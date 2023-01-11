NFL: Pro Bowl

Related
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (L) talks with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during warmups prior to their game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
All-Pro picks: Patrick Mahomes at QB; WR Justin Jefferson unanimous
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one vote shy of unanimous, and teammate Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson received all 50 votes for the 2022 NFL All-Pro team released Friday. A panel of 50 media members votes in balloting controlled by the Associated Press. Mahomes received 49 of 50 votes at quarterback, falling one vote shy of unanimous along with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles not coaching for job Monday
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' job is not on the line in Monday night's wild-card game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday. Bowles, 59, guided the Buccaneers to an NFC South title despite finishing with a losing record (8-9) in his first year as the team's head coach. Tampa Bay never won more than two games in a row this season and finished 25th in the...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
OnlyHomers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks-49ers Preview, Props, Prediction
The Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Saturday in the first of three division-rival games on Wild Card Weekend. The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the 10th time in coach Pete Carroll's 13 seasons despite losing five of their final six games to close out the calendar year 2022. Seattle rebounded with wins over the Jets and Rams to finish the regular season, squeaking into the playoffs courtesy of Green Bay's loss on Sunday night. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on future of Aaron Rodgers
"As he takes his time, kind of makes his decision just on his playing career in general, then we’ll get together and move forward that way," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said of Aaron Rodgers.
Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't know'
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know quarterback Lamar Jackson was planning to reveal the nature and severity of his knee injury. "I didn't know anything about that," Harbaugh said. "Haven't paid much attention to it." Jackson was officially ruled out by the Ravens on Friday. Harbaugh said Friday he didn't want to share private conversations with any player. ...
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs
Advancing to the NFC divisional playoffs next weekend would require the Dallas Cowboys to deliver on a franchise first. Dallas is 0-7 against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who already defeated the Cowboys this season. The Cowboys (12-5) travel to Tampa Bay (8-9) for the unique wild-card matchup on 'Monday Night Football' expecting a much different game. The Buccaneers are home for the opening round due to their division title, claiming...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a throw in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft
Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 11 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Anudike-Uzomah made his announcement on Twitter, saying "Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career." ...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts
Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
