Baton Rouge, LA

lsuagcenter.com

Louisiana Master Farmer Program recognizes graduates, award winner

(01/13/23) BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Master Farmer Program recognized three new graduates, two people who have completed recertification and the winner of the Outstanding Master Farmer Award at a ceremony Jan. 12. The event was held in Baton Rouge in conjunction with the Louisiana Association of Conservation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
marinelink.com

Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway

The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’

Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police unveil new heritage unit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police announced an unveiling of their new heritage unit that they said will reflect a rich history. In a press release from LSP, Ross Brennan said that the state police’s patrol units have changed their looks over time. In 1989, their units were changed to navy blue with two gold stripes to symbolize highway centerlines, and some of the first units to adapt this look were 18 Ford Mustangs.
LOUISIANA STATE
centralcitynews.us

Walk-On’s Wildcat Coming Soon to Central

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design, that is set to debut in Central. The award-winning brand announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard in Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
CENTRAL, LA
lsuagcenter.com

For a beautiful lawn in the spring, get to work now

Your lawn or turfgrass may be the last thing on your mind right now — but it’s no time to sit back on your laurels. Lawns are in their winter dormancy, and we have all enjoyed the reprieve from lawn mowing. But it won’t be long before our lawns literally “spring” back to life.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Hunter Lundy announces campaign for governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold

Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Xan John announces candidacy for governor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former candidate for U.S. Senate says he is now running for governor. Xan John (R), of Lafayette, announced his candidacy on Friday. John says, though, that he is backing Attorney General Jeff Landry in the race, and does not expect to win this term. John says he is looking to the future.
LOUISIANA STATE

