NFL: Pro Bowl

 3 days ago

Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium.

All-Pro picks: Patrick Mahomes at QB; WR Justin Jefferson unanimous

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one vote shy of unanimous, and teammate Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson received all 50 votes for the 2022 NFL All-Pro team released Friday. A panel of 50 media members votes in balloting controlled by the Associated Press. Mahomes received 49 of 50 votes at quarterback, falling one vote shy of unanimous along with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. ...
Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles not coaching for job Monday

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' job is not on the line in Monday night's wild-card game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday. Bowles, 59, guided the Buccaneers to an NFC South title despite finishing with a losing record (8-9) in his first year as the team's head coach. Tampa Bay never won more than two games in a row this season and finished 25th in the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks-49ers Preview, Props, Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Saturday in the first of three division-rival games on Wild Card Weekend. The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the 10th time in coach Pete Carroll's 13 seasons despite losing five of their final six games to close out the calendar year 2022. Seattle rebounded with wins over the Jets and Rams to finish the regular season, squeaking into the playoffs courtesy of Green Bay's loss on Sunday night. ...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't know'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know quarterback Lamar Jackson was planning to reveal the nature and severity of his knee injury. "I didn't know anything about that," Harbaugh said. "Haven't paid much attention to it." Jackson was officially ruled out by the Ravens on Friday. Harbaugh said Friday he didn't want to share private conversations with any player. ...
Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs

Advancing to the NFC divisional playoffs next weekend would require the Dallas Cowboys to deliver on a franchise first. Dallas is 0-7 against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who already defeated the Cowboys this season. The Cowboys (12-5) travel to Tampa Bay (8-9) for the unique wild-card matchup on 'Monday Night Football' expecting a much different game. The Buccaneers are home for the opening round due to their division title, claiming...
Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft

Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 11 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Anudike-Uzomah made his announcement on Twitter, saying "Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career." ...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

