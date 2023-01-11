Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
theweektoday.com
Woman severely injured in Glen Charlie Road crash
A woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 12 after crashing into a tree near the entrance of the Wareham Lake Shores neighborhood on Glen Charlie Road. First responders arrived at the scene at 1: 12 p.m. The woman was the sole occupant...
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents
YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age 26, 3 George Fernandez Way Apt. […] The post Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
Missing 45-Year-Old Boston Woman Hasn't Been Heard From In 2 Weeks: Police
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said the woman's age was 57. That information has since been corrected.Boston Police are seeking the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.Lori Baxter, age 45, was last heard from through text just after 2 p.m…
DA: Two men, teenage girl charged with robbing, beating MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were charged in Roxbury BMC Friday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA Green Line passengers during Thursday’s evening commute. Officers responded to a report of a male being assaulted by...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspects in connection with car break-in, credit card fraud
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud incidents. Police say the car break-in occurred on October 30 in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following that incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were allegedly used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
Ana Walshe case: Police logs raise questions, shed light on details of missing Cohasset woman
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police
An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
I-Team : Brian Walshe investigated for threats towards Ana Walshe in 2014
BOSTON - Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since New Year's Day, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that someone threatened to kill her and her friends.I-Team sources say the complaint was against Brian Walshe, and it was before they were married. WBZ obtained the police report from August 2014, where Ana claimed Brian made the threats over the phone. No charges were filed because Ana refused to cooperate with police. The report shows the suspect lived in Boston. Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators after the disappearance of his wife. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance. According to I-Team sources, police investigating Ana Walshe's disappearance are reviewing the 2014 incident.
liveboston617.org
Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence
We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
nbcboston.com
Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury
A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation
At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
