BOSTON - Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since New Year's Day, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that someone threatened to kill her and her friends.I-Team sources say the complaint was against Brian Walshe, and it was before they were married. WBZ obtained the police report from August 2014, where Ana claimed Brian made the threats over the phone. No charges were filed because Ana refused to cooperate with police. The report shows the suspect lived in Boston. Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators after the disappearance of his wife. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance. According to I-Team sources, police investigating Ana Walshe's disappearance are reviewing the 2014 incident.

COHASSET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO