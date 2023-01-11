Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot
The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
cwbradio.com
Neillsville City Council Approves Local Road Improvement Grant
The Neillsville City Council discussed a Local Road Improvement Grant at their meeting. City Clerk Rex Roehl presented the State of Wisconsin Local Road Improvement Grant for 2022 in the amount of $7,903.36 for Hewett Street (W. Eighteenth Street to W. Nineteenth Street) project. The Council accepted the grant. City...
wxpr.org
Roundabouts, longer turn lanes, and other changes considered for Hwy 8 improvements in Lincoln and Oneida Counties
Sections of Highway 8 in Lincoln and Oneida counties will undergo major construction in the next several years. Part of it is due to the deteriorating pavement, but the biggest factor is safety according to DOT project manager Stacy Hagenbucher. “Safety is always going to be our biggest consideration,” said...
cwbradio.com
Some Clark County Snowmobile Trails Open
Effective today, the following Clark County Snowmobile Trails are open. The trails include the Thorp Sno Raiders, Riplinger Rip Riders, Colby Trailblazers, and the Dorchester Midnight Riders, but those trails are open only in Clark County. Several trail systems are still closed including the Curtiss Boomtown Sno Chasers, the Loyal Sno Angels, the Spencer Swamp Stompers, the Clark County Forest, the Neillsville/Granton Trail Busters, and the GWR Riders.
WSAW
Area football programs could see drastic changes with WIAA conference realignment proposal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Conference Realignment Task Force convened Thursday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the modified football-only realignment plans and met Friday to finalize recommendations to advance to the Board of Control. The notable local takeaways from the current list of proposals include the Valley...
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield to Begin Ash Tree Removal
The City of Marshfield will begin ash tree removals in Braem Park starting in January. This is the second year of removals following a five-year plan to remove a majority of the ash tree population within the park. This is a proactive approach to remove ash trees before they are infected with Emerald Ash Borer and become hazardous.
onfocus.news
Portion of Wood County Highway A to Close January 17
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – County Highway A in Wood County will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for the movement of an oversized load. Plan for an alternate route as this load will not allow for traffic to pass by. Alliant will also have power lines down in the roadway to accommodate this load. See the map below for closure details and suggested alternate route.
Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds
A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.
Icy conditions force several road closures
(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue has closed all lanes on Highway US 12. Near Tomah, I-94 West is closed from WIS 21 because of a crash. In Jackson County, a crash occurred on I-94 EB near Black River Falls. All...
cwbradio.com
WIAA Football-Only Conference Realignment Update
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Conference Realignment Task Force convened Thursday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the modified football-only realignment plans and met Friday to finalize recommendations to advance to the Board of Control. As a result of the information gathered from the hearings, the Conference Realignment...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
cwbradio.com
Stolen Vehicle And Shooting Suspects From Milwaukee, Arrested In Wood County
On January 6th the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit, suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
WSAW
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
cwbradio.com
Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Law Enforcement Takes More Than $40,000 Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drugs Off the Streets
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office and numerous other local law enforcement agencies took more than 40 thousand dollars worth of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets on Wednesday. Investigations Captain Jeff Stefonek says a bust like this impacts everyone. "Obviously this is a significant amount and...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Kou Yang, 27, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 5 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
