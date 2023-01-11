Dream up your 2023 vision board, enjoy an alcohol-free happy hour or take your pick from two 90s-themed brunches in this weekend's events. "Hello Juice is kicking off Dry January with an exciting new AF (alcohol-free) happy hour series in collaboration with Sans Bar STL. Happy hour guests can expect delicious alcohol-free cocktails and a variety of activities. The inaugural AF pop-up happy hour event will feature a DIY succulent class from LoKey Designs on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets ($30) will include two AF cocktails, small toast bites and an activity. The Sans Bar-Hello Juice Happy Hour series is open to anyone 21+ and will be treated just like any regular night out – alcohol just happens to be off the menu."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO