Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
Eyewitness News
CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties
The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces. Woodstock residents could soon be losing their emergency medical services entirely if they don’t get the funding they need. Updated: 22 hours ago. Crowded field in race for Hartford mayor. Updated: 22 hours ago. Carjacking suspect...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Iconic Foods In Connecticut
The lobster roll has become an icon of New England cuisine. You can find lobster rolls in seafood shacks and local restaurants in Connecticut. This delicious and iconic New England meal is sure to please your palate. There are two types of lobster rolls. The classic lobster roll and the...
fishersisland.net
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
NBC Connecticut
DEEP Searching for Deer With Head Stuck in Plastic Container in Naugatuck
A search is underway for a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic container in Naugatuck. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says its environmental conservation officers are working with the town’s animal control in looking for the deer after neighbors in town contacted them. The...
connecticutexplorer.com
The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023
If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
I live in Connecticut and got an eviction notice from my landlord. Now what?
If your landlord files an official eviction case against you, you’ll get a summons to court. Here's what that process looks like.
Big prizes still won in Connecticut despite out-of-state jackpot Mega Millions win
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While no one in Connecticut won the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday's drawing, some local players still won big. Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut matched four balls and the Mega ball, which garners a $10,000 prize. One ticket included the Megaplier, so that ticket wins $20,000.
NBC Connecticut
Cat in Litchfield County Tests Positive For Rabies
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is urging pet owners to make sure their pets are current on their vaccinations after a cat in Litchfield County tested positive for rabies. The 8-month-old cat was an outdoor cat and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife. The cat was...
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 7 CT Counties By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in seven of Connecticut's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties...
darientimes.com
Weather service warns of icy roads in CT early Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Slick roads impacted travel in parts of northern Connecticut Saturday morning as the National Weather Service warned of freezing drizzle with temperatures hovering around freezing. In Litchfield, state police closed a section of Route 8 "due to icy conditions,"...
Hartford distributing 5K COVID-19 testing kits before they expire at the end of the month
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford plans to give away 5,000 free at-home COVID-19 testing kits before they expire at the end of the month. The city is also offering thermometers. Face masks and testing kits have also been given to local businesses, churches and daycares over the last few weeks. Tests can […]
capeandislands.org
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds
The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
New bill would require Connecticut job ads to include salary range
A new bill would require Connecticut employment postings to include a salary range.
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
Condo residents say brown water in Bristol has officials pointing fingers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Residents of a Bristol condominium complex have complaints about brown water coming from their faucets. They told FOX61 they feel helpless because no one is taking responsibility. FOX61 obtained a faucet sample that looked like Pepsi. It's coming from the Marwood Condo Complex. Specifically, the issue...
Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
