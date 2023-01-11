Read full article on original website
Freedom Comes At A Price: Previewing ‘Absolution’ Vol. 1 By Peter Milligan And Mike Deodato, Jr.
Nina Ryan is a hired killer who’s only chance for redemption is one month on the run, live-streamed for the world to see. Freedom is the prize, failure sets off the bombs implanted in her brain. Absolution Vol. 1 is out Wednesday January 18th from AWA Upshot. 2.
First Look: Thousands Of Souls On The Line In ‘Exorcists Never Die’ #1
Syd Miller and Ellen Blair are the world’s two premier combat exorcists. The only problem? After a nuclear breakup years ago, they can’t stand each other. But when the biggest soul auction in history kicks off beneath Los Angeles, Syd and Ellen have no choice but to come together to raid the HELLSCRAPER, an infernal tower going straight down into the Earth. With thousands of souls on the line, Syd and Ellen must fight their way to the bottom or die trying.
Hitchin’ A Ride: Previewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #3
“Meet the Gertlins! Gert’s latest trip to Fairyland is as messy, complicated, and disturbing as ever. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
There’s No Escaping The Childminder In ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #3 Preview
“Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney’s never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!”
An Ancient Prophecy And A Drunken Idiot: Previewing ‘White Savior’ #1
Dark Horse Comic has revealed a preview of their Samurai satire White Savior #1 (reviewed by Tom Smithyman here), dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Scott Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. An ancient prophecy foretold of an outsider that would save the peaceful village of Inoki from...
Preview: Romance Blooms In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien: The Book Of Love #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?
Sneak Peek At ‘Nemesis Reloaded’ #2 And Word On A Sequel
It’s Friday, and that means another Mark Millar newsletter has dropped. And in his latest missive we get a first look at Nemesis: Reloaded #2 by artist Jorge Jiménez. Plus, early word from Millar that the first issue (reviewed here by yours truly) has sold out. Oh, and he casually drops the title of the sequel he’s begun work on too. That would be Nemesis: Triumphant. So, that doesn’t sound good for any do-gooders in the Millarverse who may be considering taking on this baddest of badasses. But, great news for Nemesis fans, like my good self.
Preview: The King Of Fairies Prepares For War In ‘Dahlia In The Dark’ #2
Unable to hide from the law for long, Donny is forced to confront the police while being unknowingly pursued by a federal agent. All of this while Donny’s partner in crime grows suspicious that he’s hiding something from her. Meanwhile, the outlaw king of the fairies grows impatient and begins his preparations for war.
Preview: Otherworldly Chaos In ‘Groo– Gods Against Groo’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Groo: Gods Against Groo #2, dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Sergio Aragonés, co-writer Mark Evanier, letterer Stan Sakai, and colorist Carrie Strachan. When a Groo-like deity arises in the heavens, scores of both well-known and obscure gods come together to end...
Preview: Changing The Rules Of The Game In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #3
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #3, out next Wednesday from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Sahadewa, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nasir and J. continue their journey through the labyrinth, but things take a ghostly turn as they stumble upon a ghost...
The Day Of Judgement Is Here For Thunder Boy – Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #11
“The saga of Boy Thunder crashes to a close as Batman, Superman, and the Titans frantically attempt to save their wayward ward! The choices the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel make in this moment will affect the future as we know it, as the secret identity of this über-powerful last son–that of someone DC fans have known for decades–is at last revealed!”
First Look: Shocking Revelations In ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #104
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #104. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artists Simona Di Gianfelice and Kath Lobo, colorists Raúl Angulo and Fabi Marques, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Readers...
Mark Millar And Juanan Ramírez’s ‘Night Club’ #1 Gets A Second Printing
Writer Mark Millar and artist Juanan Ramírez’s Night Club #1 has sold out at distribution level and ready to be resurrected for a second printing. “Just a thank you from me to all the comic stores and readers who got behind this comic and really pushed it for us. We’re delighted to see it going down so well. A big thanks to our friends at Image Comics too for all their hard work and my colleagues at Netflix for trusting me when I said I wanted to do comic books of all these franchises I’ve been creating in house as shows and movies. Having this as a book on a shelf and seeing art as beautiful as the work from Juanan just makes me glad we didn’t wait and just release this as a show. There’s nothing I love more than doing comics and this $1.99 an issue for an extra-sized comic book seems to have caused quite a stir. Get in on this now as issue two gets even more mental.”
Before Grootfall, Witness Groot’s Rise As A Hero In An All-New Solo Series
This April, see the thrilling mission that turned Groot into one of the galaxy’s greatest defenders in an all-new limited series. The iconic hero will headline his very own solo series that will reveal his never-before-told origin and depict his first breathtaking battles. The series will feature the momentous return of writer Dan Abnett with artist Damian Couceiro. Groot’s thrilling journey across the galaxy will see him cross paths with the original Captain Marvel and introduce the distant ancestor of a fellow Guardian.
Preview: Lifelong Friendship Put To The Test In ‘Paper Planes’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Paper Planes TPB, scheduled for release in May from writer Jennie Wood, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers. Leighton Worthington and Dylan Render have always been inseparable, but when they’re both shipped off to a summer camp for troubled youth in the aftermath of a tragic event, their lifelong friendship is put to the test. Neither ‘chose’ to be there, but they’ll need a positive evaluation from the camp to avoid being sent away, so they can continue attending high school with their friends.
New To You Comics #126: Indulge Peculiar Tastes With ‘Eat The Rich’
Everyone has different tastes in comics, especially with such a rich variety of options. Here in New To You Comics we, Scott and Tony, dive into just what the title says, exploring comics that are new to you and often ourselves. It’s a good thing that taste was mentioned here because that’s the sense that is most important to our choice of reading this week.
Creator Confessions: Utilizing Creator Bundles
Sometimes the best resources inside a creative community are the other creators in the same situation. It’s hard doing it all by yourself, which is why it helps to know there are others who are also out there trying to succeed. This assistance can come in many different forms, but one of the simplest is utilizing the bundle — teaming up with other creators to create a more enticing offer or product beyond just what you are able to offer by yourself.
Dark Powers, Dark Future – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Assault On Krypton’ #1
Artist: Skylar Patridge, Scott Godlewski, Marguerite Sauvage. “With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth’s protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we’ll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer’s visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she’s undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again?”
A Mysterious Newcomer In Your First Look At ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Eve– Children Of The Moon #4, the penultimate issue of the five-issue Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. While a mysterious newcomer provides new revelations about his work to Endymion,...
Between A Rock And A Spider-Place: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #2
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ beautifully threads the needle of creating a very classic Spider-Man-type situation but in a modern way befitting the young biracial Spider-Man of Brooklyn and the issues he has to face. Miles deserves every bit of the same spotlight, maybe even more, that Peter has enjoyed for decades and this series catapults him back to his rightful place in the Marvel Universe.
