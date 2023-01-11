Read full article on original website
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
brentwoodeaglenews.com
Feeling hungry? Or insane? Try one of these 4 local food challenges
Food is necessary for people to live, and eating food is already enjoyable (if made by a good chef), but how can restaurants make it even more exciting? By creating food challenges! Find out about four food challenges created by local St. Louis restaurants. Robata. First up is Robata’s “Hot...
One-Of-A-Kind Museum Loft For Sale In St. Louis
Bob Cassilly's Incredible Loft at the City Museum in St. Louis is for sale and it is truly an amazing and unique property. The City Museum, founded by Cassilly, is a 600,000 square-foot museum in the former International Shoe Company building in St. Louis, Missouri. The museum is a playground, museum, and architectural marvel all in one, and the loft for sale was once the home of the museum's founder.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Jan. 12-15
Dream up your 2023 vision board, enjoy an alcohol-free happy hour or take your pick from two 90s-themed brunches in this weekend's events. "Hello Juice is kicking off Dry January with an exciting new AF (alcohol-free) happy hour series in collaboration with Sans Bar STL. Happy hour guests can expect delicious alcohol-free cocktails and a variety of activities. The inaugural AF pop-up happy hour event will feature a DIY succulent class from LoKey Designs on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets ($30) will include two AF cocktails, small toast bites and an activity. The Sans Bar-Hello Juice Happy Hour series is open to anyone 21+ and will be treated just like any regular night out – alcohol just happens to be off the menu."
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This Modern House in South City Is a Showstopper [PHOTOS]
If you want to live in south city but aren’t a fan of having to do the upkeep on one of the famous “gingerbread” style houses there, this modern house might be made just for you. Located on Jamieson Avenue in beautiful St. Louis Hills, this one-of-a-kind...
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
stlmag.com
Your guide to visiting Union Station in St. Louis
If the last time you visited Union Station was when it had a Hard Rock Cafe—or maybe even longer ago, when trains still ran there—then you’re going to want to take a day to explore the updated attraction, revived and reimagined by Lodging Hospitality Management. Although you...
laduenews.com
Unions unite: St. Louis favorites Union Studio and Union Loafers coming to one shared location
You’ll soon be able to have your local artisan-crafted goods and eat handmade bread, too. Set to open in St. Louis’ Botanical Heights neighborhood this spring, Union Studio and Union Loafers Bread Shop will be located in one convenient corner shop – at 1532 Tower Grove Ave. – just up the street from the studio’s former location and the current Union Loafers Café and Bread Bakery, which remains open with its usual lunchtime sandwiches and dinnertime pizzeria offerings at 1629 Tower Grove Ave.
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard
ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Types of Guys You Date in St. Louis
If you've ever sat on your couch on a Friday night endlessly swiping on Tinder, Hinge or whatever the dating apps are these days, you'll know that dating is a hellscape. And St. Louis is no exception. From the "St. Louis Blues Guy" to the "Cherokee Street Guy," these are...
RFT Asks a Psychic What the Future Holds for St. Louis in 2023
Plus we learn how one becomes a psychic and medium
St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball...
Slick City in Chesterfield Is Offering an Adults-Only Night
Kids can take their sticky hands that always smell like peanut butter somewhere else
KMOV
Real estate group plans to renovate AT&T tower Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $300 million plan is in the works to transform downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant AT&T tower. It’s a vision by the Advantes Group, which already owns several businesses in Laclede’s Landing. If all goes to plan, they hope to close on the tower this time next year, with construction beginning shortly after.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Experience the 2023 STL Auto Show: new cars, drifting, and fun for the whole family
This weekend, check out new vehicles at the 2023 STL Auto Show.
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: New coal ash report alleges risk to St. Louis drinking water
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A new report by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project claims that four energy plants in the St. Louis region, Sioux Energy, Labadie Power Station, Meramec Energy Center and Rush Island Energy Center, are evading federal regulations on toxic waste disposal — which has allegedly resulted in unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic —a known carcinogen — in our drinking and recreational water.
Join your furry friend at Bar K Dog Bar STL’s 2023 Breed Meet-Ups
Would you like to have a drink and bring your dog with you to the bar?
