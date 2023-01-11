ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sneakernews.com

A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents

While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
yankodesign.com

This foldable wheelchair with yellow accents was designed to blend in with the city

Japanese studio Quantum is based in Tokyo and was founded in 2016. Since its inception, it has been creating innovative products and services, and one of them happens to be the Wheeliy 2.0 wheelchair. As its name might suggest, the Wheeliy 2.0 is an updated and improved version of Quantum’s award-winning original Wheeliy wheelchair, which was developed in collaboration with medical equipment manufacturer Molten. The 2.0 version promises to be lighter, and easier to use, and has a few updated features up its sleeve to show off!
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Retro Watches

Nostalgia has taken over the watch industry in recent years. That means increasing popularity and prices for actual vintage watches, as well as reissues that offer vintage models executed with modern materials, construction and movements. Then, of course, there are the many homages to famous watches. But some watchmakers have taken a different approach: rather than simply recycling old ideas, they offer retro looks in fresh designs.
hypebeast.com

ECCO Leather Launches EL3 Vault for Emerging Designers and Students

Offering its innovative leathers to the world, ECCO Leather has launched the “EL3 Vault.” The initiative is a stock shop open to the public and emerging designers to help reduce the waste of the production of materials, the biggest contributor to fashion’s environmental impact. The EL3 Vault is part of ECCO’s design and sustainability drive to reach carbon neutrality by 2028.
Gear Patrol

Danner’s New Evergreen Collection Is Purpose-Built for Longevity

Danner is known for building durable, high-quality boots purpose-built to take you anywhere. Still, with enough wear (and plenty of love), even the most premium materials and superior construction will eventually wear out. Danner is the first to admit this – that's why the brand has an entire division dedicated to restoring its customers' well-worn boots: Danner Recrafting. Based in Portland, OR, the team is equipped to repair and revive your go-to Danner boots using new materials – and plenty of care – so they'll be with you for countless more years.
Gear Patrol

Get the Crushed Ice Maker the Internet Is Obsessed with For $80 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. To make a good cocktail (or mocktail, if you're a proponent of Dry January), you need a few things: spirit(s), balancing agents (like fruit juice or sugar), any other modifiers (like garnishes or other varying additional ingredients) and water. But that last one can come in a couple of different forms. For instance, in an old-school whiskey cocktail, you might just be adding a few drops of H2O to dilute it. However, for more modern and often tropical drinks, you'll need that water frozen. Of course, the kind of ice you choose is also a big deal. And right now, you can get the internet's favorite ice, those little refreshing nuggets, at a discount — $80 off, to be exact — with this ice maker deal at Woot.
yankodesign.com

The Wood Slatted House is a sturdy concrete home in Tel Aviv with foldable wooden shutters

The Israeli studio Pitsou Kedem Architects partnered up with architect Tamar Berger to create the Wood Slatted House on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel. The 500 square meter home is marked by slatted wooden shutters that fold, and board-marked concrete giving the home a rustic yet rather minimal appearance and feel to it. The home is located in a suburban area and was in fact designed for the twin brother of the studio’s founder – Pitsou Kedem.
Gear Patrol

The Best TV Stands for Your Living Room

After doing loads of research, you just spent a decent chunk of money on the TV of your dreams. A 65” OLED screen, 8K resolution and future-proof ports for next-gen consoles and more. But once you get that TV in your living room, you’re still going to need a home for it, and that’s where a TV stand comes in.
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On

Calling all fitness fans — Gear Patrol has unveiled the 2023 Fitness Awards. With everything from the best running layers to top recovery gadgets, you’ll be able to find something for every stage of your workout. Plus, check out the nutrition section to find a range of different supplements, powders and drops for pre and post workout routines. The full collection has something for everyone with suggestions for top-performing gear for your home gym or the very best running shoes. Fans can find the full list of award-winning products here, and check out our larger fitness collection for plenty of fun stories, tips and explainers.
AOL Corp

Tour Artistic Tile's Studio, Where Mosaics Are Painstakingly Assembled by Hand

Before Artistic Tile was known for its luxury tile and slab, the brand originally opened as a decorative plumbing business in 19867. As the company continued to work on full bathroom design, tile gradually grew to have a special place in founder and chair Nancy Epstein's heart. Succeeding in a male-dominated field, Epstein has led Artistic Tile since 1993 to design and manufacture patterns the design world has fallen in love with. With over 200 authorized dealers representing the brand, Artistic Tile uses its bustling headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey, to create innovative products and keep them in stock.
SECAUCUS, NJ
e-cryptonews.com

The Significance of Luxury NFT Watches

Watches are a smart and spectacular investment due to their utility and adaptability. Any style, design, or dial of the watch will always be considered a luxurious possession. Even though this generation has a wide variety of time-telling devices, including wall clocks, cell phones, digital clocks, PCs, and laptops, clocks are still in high demand. It is undeniable how the watch’s charm is with its classic elegance. Watches are symbols of status, style, and most importantly, sentiments.
Money

Upgrade Your Space in 2023: Save up to 55% on Amazon's Trending Furniture and Decor

Are you looking to upgrade your living space in the new year? We’ve got the perfect guide to help you find furniture and décor that’s both stylish and affordable. In this post, we’ll share with you some of the hottest new trends in furniture and decor that we’ve spotted in Amazon’s catalog. With discounts of up to 55% off, you’ll be able to get a sophisticated upgrade without breaking the bank.
Carscoops

Polestar Opens Unique Showroom Made Completely Out Of Snow

Getting a chilly reception at the dealership is normally a bad thing, but it’s par for the course at Polestar’s showroom in Rovaniemi, Finland. More snowroom than showroom, the temporary Polestar Space embraces Scandinavian design and is made entirely out of snow. The 39 foot (12 meter) tall...
thespruce.com

12 Types of Tables and How to Choose One

While it may seem like a table is a table, there are many different types of this key piece of furniture. From dining and coffee tables, to drink or console tables, you will find they come in various styles, materials, sizes, and colors, as well as price points, of course. Some have a clear function and only work in certain rooms in a home, while others are incredibly versatile and could serve a number of purposes—from a nightstand in the bedroom to an end table in the living room. Use our guide to learn about the 12 most commonly used types of tables and learn how to choose the right one for your home.
guitar.com

Warm Audio Warmdrive review – bringing the Zendrive vibe to the masses

A faithful reproduction of a legendary pedal that deserves to be tried and enjoyed by a much wider audience. The Hermida Audio Zendrive might not be as (in)famous as that most revered of overdrive pedals, the Klon Centaur, but it’s still one of the most coveted dirt pedals of the modern boutique era. And like its equine counterpart, demand has long outstripped supply, pushing the prices of original Zendrive pedals up into the high three- and even low four-figure zone of ‘very rich people only need apply’.
CBS News

Acorn to Arabella: Building a sailboat from scratch

When he started the process of crafting a 38-foot wooden sailboat from scratch, Steve Denette knew nothing about boat building. Beginning seven years ago, he's documented the project on YouTube, where his "Acorn to Arabella" has gone viral. Correspondent Brook Silva-Braga checked in on Denette's progress.
homedit.com

Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement

The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...

