Washington County, VT

WCAX

As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
VERMONT STATE
MassLive.com

This New England ski resort was ranked one of the best in the country

A Vermont ski resort was said to be one of the best the country has to offer for skiing, snowboarding and aprés-ski vibes. Vogue magazine included Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont, on its list of the “8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.” The lifestyle magazine said the resort is widely considered one of the best ski resorts on the east coast. Sandwiched between two mountains, Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak, the ski resort offers 485 acres worth of shredding terrain.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

200-year-old inn’s romantic history repeats itself with new owners

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Built around 1840, the colonial carriage style house on Main Street has over 6,000 square feet of space, a total of 12 bedrooms and 9 baths, a large wraparound porch, and beautiful, original features such as stained-glass windows and detailed woodwork. Narrow staircases behind skinny doors connect the three floors and feel like secret passages.
CAVENDISH, VT
mynbc5.com

Annual free ice fishing day returns this month in Vermont

BARNARD, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife will hold its annual free ice fishing day later this month, as an opportunity for budding anglers to try their hand at the sport. This year's free ice fishing day will be on Saturday, Jan. 28, and will allow...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance

Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
MONTPELIER, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects

The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Claremont, NH man arrested for out-of-state armed robbery

CLAREMONT — A Claremont, New Hampshire, man was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday. Tyler Lewis Martzolf was taken into custody in Eden, North Carolina, and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The robbery took place at Gills Corner on South Hamilton Road on January...
CLAREMONT, NH
VTDigger

Final Reading: Same as it ever was

Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Multiple people spoke out against tearing down the church at the DRB’s public hearing Wednesday night. Members heard suggestions to reuse the building and received letters to preserve the building due to its architectural value.
