Evansville, IN

a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger

Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger. Tigers are large, dangerous predators capable of taking down even larger prey. While a lone tiger isn’t much of a threat to an adult elephant, a tiger can hunt elephant calves. In this video, some brilliant elephants decide to unite their powers to defend a baby elephant from a hungry tiger.
People

Wild Polar Bear Cub Captured and Moved to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision: 'Best Course of Action'

Wildlife officials found the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed the solar bear exhibiting comfort around humans A polar bear cub found alone near a populated area in Alaska has been captured by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and sent to the Alaska Zoo after showing signs of being comfortable around humans. According to a press release from the agency, the decision was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Kentucky

Kentucky is home to thriving populations of black bears, which form an essential part of its ecosystem. With ample opportunities to view and hunt these bulky omnivores, researchers and hunters have captured a few sizable individuals over the years. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Kentucky!
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Doctor warns about home-schooling kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral

An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
HOUSTON, AK
WMTW

Dog finds bear hibernating under deck of Connecticut home

We all know that bears hibernate for the winter, but some bears choose rather unique locations for their dens. A man in Connecticut found one such location – under his home’s deck. Vincent Dashukewich said his dog started growling at the back porch, and when he popped his...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Whiskey Riff

Hunter Stunned As Barred Owl Lands In Tree He Is Sitting In

It doesn’t get any better than this. This is why we go out there, to get have the chance of something spectacular happen right in front of your eyes. Even if it wasn’t the best day hunting, after something like that, it was still a very good day with a story you will tell forever… and the video to prove it.
KISS 106

A Creepy Abandoned Ghost Ship Haunts Kentucky & You Can Hike To It

There's a creepy abandoned 100-year-old Ghost Ship in a Kentucky creek We found out you can hike to it and it's awesome!. I think most of us are wondering how a ship landed in the middle of a creek in the state of Kentucky. The ship actually hit waters just over 100 years ago when it was actually built as a 186-foot luxury yacht where it cruised around Long Island and New York.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

