Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Things You Didn't Know About OhioJust GoOhio State
Related
33-year-old Cleveland man charged in connection to death of Anastasia Hamilton
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man has been charged by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. Kenneth Banville of Cleveland was indicted on Jan. 3 on the following charges:. One count of involuntary manslaughter. One count of gross abuse of a...
Mack Court shooting: Victims identified; charges expected soon
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a 41-year-old Cleveland man is now being held in the Cuyahoga County jail and under investigation for the Friday shooting that killed three people and seriously injured two others at a home along Mack Court.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teen facing federal charges for smash and grab at Bath Township gun shop
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is behind bars, he’s accused of being part of a trio that crashed a stolen car into a Bath Township gun shop back in November. On Wednesday authorities arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley for the brazen break-in and now we’re learning how...
FOX 28 Spokane
3 dead, 2 others shot at Cleveland home; suspect in custody
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police say the shooting Friday evening appears to be an isolated domestic incident. Initial information from police indicated a man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed, and a man and a girl were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A police spokesperson says the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities haven’t shared the names of the victims or other specifics about the suspect.
3 dead, 2 in critical condition after Cleveland shooting
Cleveland officers responded to a home on Mack Court after reports that several people in the home were shot, police sources confirmed to the I-Team.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two...
Cleveland prosecutor under fire after charging 2 officers for assault
Spiteful, petty and punitive. Three words hurled at Cleveland’s city prosecutor after charging two officers with assaulting people in handcuffs.
cleveland19.com
Suspect punches owner of car he tried to steal in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who punched the owner of the car he was trying to steal is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect tried to steal the car outside China Town Restaurant at 3718 Pearl Rd. at 1:21...
cleveland19.com
2 men charged, 1 arrested in connection to 2020 murder in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police Wednesday morning charged two men and arrested one in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in 2020. The shooting happened at around 2:17 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020 in the 900 block of Raymond Street, according to a department press release. Police found...
Akron Police: Shots fired at 36-year-old man at intersection
AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a 36-year-old man at an intersection in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Police says the incident happened on Thursday at...
Kenneth Banville indicted in connection with the death of Anastasia Hamilton
Thirty-three-year-old man, Kenneth Banville, was indicted on Friday night in relation to the death of 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Man killed during shooting at Cleveland house party: Police
A 24-year-old man has died after a suspected homicide in Cleveland Friday.
Fresh charges brought against three suspects in two older Cleveland murder cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cleveland men have been charged with aggravated murder in a killing that occurred last spring, while a third man was accused in the slaying of a teenager in 2020. Roger Finklea, 45, and Frederick Judge, 19, were charged Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court with carrying...
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man killed outside house party in Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 24-year-old man was killed Friday morning after being shot outside a house party in the Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Daquan Dix, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. outside...
Lorain man gets 15 years in prison for giving victim fentanyl that caused fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A Lorain man will serve more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko on Wednesday sentenced Kevin L. Walker to 15 years behind bars. The 31-year-old had also admitted to possessing drugs.
Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing for the driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was continued for the second time Thursday. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and trafficking cases. The chase happened in...
Lorain man who trafficked fentanyl connected to overdose death gets 15 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge sentenced a Lorain man to 15 years in prison after the man admitted that a deadly drug overdose was caused by drugs he provided that contained fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio says Kevin Walker Jr., 31, was...
2 police officers facing charges for allegedly assaulting handcuffed individuals
Warrants were filed on Thursday against two police officers with Cleveland's Gang Impact Unit for allegedly assaulting individuals who were handcuffed in separate incidents in 2021.
Comments / 0