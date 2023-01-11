ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

brentwoodeaglenews.com

Feeling hungry? Or insane? Try one of these 4 local food challenges

Food is necessary for people to live, and eating food is already enjoyable (if made by a good chef), but how can restaurants make it even more exciting? By creating food challenges! Find out about four food challenges created by local St. Louis restaurants. Robata. First up is Robata’s “Hot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1440 WROK

One-Of-A-Kind Museum Loft For Sale In St. Louis

Bob Cassilly's Incredible Loft at the City Museum in St. Louis is for sale and it is truly an amazing and unique property. The City Museum, founded by Cassilly, is a 600,000 square-foot museum in the former International Shoe Company building in St. Louis, Missouri. The museum is a playground, museum, and architectural marvel all in one, and the loft for sale was once the home of the museum's founder.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Jan. 12-15

Dream up your 2023 vision board, enjoy an alcohol-free happy hour or take your pick from two 90s-themed brunches in this weekend's events. "Hello Juice is kicking off Dry January with an exciting new AF (alcohol-free) happy hour series in collaboration with Sans Bar STL. Happy hour guests can expect delicious alcohol-free cocktails and a variety of activities. The inaugural AF pop-up happy hour event will feature a DIY succulent class from LoKey Designs on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets ($30) will include two AF cocktails, small toast bites and an activity. The Sans Bar-Hello Juice Happy Hour series is open to anyone 21+ and will be treated just like any regular night out – alcohol just happens to be off the menu."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This Modern House in South City Is a Showstopper [PHOTOS]

If you want to live in south city but aren’t a fan of having to do the upkeep on one of the famous “gingerbread” style houses there, this modern house might be made just for you. Located on Jamieson Avenue in beautiful St. Louis Hills, this one-of-a-kind...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Your guide to visiting Union Station in St. Louis

If the last time you visited Union Station was when it had a Hard Rock Cafe—or maybe even longer ago, when trains still ran there—then you’re going to want to take a day to explore the updated attraction, revived and reimagined by Lodging Hospitality Management. Although you...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Unions unite: St. Louis favorites Union Studio and Union Loafers coming to one shared location

You’ll soon be able to have your local artisan-crafted goods and eat handmade bread, too. Set to open in St. Louis’ Botanical Heights neighborhood this spring, Union Studio and Union Loafers Bread Shop will be located in one convenient corner shop – at 1532 Tower Grove Ave. – just up the street from the studio’s former location and the current Union Loafers Café and Bread Bakery, which remains open with its usual lunchtime sandwiches and dinnertime pizzeria offerings at 1629 Tower Grove Ave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Types of Guys You Date in St. Louis

If you've ever sat on your couch on a Friday night endlessly swiping on Tinder, Hinge or whatever the dating apps are these days, you'll know that dating is a hellscape. And St. Louis is no exception. From the "St. Louis Blues Guy" to the "Cherokee Street Guy," these are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Real estate group plans to renovate AT&T tower Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $300 million plan is in the works to transform downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant AT&T tower. It’s a vision by the Advantes Group, which already owns several businesses in Laclede’s Landing. If all goes to plan, they hope to close on the tower this time next year, with construction beginning shortly after.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Friday: New coal ash report alleges risk to St. Louis drinking water

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A new report by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project claims that four energy plants in the St. Louis region, Sioux Energy, Labadie Power Station, Meramec Energy Center and Rush Island Energy Center, are evading federal regulations on toxic waste disposal — which has allegedly resulted in unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic —a known carcinogen — in our drinking and recreational water.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

