sneakernews.com
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
yankodesign.com
This foldable wheelchair with yellow accents was designed to blend in with the city
Japanese studio Quantum is based in Tokyo and was founded in 2016. Since its inception, it has been creating innovative products and services, and one of them happens to be the Wheeliy 2.0 wheelchair. As its name might suggest, the Wheeliy 2.0 is an updated and improved version of Quantum’s award-winning original Wheeliy wheelchair, which was developed in collaboration with medical equipment manufacturer Molten. The 2.0 version promises to be lighter, and easier to use, and has a few updated features up its sleeve to show off!
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Retro Watches
Nostalgia has taken over the watch industry in recent years. That means increasing popularity and prices for actual vintage watches, as well as reissues that offer vintage models executed with modern materials, construction and movements. Then, of course, there are the many homages to famous watches. But some watchmakers have taken a different approach: rather than simply recycling old ideas, they offer retro looks in fresh designs.
hypebeast.com
ECCO Leather Launches EL3 Vault for Emerging Designers and Students
Offering its innovative leathers to the world, ECCO Leather has launched the “EL3 Vault.” The initiative is a stock shop open to the public and emerging designers to help reduce the waste of the production of materials, the biggest contributor to fashion’s environmental impact. The EL3 Vault is part of ECCO’s design and sustainability drive to reach carbon neutrality by 2028.
Gear Patrol
Danner’s New Evergreen Collection Is Purpose-Built for Longevity
Danner is known for building durable, high-quality boots purpose-built to take you anywhere. Still, with enough wear (and plenty of love), even the most premium materials and superior construction will eventually wear out. Danner is the first to admit this – that's why the brand has an entire division dedicated to restoring its customers' well-worn boots: Danner Recrafting. Based in Portland, OR, the team is equipped to repair and revive your go-to Danner boots using new materials – and plenty of care – so they'll be with you for countless more years.
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge this year and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around this year, and which have faded.
sneakernews.com
Premium Goods’ Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Is Inspired By Timeless Jewelry
Jennifer Ford opening up Premium Goods in her hometown of Houston in 2004 out of a desire to bring a boutique shopping experience to her fellow Texans. Since then, the locale has mostly kept to itself, but it’s launching 2023 with two pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
Gear Patrol
Get the Crushed Ice Maker the Internet Is Obsessed with For $80 Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. To make a good cocktail (or mocktail, if you're a proponent of Dry January), you need a few things: spirit(s), balancing agents (like fruit juice or sugar), any other modifiers (like garnishes or other varying additional ingredients) and water. But that last one can come in a couple of different forms. For instance, in an old-school whiskey cocktail, you might just be adding a few drops of H2O to dilute it. However, for more modern and often tropical drinks, you'll need that water frozen. Of course, the kind of ice you choose is also a big deal. And right now, you can get the internet's favorite ice, those little refreshing nuggets, at a discount — $80 off, to be exact — with this ice maker deal at Woot.
yankodesign.com
The Wood Slatted House is a sturdy concrete home in Tel Aviv with foldable wooden shutters
The Israeli studio Pitsou Kedem Architects partnered up with architect Tamar Berger to create the Wood Slatted House on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel. The 500 square meter home is marked by slatted wooden shutters that fold, and board-marked concrete giving the home a rustic yet rather minimal appearance and feel to it. The home is located in a suburban area and was in fact designed for the twin brother of the studio’s founder – Pitsou Kedem.
Gear Patrol
Polaroid's P3 Bluetooth Speaker Looks Like Nothing Else, and I'm Kind of Obsessed With It
If you're in the market for a portable Bluetooth speaker that's a little bit different — something very much unlike what everybody else has — I highly recommend you check out the Polaroid P3. I've been listening to it for the past several weeks, and I've grown quite attached to it. It's just so damn charming.
