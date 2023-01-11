ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land

Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land. Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. Daily...
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Quiet weather through the weekend; rain returns Monday

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking seasonal highs and some sunshine this weekend. Quiet weather through the weekend; rain returns Monday. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking seasonal highs and some sunshine this weekend. IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast …. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 shot at Avon apartment complex

IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Notre Dame Isn’t Wasting Any Time in Its Return to the Top

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Markquis Nowell Has Put K-State—and Himself—on the Map

GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night, one left in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane, a residential neighborhood located off of Five Points Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Chargers-Jaguars AFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet

GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Meet the Latest Winner of Indie Wrestling’s Most Prestigious Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dawg Dynasty

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Bills Add Cole Beasley to Active Roster for Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Actor Frankie Muniz to Compete in NASCAR’s ARCA Series in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
LA PORTE, IN

