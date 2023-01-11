Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
OFICINAS CR // LC ARQUITECTURA
Built for a transportation company, CR Offices is an ecological project featuring architecture and design principles including restauration, new construction, furniture design, landscaping, lighting, interior design, scent and art. On the property there was an old house in ruins, with perimeter walkways and corrals, which sparked interest reutilization and conserving as much as possible and displaying the original materials with their wear and tear.Giving continuity to the space, a new and modern concrete structure was appended and united by glass bridges.
architizer.com
Nanjing Art Center // Studio Link-Arc, LLC
The Nanjing Art Center is located at the southernmost tip of Nanjing New Town, where three rivers intersect to create a landform known as “The Fish Mouth” due to its unique shape. The area surrounding the site is a new urban neighborhood that will become Nanjing’s Central Business District.
architizer.com
Contemplate This New Pedestrian Space From a Birds Eye View
A few years ago, the Palmerston Council had the bold ambition to transform Palmerston, Australia, from a city for cars to a city for people. At the core of this project was Goyder Square – the city’s beating heart – which was completely transformed by Turf Design Studio thanks to a thoughtful combination of adaptive reuse, infrastructure repurposing and landscape design.
architizer.com
Round House // Feldman Architecture
Tucked away in Los Altos Hills, the aptly named Round House is a geometrically unique structure; one of a few similarly shaped homes built in California in the 60s. The clients fell in love with this quirky circular house and initially planned a modest remodel. Soon after moving in, the pair recognized the inefficiencies of their new home – low window eaves curiously obstructed the otherwise spectacular views, spurring their desire to open and modernize the design.
architizer.com
The flying box, Upper level extension // Myrto Kiourti
For this project, I adopt basic tenets of modernism, like abstraction, pure geometry, and white color, but I reinterpret them through the lens of “Emotional Functionalism”: rather than approach the residents’ functional needs as basic or ubiquitous, I conceive them as a complex set of practices that are culturally defined, socially oriented, and emotionally charged.
Comments / 0