture drivers you'll find in Audio-Technica's iconic M50x headphones.

But where these headsets really separate themselves from the pack, according to Audio Technica, comes down to their microphone. On both sets, you're getting a cardioid condenser capsule with a flexible boom arm taken from Audio Technica's own 20 Series of microphones. Reportedly, this is set to bring "rich, studio-quality vocals without background noise" to the table.

Depending on the headset, you can definitely find some good-sounding sets, but they do often lack the neutral quality of studio headphones. What's more is that headset mics do usually tend to be lacklustre, so if Audio Technica can successfully innovate and address both of these tendencies of headsets, that makes for an interesting product to keep an eye on.

Plus, as you might expect from the name, you'll be able to choose between an XLR model (the ATH-M50xSTS) and a USB model (ATH-M50xSTS-USB) depending on how you want your setup to work. Both sets will be available starting late Winter 2023, and you can get the ATH-M50xSTS for £169 / €199 / $199 and the ATH-M50xSTS-USB for £199 / €229 / $229.

