The police department took a report on Jan. 12 about a 2011 Mini Cooper that had rolled backward down Main Street and struck a light pole. An officer arrived on the scene and found the Cooper unattended and undamaged. The 21-year-old owner of the vehicle showed up shortly after the officer arrived and told the officer that he had parked the car in neutral with the parking brake on. The officer suggested in the future that the driver also leave the car in gear, according to the police log.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO