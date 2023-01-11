NFL: Pro Bowl

Related
Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles not coaching for job Monday
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' job is not on the line in Monday night's wild-card game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday. Bowles, 59, guided the Buccaneers to an NFC South title despite finishing with a losing record (8-9) in his first year as the team's head coach. Tampa Bay never won more than two games in a row this season and finished 25th in the...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks-49ers Preview, Props, Prediction
The Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Saturday in the first of three division-rival games on Wild Card Weekend. The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the 10th time in coach Pete Carroll's 13 seasons despite losing five of their final six games to close out the calendar year 2022. Seattle rebounded with wins over the Jets and Rams to finish the regular season, squeaking into the playoffs courtesy of Green Bay's loss on Sunday night. ...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't know'
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know quarterback Lamar Jackson was planning to reveal the nature and severity of his knee injury. "I didn't know anything about that," Harbaugh said. "Haven't paid much attention to it." Jackson was officially ruled out by the Ravens on Friday. Harbaugh said Friday he didn't want to share private conversations with any player. ...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a throw in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on future of Aaron Rodgers
"As he takes his time, kind of makes his decision just on his playing career in general, then we’ll get together and move forward that way," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said of Aaron Rodgers.
Report: Rams to pick up QB Matthew Stafford's 2023 option
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to pick up the 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary for Matthew Stafford in March, giving the quarterback $62 million in guaranteed cash, ESPN reported Saturday. The move would come by March 19, the day the guarantees kick in. Before the 2022 season, the Rams signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension through 2026. Acquired by the Rams from the Detroit Lions...
Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to OC
Ohio State promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator on Friday. Hartline, 36, replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022 for the Buckeyes (11-2), who lost to eventual national champion Georgia 42-41 in the CFP semifinals. Head coach Ryan Day has been the play-caller for the offense and it wasn't immediately clear if that...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0