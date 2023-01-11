Read full article on original website
Adult Animation Revolution: Building Global Franchises
At the World Animation Summit, producers at Nickelodeon gave a panel on building global franchises. The panelists advised creating animated shows with characters we want to spend time with. These characters need to be interesting and complex enough to be imagined in different scenarios for years to come. The secret ingredients to a successful franchise are compelling character dynamics paired with a world the viewer would want to explore.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Freedom Comes At A Price: Previewing ‘Absolution’ Vol. 1 By Peter Milligan And Mike Deodato, Jr.
Nina Ryan is a hired killer who’s only chance for redemption is one month on the run, live-streamed for the world to see. Freedom is the prize, failure sets off the bombs implanted in her brain. Absolution Vol. 1 is out Wednesday January 18th from AWA Upshot. 2.
Preview: ‘What’s The Furthest From Here?’ #10 And A Map Of The Future
“Sid’s story revealed! The game-changing second arc to one of the year’s biggest books starts here. Dark secrets are uncovered as we discover why Sid had to leave the Academy, where she went, and what she did. This issue has it all-a betrayal! A rescue! An escape! Some Daves! And the Strangers reveal a shocking truth!”
The Day Of Judgement Is Here For Thunder Boy – Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #11
“The saga of Boy Thunder crashes to a close as Batman, Superman, and the Titans frantically attempt to save their wayward ward! The choices the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel make in this moment will affect the future as we know it, as the secret identity of this über-powerful last son–that of someone DC fans have known for decades–is at last revealed!”
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Tee Featuring Her Viral Golden Globes Moment
The actress is delighting in her viral moment during Michelle Yeoh's win.
Preview: Romance Blooms In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien: The Book Of Love #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?
Preview: Untold Stories From A Twisted Universe In ‘Tales From Nottingham’ #1
‘Explore untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian’s violent past, Aya of the Hashashin’s first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of...
Preview: Otherworldly Chaos In ‘Groo– Gods Against Groo’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Groo: Gods Against Groo #2, dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Sergio Aragonés, co-writer Mark Evanier, letterer Stan Sakai, and colorist Carrie Strachan. When a Groo-like deity arises in the heavens, scores of both well-known and obscure gods come together to end...
Between A Rock And A Spider-Place: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #2
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ beautifully threads the needle of creating a very classic Spider-Man-type situation but in a modern way befitting the young biracial Spider-Man of Brooklyn and the issues he has to face. Miles deserves every bit of the same spotlight, maybe even more, that Peter has enjoyed for decades and this series catapults him back to his rightful place in the Marvel Universe.
First Look: Thousands Of Souls On The Line In ‘Exorcists Never Die’ #1
Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world’s two premier combat exorcists. The only problem? After a nuclear breakup years ago, they can’t stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom or die trying.
New To You Comics #126: Indulge Peculiar Tastes With ‘Eat The Rich’
Everyone has different tastes in comics, especially with such a rich variety of options. Here in New To You Comics we, Scott and Tony, dive into just what the title says, exploring comics that are new to you and often ourselves. It’s a good thing that taste was mentioned here because that’s the sense that is most important to our choice of reading this week.
Hitchin’ A Ride: Previewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #3
“Meet the Gertlins! Gert’s latest trip to Fairyland is as messy, complicated, and disturbing as ever. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
An Ancient Prophecy And A Drunken Idiot: Previewing ‘White Savior’ #1
Dark Horse Comic has revealed a preview of their Samurai satire White Savior #1 (reviewed by Tom Smithyman here), dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Scott Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. An ancient prophecy foretold of an outsider that would save the peaceful village of Inoki from...
A Mysterious Newcomer In Your First Look At ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Eve– Children Of The Moon #4, the penultimate issue of the five-issue Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. While a mysterious newcomer provides new revelations about his work to Endymion,...
IDW Announces ‘Star Trek: Day Of Blood’ Comic Book Crossover Event For 2023
Expanding on its Star Trek comic book line, IDW has announced a Star Trek crossover event, Star Trek: Day of Blood.And it all launches on Free Comic Book Day (May 6th, 2023) with a short introductory interlude ‘Prelude to Day of Blood‘, to be included in IDW’s Star Trek: Day of Blood Free Comic Book Day special.
Sneak Peek At ‘Nemesis Reloaded’ #2 And Word On A Sequel
It’s Friday, and that means another Mark Millar newsletter has dropped. And in his latest missive we get a first look at Nemesis: Reloaded #2 by artist Jorge Jiménez. Plus, early word from Millar that the first issue (reviewed here by yours truly) has sold out. Oh, and he casually drops the title of the sequel he’s begun work on too. That would be Nemesis: Triumphant. So, that doesn’t sound good for any do-gooders in the Millarverse who may be considering taking on this baddest of badasses. But, great news for Nemesis fans, like my good self.
Preview: Lifelong Friendship Put To The Test In ‘Paper Planes’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Paper Planes TPB, scheduled for release in May from writer Jennie Wood, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers. Leighton Worthington and Dylan Render have always been inseparable, but when they’re both shipped off to a summer camp for troubled youth in the aftermath of a tragic event, their lifelong friendship is put to the test. Neither ‘chose’ to be there, but they’ll need a positive evaluation from the camp to avoid being sent away, so they can continue attending high school with their friends.
You Decide The Summoner’s Choice Champion For ‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ Character In
DEATHLOK – A computer-augmented mind with an enhanced body to match. MARROW – She has accelerated healing and the ability to weaponize her own bones. BULLSEYE – The deadly marksman who never misses. ECHO – A fierce fighter with photographic reflexes. THE WHITE TIGER – A...
Mark Millar And Juanan Ramírez’s ‘Night Club’ #1 Gets A Second Printing
Writer Mark Millar and artist Juanan Ramírez’s Night Club #1 has sold out at distribution level and ready to be resurrected for a second printing. “Just a thank you from me to all the comic stores and readers who got behind this comic and really pushed it for us. We’re delighted to see it going down so well. A big thanks to our friends at Image Comics too for all their hard work and my colleagues at Netflix for trusting me when I said I wanted to do comic books of all these franchises I’ve been creating in house as shows and movies. Having this as a book on a shelf and seeing art as beautiful as the work from Juanan just makes me glad we didn’t wait and just release this as a show. There’s nothing I love more than doing comics and this $1.99 an issue for an extra-sized comic book seems to have caused quite a stir. Get in on this now as issue two gets even more mental.”
