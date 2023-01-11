Read full article on original website
EMS industry reacts after EMTs charged with first degree murder
"... As frustrated as I've ever been on a call, I can't fathom doing any of these things to a patient," one commenter wrote. Two EMTs were charged with first degree murder after a patient died in their care. This is not the first high-profile case of charges filed against...
'How does this happen?' Wolfberg and Wirth weigh in on EMT murder charges
EMS providers and leaders have a "duty to act" to ensure patients are treated with dignity and compassion
Video: Is deeply disturbing patient care murder?
When lots of red flags are waving, assess the patient, provide compassionate care and always take “I can’t breathe” seriously. Body camera footage has been released in the case of two Illinois EMTs charged with first-degree murder following the death of a 35-year-old patient in their care.
Rwanda’s national EMS system
The Rwandan Ministry of Health's Jean Marie Uwitonze and Dr. Sudha Jayaraman discuss the jewel in the crown of African Ambulance Services
