Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdislander.com
The classifications, they are a changin'
AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals Association (MPA) late last week released proposed changes to the way schools are classified in football, basketball, soccer and volleyball. Some of the changes are minor but some could have a major impact on the way schools compete over the next few years. One...
mdislander.com
Cooking with a dash of Maine
BAR HARBOR — It is sometimes difficult to decide what to make for dinner, especially for a large number of people. Carolyn Rapkievian of Bar Harbor has this problem solved with a special Armenian dish called ghapama, which is a stuffed, baked pumpkin traditionally prepared during the Christmas season.
mdislander.com
MHS director to speak at virtual Baked Bean Supper
MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society welcomes Steve Bromage, executive director of Maine Historical Society, as speaker at its annual Baked Bean Supper at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, to be held virtually again this year. Bromage will speak about history as the foundation of Maine’s sense of place, and how important it is to Maine’s identity and well-being.
mdislander.com
New name, expanded game for DMR coastal shellfish program
ELLSWORTH — How the state manages clammers and other wild species harvesters is changing to catch up with climate change concerns – and to reflect the growing number of species harvested and municipalities seeking to establish or continue local management. “Climate change is affecting nearshore species all along...
mdislander.com
John P. Reeves
John P. Reeves died at home on Jan. 12, 2023. He was born in Newton, Mass., on May 19, 1934, and grew up in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He followed a family tradition by attending Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., majoring in physics. He also earned a master’s degree in banking from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University in 1969.
mdislander.com
Library hopes play relay becomes annual event
MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library was abuzz with creativity on Jan. 14 as spectators lined up for snacks and tea and found their seats in the library’s Mellon Room for an evening of original 10-minute plays. The four performances were the product of a 12-hour play...
mdislander.com
Newspapers to showcase student artwork
ELLSWORTH — Every March, teachers and students across the country participate in Youth Art Month. This year’s theme is “Your Art, Your Voice.”. In celebration, both The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander invite teachers to submit digital depictions of their students’ artwork to be included on web pages at www.ellsworthamerican.com, www.mdislander.com and in a special section of the print papers on March 30.
mdislander.com
Banff film festival showing at The Grand in February
ELLSWORTH — Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to The Grand Feb. 3-5. Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and well-known mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, Canada, the festival’s world tour hits the road. With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the tour celebrates outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.
mdislander.com
First Maine National Heritage Area gets approved
MACHIAS — The proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area was signed into legislation by President Biden Dec. 29, 2022. The legislation specifically recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry. After years of hard work by many...
mdislander.com
Gilley offers beginner carver workshop
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Learn carving from Wendell Gilley Museum master carver Steve Valleau, who has been sharing this art with students at the museum for 37 years, during a class from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 20. The class is suitable for beginners and comes with a kit that includes a bird blank and paints. Tools are available to borrow.
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Jan. 19
The police department took a report on Jan. 12 about a 2011 Mini Cooper that had rolled backward down Main Street and struck a light pole. An officer arrived on the scene and found the Cooper unattended and undamaged. The 21-year-old owner of the vehicle showed up shortly after the officer arrived and told the officer that he had parked the car in neutral with the parking brake on. The officer suggested in the future that the driver also leave the car in gear, according to the police log.
mdislander.com
Young philanthropist gives back to The Grand
ELLSWORTH — Through academic and charitable accomplishments, college freshman Kasey Jordan received the 2022 Association of Fundraising Professional’s (Northern New England chapter) Demont Award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy award. Half of the $5,000 award is given to an organization or cause close to the recipient’s heart, and Jordan chose The Grand in Ellsworth.
mdislander.com
Swan’s Island sets scoping session
SWAN’S ISLAND — A scoping session for a proposed 20-year, 10-acre aquaculture lease site in Burnt Cove Harbor, on the north side of Mill Pond, will be held Jan. 23 at the town office at 4 p.m. Jason and Joshua Joyce seek to grow up to two million...
mdislander.com
Carol S. (Rathman) Stabinsky
Carol S. (Rathman) Stabinsky, 89, died peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023, with friends and family by her side at Birch Bay Village in Bar Harbor. She was born in Reading, Pa., the eldest daughter of Jacob and Flora (Schorn) Rathman.
mdislander.com
Maine CDC director appointed to federal post
PORTLAND — Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will be leaving his position in Maine to become the principal deputy director of the U.S. CDC. According to a press release from Gov. Janet Mills, Deputy Director Nancy Beardsley will be acting director of the Maine CDC, a position she has held before.
mdislander.com
100% lobster harvester reporting in effect
AUGUSTA — Jan. 1 marked the start of a 100 percent reporting requirement for harvesters statewide. Until now, Maine harvesters were required to report 10 percent of their haul, although dealers fell under the 100 percent reporting requirement. “All of this is vital to understanding the real footprint of...
mdislander.com
Realizing the dream
“So even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
mdislander.com
Beth Goettel
Beth Goettel lost her battle with multiple system atrophy (MSA) on Jan. 16, 2023. Although this cruel disease took away her ability to walk, and affected her eyesight, coordination and ability to talk, she never lost her sense of humor or her bright outlook on life.
mdislander.com
Third parties seek to intervene in Bar Harbor cruise ship suit
BAR HARBOR — Both sides of a lawsuit over an ordinance limiting the number of cruise ship passengers coming ashore may soon be taking on outside parties. The Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association filed a motion to intervene in the case against the town. At the same time, the lead petitioner of the challenged ordinance is mounting a separate defense by crowdfunding for legal fees and launching a public relations campaign.
mdislander.com
Kneisel Hall gets new executive director
BLUE HILL — Kneisel Hall, an annual chamber music festival and school in Blue Hill, has appointed Meredith Amado to be its new executive director. Amado has served as a board member for the Friends of the Blue Hill Library and Bagaduce Music and most recently was the program manager of Bagaduce Music.
Comments / 0