'Inside Job': Netflix Just Cancelled One of Its Most Unique Shows
Shion Takeuchi and her team deserve better. Netflix has axed animated series Inside Job, even though it had been renewed for a second season. The series only aired 18 episodes, despite the comedy’s original 20-episode order. It’s a hard truth facing many series on Netflix and animated programs in general, especially in the case of this workplace series about deep state employees trying to run the world without accidentally burning it down. The mix of sardonic humor about current events mixed with deeply personal character drama makes Inside Job a conspiracy board worth falling into.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 1 Recap: This Surgeon’s Got a Witchy Secret
In 2020, AMC sunk its fangs into best-selling author Anne Rice’s library of literature when it acquired the rights to the gothic writer’s major works with the grand plans of creating an Anne Rice-verse. Last year, things got bloody with AMC’s first adaptation, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a gothic drama series based on the stories in The Vampire Chronicles and starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as the blood-sucking leads. Now, The White Lotus and Percy Jackson actress Alexandra Daddario enters the chat as the lead witch in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, a supernatural thriller series created for television by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding. Let’s dig in, shall we?
All the Unmade Indiana Jones Movies That Never Made It to Theaters
It’s not easy to make an Indiana Jones movie. For one thing, there’s so much pressure to live up to the series' legacy. Even in the 1980s, when the original three installments in this franchise were getting off the ground, there was still the enormous shadow of Raiders of the Lost Ark to deal with. The pop-culture legacy of that whip-cracking adventurer means he’ll always be on the minds of moviegoers, but it also ensures that there’s a massive reputation for any new Indiana Jones title to carry on. All that pressure has meant countless ideas for Indiana Jones movies have been conjured up and then abandoned over the years out of fear that they just couldn’t deliver what this franchise needed and what audiences expected.
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'House of the Dragon' Win Big at Golden Tomato Awards
Rotten Tomatoes has announced the winners of its Golden Tomato Awards. The award recognizes some of the biggest Hollywood hits, to the most provocative indies and everything in between acknowledging the features to be both a critical and mainstream darling. The year gone by has been a critical one with the theaters business finally picking up and recovering from the losses incurred by the pandemic. Also, the streaming services saw some shows bowing out as well as started some new stories which will entertain us in the years to come. Features like Top Gun: Maverick, House of the Dragon, Happening, and Better Call Saul won in several categories making them some of the most well-reviewed by fans and critics alike.
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ Co-Creator & Star Jenny Slate On Making A Moving Miniature Microcosm: “You Can Be Lost In It”
Jenny Slate is pretty memorable as an entitled dry-cleaning client twirling a chihuahua around her head in Everything Everywhere All at Once, but it’s her role as an animated shell with one googly eye that really captured attention this season. In Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, we’re given a full-length feature version of the character Slate co-created with director Dean Fleischer Camp back in 2010. Voicing Marcel and leaning into her improv skills to help cook up the comedy character’s quirky and poignant dialogue, Slate explains why she thinks Marcel’s miniature perspective has inspired so many, and why this...
'A Million Little Things' Trailer Says Farewell in the Fifth and Final Season
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC revealed a new trailer for the fifth and final season of their hit family drama series, A Million Little Things that takes fans back through the most impactful moment of the show's nearly half a decade run. This trailer comes just a few weeks ahead of the start of Season 5, which begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10/9c on ABC with new episodes airing weekly.
'Plane' Movie Ending Explained: Does Gerard Butler Save the Day Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Plane.Gerard Butler is back for another ridiculous action movie in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, the first major action flick of the new year. If you’re looking for another fun, fairly predictable vehicle from Butler, Plane will definitely appeal to fans of Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Copshop, and Den of Thieves. However, Plane is definitely not the type of movie that you’d want to watch in the middle of a flight, as the propulsive action doesn’t let up until the very end.
If There Has to Be a 'Harry Potter' TV Show, It Should Be About the Marauders
With TV's recent affinity for prequels, one popular story that has been left out is Harry Potter. The young wizard became famous with his own film series starting in 2001 based on the series of children's novels. The films introduced a fascinating world to the screen, with whimsy and a struggle between good and evil that puts Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his classmates on the front lines of a wizarding war. More than 20 years later, the story is talked about still. Though the franchise has more controversy than most, there are still fans who would tune in for more. Warner Bros owns the right to Harry Potter and has expressed interest in creating an expanded Wizarding World, part of that being a tv show. But there is no concrete evidence that they have begun a series.
New 'You' Season 4 Teaser Shows Off Penn Badgley's "Star Pupil"
If anything has been learned from three seasons of Netflix's smash hit serial killer drama You, it's that there is one thing Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has a certified soft spot for, intelligent women. Having previously worked as a bookstore manager, he has a special appreciation for those who lean into their intellect and his reel of previous lovers-turned-victims all seemingly follow this pattern. With season four set to see Joe in London under the guise of his latest persona as lecturer Professor Moore, it looks like London might not be quite the change he's been looking for after all with his "star pupil", Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), being the most recent student to catch his attention.
