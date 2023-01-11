Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Willow. The season finale of the Disney+ series Willow answered many of the fans' questions, but not all of them. The fantasy series is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, and like the film, it centers on Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). But unlike the film, the show features Elora as a young adult. Now able to do more, Elora has taken center stage in the fight against evil. The series takes Elora on a quest along with Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan's (Val Kilmer) daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), the knight-to-be Jade (Erin Kellyman), the Prince of Galladoorn, Graydon (Tony Revolori), the Madmartigan-esque Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), and of course the sorcerer who give the series its name, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis). These characters have been the heart of the series as they journey through the magical land on a mission to save Kit's twin, prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk). But despite the heroes finding the prince, the story isn't over. The season finale hinted at two subsequent seasons in an end-credit scene. And that's good news, considering that the first season left several plot points open-ended, despite the fact it has yet to be officially renewed. But with comments about a coming war and the anger of the Wyrm, the heroes seem to know their journey is far from over. But the biggest question setup for Season 2 is the appearance of a second Elora Danan.

