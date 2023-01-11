ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties

The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces. Woodstock residents could soon be losing their emergency medical services entirely if they don’t get the funding they need. Updated: 22 hours ago. Crowded field in race for Hartford mayor. Updated: 22 hours ago. Carjacking suspect...
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
TORRINGTON, CT
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Iconic Foods In Connecticut

The lobster roll has become an icon of New England cuisine. You can find lobster rolls in seafood shacks and local restaurants in Connecticut. This delicious and iconic New England meal is sure to please your palate. There are two types of lobster rolls. The classic lobster roll and the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fishersisland.net

Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says

CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

DEEP Searching for Deer With Head Stuck in Plastic Container in Naugatuck

A search is underway for a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic container in Naugatuck. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says its environmental conservation officers are working with the town’s animal control in looking for the deer after neighbors in town contacted them. The...
NAUGATUCK, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023

If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Cat in Litchfield County Tests Positive For Rabies

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is urging pet owners to make sure their pets are current on their vaccinations after a cat in Litchfield County tested positive for rabies. The 8-month-old cat was an outdoor cat and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife. The cat was...
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
darientimes.com

Weather service warns of icy roads in CT early Saturday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Slick roads impacted travel in parts of northern Connecticut Saturday morning as the National Weather Service warned of freezing drizzle with temperatures hovering around freezing. In Litchfield, state police closed a section of Route 8 "due to icy conditions,"...
CONNECTICUT STATE
capeandislands.org

Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds

The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
STRATFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?

In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
SOUTHBURY, CT

