Sandwich, MA

capecoddaily.com

Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WELLFLEET, MA
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

Woman severely injured in Glen Charlie Road crash

A woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 12 after crashing into a tree near the entrance of the Wareham Lake Shores neighborhood on Glen Charlie Road. First responders arrived at the scene at 1: 12 p.m. The woman was the sole occupant...
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents

YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age 26, 3 George Fernandez Way Apt. […] The post Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for suspects in connection with car break-in, credit card fraud

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud incidents. Police say the car break-in occurred on October 30 in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following that incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were allegedly used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team : Brian Walshe investigated for threats towards Ana Walshe in 2014

BOSTON - Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since New Year's Day, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that someone threatened to kill her and her friends.I-Team sources say the complaint was against Brian Walshe, and it was before they were married. WBZ obtained the police report from August 2014, where Ana claimed Brian made the threats over the phone. No charges were filed because Ana refused to cooperate with police. The report shows the suspect lived in Boston. Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators after the disappearance of his wife. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance. According to I-Team sources, police investigating Ana Walshe's disappearance are reviewing the 2014 incident. 
COHASSET, MA
liveboston617.org

Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence

We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury

A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation

At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
BOSTON, MA

