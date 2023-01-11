Read full article on original website
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
Hidden Gem: New Hampshire’s ‘Dam Brewhouse’ is Small but Mighty
Last weekend I was skiing at Waterville Valley in New Hampshire. Before and after, I found myself at this tiny, hole in the wall brewhouse in Campton, New Hampshire. It was amazing, and unexpected. But the good beer is hardly scratching the surface of this quant tasting room. So, to...
This New England ski resort was ranked one of the best in the country
A Vermont ski resort was said to be one of the best the country has to offer for skiing, snowboarding and aprés-ski vibes. Vogue magazine included Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont, on its list of the “8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.” The lifestyle magazine said the resort is widely considered one of the best ski resorts on the east coast. Sandwiched between two mountains, Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak, the ski resort offers 485 acres worth of shredding terrain.
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
mynbc5.com
After nearly four years, dog found in Peru, New York to be returned to family in Florida
PERU, N.Y. — Nearly four years after being put up for adoption in Florida, a dog named Cubby will finally be returned to his family thanks to the efforts of a group of Northern New Yorkers. Cubby, an 8-year-old dog, was brought to the Elmore SPCA on Oct. 30...
vermontjournal.com
200-year-old inn’s romantic history repeats itself with new owners
PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Built around 1840, the colonial carriage style house on Main Street has over 6,000 square feet of space, a total of 12 bedrooms and 9 baths, a large wraparound porch, and beautiful, original features such as stained-glass windows and detailed woodwork. Narrow staircases behind skinny doors connect the three floors and feel like secret passages.
WMUR.com
Utility pole fire might be affecting 911 services in Lebanon, New Hampshire
LEBANON, N.H. — A utility pole fire Friday could have an impact on 911 services in the Lebanon area, officials said. The pole fire occurred on Bank Street Friday morning, leading to various utility outages. Officials said anyone with an emergency who cannot call 911 should call Lebanon Dispatch...
mynbc5.com
Annual free ice fishing day returns this month in Vermont
BARNARD, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife will hold its annual free ice fishing day later this month, as an opportunity for budding anglers to try their hand at the sport. This year's free ice fishing day will be on Saturday, Jan. 28, and will allow...
vermontbiz.com
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
WCAX
Killington CBD shop offers unique opportunity to see extraction process
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pulling back the curtain on CBD extraction is only one goal for an operation in Killington that hopes to bring transparency to the hemp manufacturing process. Luce Farm CBD opened its doors to retail shoppers in December. While there are CBD manufacturers all across Vermont, the...
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
montpelierbridge.org
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral
The city’s development review board approved the Catholic parish’s request to demolish the shuttered Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, but the decision is likely to be appealed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral.
Nationwide FAA outage disrupts travel at Burlington airport
The overnight outage of a safety system for pilots temporarily grounded domestic flights. Most flights out of Burlington on Wednesday morning were delayed, canceled or diverted. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nationwide FAA outage disrupts travel at Burlington airport .
newportdispatch.com
Claremont, NH man arrested for out-of-state armed robbery
CLAREMONT — A Claremont, New Hampshire, man was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday. Tyler Lewis Martzolf was taken into custody in Eden, North Carolina, and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The robbery took place at Gills Corner on South Hamilton Road on January...
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
WCAX
Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Multiple people spoke out against tearing down the church at the DRB’s public hearing Wednesday night. Members heard suggestions to reuse the building and received letters to preserve the building due to its architectural value.
