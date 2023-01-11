Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Personality Divorcing Husband of 18 Years
The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti is getting a divorce. Radar Online reports that her husband of 18 years, William Pedranti, filed divorce paperwork in March 2022. He did not hire a lawyer and filled out the paperwork himself and listed their date of separation as Jan. 3, 2021. The former pair married in 2002, and the pair share three children: Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. He cited the typical "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. William didn't ask the judge to deny Jennifer spousal support, instead noting she should be paid, but that his property be listed as his own.
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed”
We are getting close to a New Year and a fresh start. For some, this fresh start will include a prison sentence. One of the most maligned Real Housewives we have is under a mountain of legal issues, but will probably never see the inside of a jail cell. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson
The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet
NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party
The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them
One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate
Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds
Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
ETOnline.com
Tori Spelling Wants to Be on 'Real Housewives' But Claims Andy Cohen Shut Down the Idea
Tori Spelling spoke up about how her dreams of joining the Real Housewives franchise were allegedly dashed by Andy Cohen during a fateful conversation on Watch What Happens Live. "There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance on...
Shannon Beador's Boyfriend John Janssen Dumps ‘RHOC’ Star After 3 Years Of Dating
Shannon Beador was “blindsided” by her now ex-boyfriend John Janssen breaking things off with her after 3 and a half years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Bravo star revealed her longtime beau shocked her with his decision a little over a month ago. Beador told People that Janssen broke up with her after they finished filming season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador said. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down,...
Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras
Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show’s first eight seasons. She was integral to the series’ success and drama. Cheating with her best friend’s boyfriend, […] The post Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras appeared first on Reality Tea.
AOL Corp
‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed
Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
blavity.com
Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
urbanbellemag.com
Todd Tucker is Accused of Clashing with Tamar Braxton During Recent Concert
RHOA fans have been guessing which Atlanta housewife may have recently clashed with Tamar Braxton. Tamar Braxton made headlines recently due to some comments she made on social media. She actually made some interesting accusations hours ago on Instagram Story. She alleged that a certain “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband came for her recently. While she didn’t name any names, Tamar accused the couple of “threatening” her. And she said they have “real beef” because the housewife’s husband “stepped” to her. To no surprise, Tamar’s comments had a lot of RHOA fans trying to piece together clues to determine just who Tamar was referring to in her Instagram Story. Interestingly enough, blogger Ken Barbie guessed that Tamar may have been making accusations about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.
'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison
Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Comments / 3