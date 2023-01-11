New rules curtail the joys of house swapping for us Scots

‘For a one- or two-week holiday, supposedly about minimising costs, most potential house swappers are going to be put off.’

Some great ideas for low-budget holidays (Stay for free and book it backwards: nine easy ways to have a cheaper holiday, 7 January). I have experienced some wonderful holidays house swapping, and strongly recommend it.

However, I live in Scotland, and sadly the new Scottish government short-term lets legislation identifies house swaps as potentially a type of short-term let.

This means anyone in Scotland wishing to swap homes for a holiday (even though this is not a commercial arrangement and no money changes hands) will need to register with their local authority, paying an annual fee and carrying out annual portable appliance testing, a risk assessment for legionnaires’ disease, and a fire safety risk assessment. For a one- or two-week holiday, supposedly about minimising costs, most potential house swappers are going to be put off.

I suspect that many people in Scotland are unaware of this new legislation, which will sadly greatly diminish the possibilities of home swapping here.