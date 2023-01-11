ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online marketplace: ‘Inconsistent with our values’

By Michael Bartiromo, Russell Falcon
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIcMV_0kBGRAm300

(NEXSTAR) – Walmart has removed a pair of boots from its online marketplace after it was determined the item violated the company’s “prohibited product policy,” according to the retailer.

The boots, which were offered by a third-party seller on the company’s Walmart Marketplace, were emblazoned with the letters “KKK” on the tongue of each shoe.

It’s unclear why the letters — which are commonly associated with the Ku Klux Klan — were printed on the $50 boots. The third-party seller appeared to be a company called “Harsuny,” and the footwear was listed as only “Men’s Tactical Military Hiking Ankle Boot Outdoor Trekking Shoes,” according to a screengrab of the item’s listing shared by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who reportedly brought the issue to Walmart’s attention on Saturday.

‘Morning after’ nasal spray could someday fight COVID, Stanford researchers suggests

Walmart confirmed to Nexstar that the item had been removed from its marketplace over the weekend. The shoes were never offered for sale in-store, a representative said.

“This item was listed by an outside third-party seller and removed because the item is inconsistent with our values and violates Walmart’s prohibited product policy,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement shared with Nexstar. “Like other major retailers, we operate an online marketplace that allows third-party sellers to offer merchandise to customers through our eCommerce platform. We have a process in place designed to prevent third party sellers from offering inappropriate items on our platform. Still, at times, inappropriate items make their way onto our platform.

“We are reviewing how this happened and will apply what we learn to further improve our rules and processes to prevent the sale of inappropriate merchandise.”

As first reported by Business Insider earlier this week, CAIR issued a press release thanking Walmart for removing what CAIR called “oddly/poorly named ‘KKK’ boots” from its platform.

A representative for Walmart confirmed the company had been in contact with the third-party seller about the item “to understand how this occurred,” but could not disclose further details. As of Wednesday, at least a few other items from Harsuny were still available on Walmart’s online platform, though many had been removed.

Millions of Fisher-Price baby seats recalled again after more than 100 infants die

This isn’t the first time an item from one of Walmart’s third-party sellers has come under fire. In recent years, the retail giant has removed T-shirts joking about lynching of journalists , according to the Associated Press, as well as a graphic tee reading, “I’d Rather Be Snorting Cocaine Off a Hooker’s —,” Mashable reported. The company had also once removed a third-party seller’s online listing for a mug playing on the “Got Milk?” campaign slogan, albeit with “milk” replaced by a slur for people with disabilities, Grub Street reported.

Just this year, a children’s toy sold through a third-party seller via Walmart’s online marketplace was removed after videos of the “joke-telling” play phone went viral. As reported by TODAY , among the “jokes” the toy could play for users was a reference to Catholic priests and sexual abuse. The toy was immediately pulled by the company.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Sheriff: Texas woman found mutilated, husband arrested

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after his wife was found mutilated Wednesday, authorities said. Jared James Dicus, 21, was arrested on a charge of murder, according to a post by the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call of a death at the 2000 […]
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police: Man with stab wound crashes into Weslaco hospital; suspect detained

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspect was detained after a man with a stab wound crashed into the Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco. At 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of a single-vehicle crash into the hospital’s emergency room, a news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated. Weslaco Police Criminal Division was called […]
WESLACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

These House Democrats supported GOP-sponsored abortion measures

Four House Democrats voted with Republicans on Wednesday to support GOP-sponsored abortion measures, crossing the aisle to help pass the first anti-abortion pieces of legislation in the House Republican majority. The first bill, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a 220-210-1 vote. The legislation would require that all infants born after attempted […]
KLST/KSAN

Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed

First lady Jill Biden had cancerous lesions removed on Wednesday, according to the White House physician. President Biden accompanied his wife as she underwent a Mohs surgery at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., to remove a skin lesion above her right eye. The outpatient procedure confirmed “that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma,” a […]
KLST/KSAN

LG recalls nearly 57,000 TVs due to risks of tip-over, injury

LG is recalling nearly 57,000 TVs and TV stands following reports that the televisions "can become unstable while on the assembled stand" and tip over, posing a risk of entrapment, injury or death, according to a recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy