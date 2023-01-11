ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

2019 LSU still tops list of best CFP champions after Georgia's title

By Kyle Richardson
 3 days ago
After the destruction of TCU at the hands of Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs last night, the question has been brought up, is this Georgia team the best in College Football Playoff history?

Not so fast.

USA TODAY Sports ranked the best CFP champions, and the 2019 LSU Tigers are No. 1 on the list. What Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and head coach Ed Orgeron did in the 2019 season was remarkable.

They went on the road to Texas and Alabama as well as taking down Georgia in the SEC Championship game before heading into the college football playoffs where they pretty much were able to sleepwalk through the Oklahoma game and then put a beatdown on Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in the title game.

Here is what USA Today had to say about LSU.

At the very least, the 2019 Tigers are at or near the top of the list of the great offenses in FBS history. Behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who tossed a ridiculous 60 touchdowns, LSU led the nation in scoring (48.4 points per game) and scored at least 36 points in every game but one. The Tigers sealed the deal with the most dominant two-game run of any playoff-era champion: 63-28 against Oklahoma in the semifinals and 42-25 against Clemson for the title.

At least for now, the 2019 LSU team remains the gold standard for CFP champions. We’ll see how long this holds true.

