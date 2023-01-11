ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Report: Kyle Korver Finalizing Contract with Hawks to Serve as Assistant GM

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing an agreement with Kyle Korver to make him an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Korver spent five seasons with the Hawks and appeared in 332 games for the team. Having retired after the 2019-20 season, he returned to Atlanta as the director of player affairs and development.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing

Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003. That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work...
Bleacher Report

NBA Insider Notebook: Jae Crowder 'Confused and Hurt' by Situation in Phoenix

NEW YORK — The Phoenix Suns are spiraling, having lost eight of their past 10 contests. Injuries to Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (meniscus), and Cameron Payne (foot sprain) have derailed any opportunity for momentum and prompted the team to plummet in the standings. Defensive star...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown May Miss 'a Week or so' with Adductor Injury

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with right adductor tightness that will sideline him for a stretch of games. Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn't sure how long Brown will be out but doesn't expect it to be a serious issue. He told reporters the timeframe could be "about a week or so."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

The NBA's 10 Biggest Disappointments Halfway Through 2022-23

As much as numbers and data have overtaken the NBA discourse, every season is still driven by narrative. We form expectations before each campaign, and then we get to see whether the actual storylines square with the ones we've prewritten in our heads. Because it's so easy to get swept...
Bleacher Report

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Report: Former Lakers G Mac McClung Accepts Invitation to 2023 Dunk Contest

Mac McClung, currently a member of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, has agreed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Per Charania, he'll join Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction. Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.

