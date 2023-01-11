Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearbyRoger MarshCalifornia State
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Bleacher Report
Report: Kyle Korver Finalizing Contract with Hawks to Serve as Assistant GM
The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing an agreement with Kyle Korver to make him an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Korver spent five seasons with the Hawks and appeared in 332 games for the team. Having retired after the 2019-20 season, he returned to Atlanta as the director of player affairs and development.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Meyers Leonard to Work Out for LA amid DeMarcus Cousins Buzz
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for frontcourt depth and will work out free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Purple and Gold plan to work out DeMarcus Cousins on the same day, per Chris Haynes of TNT and...
Bleacher Report
NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing
Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003. That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Notebook: Jae Crowder 'Confused and Hurt' by Situation in Phoenix
NEW YORK — The Phoenix Suns are spiraling, having lost eight of their past 10 contests. Injuries to Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (meniscus), and Cameron Payne (foot sprain) have derailed any opportunity for momentum and prompted the team to plummet in the standings. Defensive star...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown May Miss 'a Week or so' with Adductor Injury
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with right adductor tightness that will sideline him for a stretch of games. Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn't sure how long Brown will be out but doesn't expect it to be a serious issue. He told reporters the timeframe could be "about a week or so."
Bleacher Report
The NBA's 10 Biggest Disappointments Halfway Through 2022-23
As much as numbers and data have overtaken the NBA discourse, every season is still driven by narrative. We form expectations before each campaign, and then we get to see whether the actual storylines square with the ones we've prewritten in our heads. Because it's so easy to get swept...
Bleacher Report
Report: MMA Coach James Krause Worked as Middleman for Bettors, Offshore Sportsbook
The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended MMA coach James Krause's license after the discovery of suspicious betting patterns in the lead-in to a Nov. 5 fight involving his client, Darrick Minner, and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, who won via first-round TKO stoppage. Now word comes from ESPN's David Purdum that Krause allegedly...
North Carolina Central University unveils sculpture of alum, NBA legend Sam Jones
North Carolina Central University honors NBA legend Sam Jones Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Center Enes Kanter Freedom Says Turkey Is Offering $500K for His Capture
Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom says the Turkish government is offering $500,000 for information leading to his capture. Speaking to Rikki Schlott of the New York Post, Freedom said he found out about the bounty last week when his name was included on Turkey's most-wanted terrorists list for 2023.
Bleacher Report
Report: Former Lakers G Mac McClung Accepts Invitation to 2023 Dunk Contest
Mac McClung, currently a member of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, has agreed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Per Charania, he'll join Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward...
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner Rumors: Clippers Remain a 'Legitimate Suitor' to Trade for Pacers Star
The Indiana Pacers may not choose to trade Myles Turner after a surprising 23-19 start to the 2022-23 season. But if they do put the center on the market, don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Clippers come calling. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Clips "remain a...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Insider Believes DeMar DeRozan Will Want Contract Extension This Summer
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan may not wait long to request a new contract when he becomes extension-eligible following the 2022-23 NBA season. NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson said on the HoopsHype Podcast that "you can bet that he's going to look to be extended this summer." Bleacher Report's Chris...
Bleacher Report
Overzealous Olivia Dunne Fans Cause LSU to Increase Security for Gymnastics Meets
LSU gymnastics will increase the security surrounding its team after overzealous fans of Olivia Dunne disrupted competitions and caused a scene following its meet at the University of Utah on Friday. "We will have security detail with us now when we go on the road and we will be working...
Bleacher Report
John Collins Rumors: Hawks Give PF's Camp Permission to Do 'Own Searching' for Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have given John Collins and his camp permission to "do their own searching" for a trade partner ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The news comes after The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the asking price for Collins has "declined...
Bleacher Report
Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M
A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction. Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.
Bleacher Report
T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards: 'I Guess a Lot of People Don't' Think I'm An All-Star
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards believes he's done enough to be considered an All-Star this year, but the early fan-voting returns have told him otherwise. Edwards was asked about not being ranked in the top 10 in All-Star voting after Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns, and he said...
