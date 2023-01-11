Read full article on original website
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
calleochonews.com
7 unique and historic places in Miami you must visit
Historic places in Miami and cultural diversity make it an incredible spot to explore. Sure, there’s nothing like Miami’s beaches and electric nightlife, but its historic attractions make it even more of a centerpiece in Florida. Whether you’re planning a visit to the magical city or are already here and looking for a way to pass time, you must check out the history of Miami.
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Plans Miami Location
The Miami location is added to existing restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables
CNBC
The condo king of Miami bets his new Fisher Island luxury project can weather a recession
"Condo king of Miami" Jorge Perez and his Related Group are behind the 10-story, 50-unit Fisher Island project that boasts a sell-out price of $1.2 billion. Units start at $15 million. The building will also have its own mega-yacht slip. Sales just started last month. "Almost 30% of the units...
AOL Corp
Bonjour, Miami: Giant French bank, one of the world’s largest, setting up shop in Brickell
In addition to being popular global destinations for travelers, Miami and Paris will have something else in common: Both will have BNP Paribas offices after the European Union’s biggest bank opens in Miami later this year. Set to open between October and December, the Paris-based bank’s Miami office will...
secretmiami.com
Miami International & Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Named Two Of The Worst Airports In The U.S.
Between delays, unexpected cancellations and crowded terminals, flights can be pretty stressful. But here in Miami we’re apparently on another level, which probably comes at no surprise to natives. The city has made it onto yet another list — and this time it’s not so positive. According...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
insideradio.com
Ninoska Pérez Castellón Latest ‘Radio Mambi’ Host To Exit As New Ownership Takes Over.
Another personality has exited “Radio Mambi” WAQI Miami (710) as “Ninoska en Mambi” host Ninoska Pérez Castellón resigns from the station. Her exit comes shortly after the newly formed Latino Media Network closed on the $60 million purchase of WAQI and 17 other stations from TelevisaUnivision.
Eater
Massimo Bottura of Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table’ Is Opening a Restaurant in Downtown Miami
One of the world’s most celebrated chefs, Massimo Bottura, is bringing his popular Italian restaurant Torno Subito to Downtown Miami later this year. It will be located on the rooftop of Julia & Henry’s, a seven-story entertainment and culinary space that is slated to debut this spring. The...
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
thenewtropic.com
The walls that divided Miami
Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
Delray Beach Market to close for renovation — expect rebranding and reopening in the summer
Just shy of two years since opening, Delray Beach Market is closing ... but only for a few months. The food hall just off downtown dining-destination Atlantic Avenue will shutter on Jan. 30 for a construction makeover with a reopening slated for sometime this summer. The renovation will tweak the vibe of what is billed as the largest food hall in Florida — 150,000 square feet in total with the ...
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Modern New Construction built among Stately Palms and Mature Oak Trees in Miami, Florida Hits The Market for $4.4 Million
9765 SW 110th Street Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 9765 SW 110th Street, Miami, Florida is an exquisite modern new construction built among stately palms and mature oak trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, experience the ultimate South Florida lifestyle lounging around the 38′ pool with spa and 3 beaches. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9765 SW 110th Street, please contact Sande Keil (Phone: 305-479-0972) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
See How This Miami-Based Vintage Furniture Shop Owner Brings His Curation Home
Welcome to Room Envy, a series where we ask interesting people about a favorite room in their house. From minimalist living rooms to vibrant kitchens, we’re zeroing in on the best features of the most enviable rooms. Located just one mile from his vintage furniture store, Primaried, Jonathan Sanchez-Obias’s...
Blaze Pizza Heads to Hialeah
The chain will open its 26th Florida location at Palm Plaza this year
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
AOL Corp
So much for ‘the Arena.’ Miami-Dade County tries again for Miami Heat’s arena name
The Miami Heat’s era in “the Arena” didn’t last long. Two days after announcing the former FTX Arena would be called just “the Arena” for now, Miami-Dade County on Friday announced another temporary name for the county-owned facility. The bayside home of the Heat...
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
WSVN-TV
Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
