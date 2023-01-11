How pathetic can you be? Trademarking 2 common statements. People were praying for your recovery and this is the nonsense you come up with. You should be embarrassed.
just here to read the comments blasting him about being greedy etc instead of realizing that people do set up fake charities using phrases close to or exactly like ones used to support a cause . he could be trying to protect people who wanted to give money and would have ended up giving it to an opportunistic dirt bag. glad to see the love for the guy people showed on social media like a week ago was a thin veneer , a prop to make yourself look like a good person
Poor sick baby. Lying at deaths door while he or his greedy lawyers angle for easy money by patenting a couple of common phrases. I'll reserve judgement until we see where the proceeds go but if past is prolog any humanitarian use will be but a fraction of the gross.