'Mayans M.C.' Set to Conclude with Season 5 at FX
The Santo Padre charter is set to have one last ride. FX has revealed that the network's popular drama series Mayans M.C. will be ending with its fifth season. The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by FX boss John Landgraf. The...
'You' Season 4: Joe Goldberg May Have Met His Match in New Clip
Is there anything quite as unnerving as a serial killer accusing other people of being cold-hearted? Well, that's looking like the basic premise of season four of Netflix's hit psychological thriller You. Back in 2018, audiences were introduced to New York "nice guy" Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), an unassuming bookstore manager with a side passion for fixating, falling and murdering his reel of overnight flames. Season four is set in the heart of London as Joe takes on a new persona and new role as Professor Moore. With a class full of potential flames and potential victims, Joe's insatiable appetite for obsessive romance is sure to be put to the test. In a new video shared ahead of the season, Joe unpacks the depths of one student's soul.
'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time
There is a subtle art to getting a movie so wrong that it becomes just as entertaining and memorable for the viewer as a good film, just as marvelous and fulfilling—albeit for all the wrong reasons. Horror done right can leave you sleepless, but when executed with just that right amount of wrong, horror can be funnier than any comedy, and more entertaining than any action.
How to Watch ‘The Drop’
Are you a fan of cringy satires or melodramatic stories that make you want to laugh and scream with frustration (towards the characters of course) at the same time? Then you might want to add Hulu’s The Drop to your watchlist for the weekend. The all-new dark comedy features PEN15 star Anna Konkle and Coming 2 America star Jermaine Fowler as the protagonists, Lex and Mani. The Drop is directed by Bird of Paradise director Sarah Adina Smith, who directs and co-writes the script with Joshua Leonard, with Jay Duplass serving as one of the executive producers along with Neil Shah and Max Silva. Leonard also stars in a role in the movie, along with Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, Aparna Nancherla, Elisha Henig, and Jennifer Lafleur, among others.
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Joins 'Candy Cane Lane' With Eddie Murphy
With CBS announcing a season three renewal for its supernatural hit comedy series, Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock has a few more things to celebrate. The actress just landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video.
'The Flash' Season 9 Set Image Welcomes Back Green Arrow, Kid Flash and Spartan
The Flash is warming up for its final run next month, and viewers just got their next look at the upcoming ninth season. Arrowverse star David Ramsey (John Diggle) recently shared a new behind-the-scenes look via Instagram featuring him with The Flash lead Grant Gustin (Barry Allen) and fellow returning co-stars Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash). Ramsey's BTS follows shortly after Amell enticed viewers with his own cryptic teaser.
'Copenhagen Cowboy': All the Twists and Turns of Nicholas Winding Refn's Series
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Copenhagen Cowboy. Nicolas Winding Refn is unquestionably one of the most divisive filmmakers working today; while some may claim that Refn’s hyper-violent, stylized crime stories are works of brilliance, others have criticized him for what they perceive as self-indulgence and regressive gender dynamics. Drive may have been a breakthrough film with mainstream audiences, but Refn’s subsequent work on the metaphorical revenge odyssey Only God Forgives, the satirical horror film The Neon Demon, and his crime miniseries Too Old To Die Young signified that he wasn’t interested in diluting his style in the slightest. Refn’s latest project Copenhagen Cowboy is yet another obtuse, haunting work of surrealism that is sure to divide audiences down the middle.
‘Willow’: What’s Going On With the Second Elora?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Willow. The season finale of the Disney+ series Willow answered many of the fans' questions, but not all of them. The fantasy series is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, and like the film, it centers on Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). But unlike the film, the show features Elora as a young adult. Now able to do more, Elora has taken center stage in the fight against evil. The series takes Elora on a quest along with Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan's (Val Kilmer) daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), the knight-to-be Jade (Erin Kellyman), the Prince of Galladoorn, Graydon (Tony Revolori), the Madmartigan-esque Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), and of course the sorcerer who give the series its name, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis). These characters have been the heart of the series as they journey through the magical land on a mission to save Kit's twin, prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk). But despite the heroes finding the prince, the story isn't over. The season finale hinted at two subsequent seasons in an end-credit scene. And that's good news, considering that the first season left several plot points open-ended, despite the fact it has yet to be officially renewed. But with comments about a coming war and the anger of the Wyrm, the heroes seem to know their journey is far from over. But the biggest question setup for Season 2 is the appearance of a second Elora Danan.
It's Not Too Late To Make Wednesday Addams Queer
It's official, our favorite child full of woe is confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix (ILINK). This next installment of Wednesday is believed to release sometime in early 2024 and the fans are incredibly excited. The creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm with the insane amount of hours streamed and within a week of release, fans had already binged it, started it for a second time, and took to the internet of what they hope or want to see for the next season.
'Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Joins 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Fresh off the final season of Star Trek: Picard, Jeri Ryan will join the cast of AMC's noir western Dark Winds for Season 2. Also headed out west is Dopesick's Nicholas Logan. The series, which is based on the late Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee '70s-set detective novels, is set to return later this year. The casting, initially reported by Deadline seems to be an indicator that unlike a number of other series at AMC that have fallen victim to cost-cutting cancelations, Dark Winds will indeed air on the network.
