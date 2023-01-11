Built for a transportation company, CR Offices is an ecological project featuring architecture and design principles including restauration, new construction, furniture design, landscaping, lighting, interior design, scent and art. On the property there was an old house in ruins, with perimeter walkways and corrals, which sparked interest reutilization and conserving as much as possible and displaying the original materials with their wear and tear.Giving continuity to the space, a new and modern concrete structure was appended and united by glass bridges.