Gear Patrol
The Best TV Stands for Your Living Room
After doing loads of research, you just spent a decent chunk of money on the TV of your dreams. A 65” OLED screen, 8K resolution and future-proof ports for next-gen consoles and more. But once you get that TV in your living room, you’re still going to need a home for it, and that’s where a TV stand comes in.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
Calling all fitness fans — Gear Patrol has unveiled the 2023 Fitness Awards. With everything from the best running layers to top recovery gadgets, you’ll be able to find something for every stage of your workout. Plus, check out the nutrition section to find a range of different supplements, powders and drops for pre and post workout routines. The full collection has something for everyone with suggestions for top-performing gear for your home gym or the very best running shoes. Fans can find the full list of award-winning products here, and check out our larger fitness collection for plenty of fun stories, tips and explainers.
AOL Corp
Tour Artistic Tile's Studio, Where Mosaics Are Painstakingly Assembled by Hand
Before Artistic Tile was known for its luxury tile and slab, the brand originally opened as a decorative plumbing business in 19867. As the company continued to work on full bathroom design, tile gradually grew to have a special place in founder and chair Nancy Epstein's heart. Succeeding in a male-dominated field, Epstein has led Artistic Tile since 1993 to design and manufacture patterns the design world has fallen in love with. With over 200 authorized dealers representing the brand, Artistic Tile uses its bustling headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey, to create innovative products and keep them in stock.
e-cryptonews.com
The Significance of Luxury NFT Watches
Watches are a smart and spectacular investment due to their utility and adaptability. Any style, design, or dial of the watch will always be considered a luxurious possession. Even though this generation has a wide variety of time-telling devices, including wall clocks, cell phones, digital clocks, PCs, and laptops, clocks are still in high demand. It is undeniable how the watch’s charm is with its classic elegance. Watches are symbols of status, style, and most importantly, sentiments.
Upgrade Your Space in 2023: Save up to 55% on Amazon's Trending Furniture and Decor
Are you looking to upgrade your living space in the new year? We’ve got the perfect guide to help you find furniture and décor that’s both stylish and affordable. In this post, we’ll share with you some of the hottest new trends in furniture and decor that we’ve spotted in Amazon’s catalog. With discounts of up to 55% off, you’ll be able to get a sophisticated upgrade without breaking the bank.
Carscoops
Polestar Opens Unique Showroom Made Completely Out Of Snow
Getting a chilly reception at the dealership is normally a bad thing, but it’s par for the course at Polestar’s showroom in Rovaniemi, Finland. More snowroom than showroom, the temporary Polestar Space embraces Scandinavian design and is made entirely out of snow. The 39 foot (12 meter) tall...
thespruce.com
12 Types of Tables and How to Choose One
While it may seem like a table is a table, there are many different types of this key piece of furniture. From dining and coffee tables, to drink or console tables, you will find they come in various styles, materials, sizes, and colors, as well as price points, of course. Some have a clear function and only work in certain rooms in a home, while others are incredibly versatile and could serve a number of purposes—from a nightstand in the bedroom to an end table in the living room. Use our guide to learn about the 12 most commonly used types of tables and learn how to choose the right one for your home.
guitar.com
Warm Audio Warmdrive review – bringing the Zendrive vibe to the masses
A faithful reproduction of a legendary pedal that deserves to be tried and enjoyed by a much wider audience. The Hermida Audio Zendrive might not be as (in)famous as that most revered of overdrive pedals, the Klon Centaur, but it’s still one of the most coveted dirt pedals of the modern boutique era. And like its equine counterpart, demand has long outstripped supply, pushing the prices of original Zendrive pedals up into the high three- and even low four-figure zone of ‘very rich people only need apply’.
Acorn to Arabella: Building a sailboat from scratch
When he started the process of crafting a 38-foot wooden sailboat from scratch, Steve Denette knew nothing about boat building. Beginning seven years ago, he's documented the project on YouTube, where his "Acorn to Arabella" has gone viral. Correspondent Brook Silva-Braga checked in on Denette's progress.
homedit.com
Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement
The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
