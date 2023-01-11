ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man from tiny town called Luck wins $15.1 million lottery

A man from Luck – a tiny town in Wisconsin – just claimed a huge state lottery prize: $15.1 million, officials with the Wisconsin Lottery announced this week. Mark Cunningham played Megabucks, a Wisconsin-only lotto game, at a local grocery store on January 4. On Monday, he claimed his prize at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday.
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Claimed

2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne’s Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing. Cunningham came to the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison on Monday to claim his winning ticket.
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin

LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
