10 Things You Need To Know About The Alfa Romeo Giulia
After a gap of nearly three decades, the Alfa Romeo Giulia made a comeback, and what a comeback it made. Defined by the usual sexy Italian looks, great performance figures, and handling capabilities, the Giulia took the market by storm and taught its German competitors a few important lessons. And, when you factor in the Quadrifoglio badge, things get a lot more interesting. While it can get expensive, the Giulia has a few other great features that make it a very good offering among customers.
10 Things You Need To Know About The McLaren 765LT
McLaren has always been a pioneer of supercars, and it has outdone itself with the 2022 McLaren 765LT. Based on one of McLaren's most iconic cars, the 720S, the 765LT hits the road lower, more comprehensive, and lighter than the former. Not only that, but this car can hit a maximum speed of 205 mph. Now that's impressive. A re-engineered 755-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 sits inside this master craft of automobile engineering. The front has been moved further forward, which allows for more efficient aerodynamics. The rear wing has also been made about 20-percent larger than the 720S, which is what gives this car its "longtail" look. A quote from inside a McLaren brochure on this car reads: "The 765LT exudes menace", and McLaren was right on the money with that statement. One look at this car, and you can just tell it is powerful, fast, and a supercar lover's dream.
Five Affordable Motorcycles For Track Day Use In 2023
There is nothing in the motorcycle world more exciting than a day at the track. With explosive acceleration, and breakneck, exhilarating speeds, the track provides you with the chance to ride like you never would be able to on the streets. If you are craving the thrill of the racetrack and are looking to get a motorcycle to take there, these five bikes provide great value for their affordable price point, and will definitely give you the thrill that you are looking for!
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Is Getting A More Powerful Variant
Minivans are mostly a thing of the past with dwindling sales as more and more people switch to SUVs. Sure, there is the whole VanLife movement, but that is mostly specific to full-size vans like old Chevy models and Ford Transits. Nowadays if you have a larger family or occasionally need to haul excessive amounts of people, you ditch the perceived dorky and outdated-appearing Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna and get a full-size, three-row SUV. However, there could be another minivan that could survive the onslaught. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is looking to cash in using its grandfather's likeness, but not its performance, as Volkswagen has hinted that a hot I.D. Buzz is coming as well.
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
The BMW Z3 Coupe Was Also Known As The "Clown Shoe"
There are few automotive body styles that truly polarize the public. Most styles are coupe, sedan, SUV, and so on, which are all norms in the automotive market. While some body styles, such as the wagon, may not be popular in some markets prove necessary in others. However, the Shooting Brake or two-door wagon is a love it or hate it style, and BMW famously developed and mass-produced one as the Z Coupe. Now, these cars have gained a cult following for their rarity and how good they are to drive for enthusiasts, and one has come up for sale in very good condition.
2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec: Performance, Price, And Photos
Yamaha carries its Bolt R-Spec pocket cruiser into 2023 with all the American-style goodness that made it popular in the first place. A torquey V-twin plant powers it even while it adds to the overall aesthetic and agile nature. At less than nine grand, this bike makes for both a trainer for larger cruisers or even as a destination model for your urban jaunts/commute/whatever.
2023 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid Review: Sporty And Frugal
1983 was the first model year of the Toyota Camry set its wheels on United States roads. In the 40 years since there have been several variants and generations of the Camry that we all have come to know. In 2022, over 295,000 Camry's were sold in the United States. That is a mind-blowing number for a sedan, considering the recent craze for crossovers and SUVs.
2022 BMW R 1250 GS Review: Dual-Sport’s Enduring Champion
Before the internet, winning a famous race was a motorcycle manufacturer's best opportunity to garner global publicity for its latest offerings. Few races piqued the public imagination as the inaugural running of the Paris-Daker in 1979, where just finishing the rally was a heroic achievement and the source of headlines across the world. That same year, a struggling BMW Motorrad appointed a new chief. Karl-Heinz Gerlinger had a simple remit, make the motorcycle division profitable or BMW would shut it down.
Here's Why The World Needs A Manual Lexus IS-F
Engineers and enthusiasts alike have been on a mission to save the manuals for some time now. The dwindling options available had us thinking about which cars would be a good match for a modern manual transmission. The team at Lexus is on the brink of something with a ton of potential. Lexus very cleverly restrained from calling its V-8-powered sedan an IS-F. Instead, it’s been given the more traditional alphanumeric name of IS500. This leaves room for a more engaging, full-blown F product. The IS 500 is missing some key F hardware components, and thus it is labeled an “F Sport Performance” model. This is Lexus’ golden opportunity to add those components back in and make an IS-F really shine with a manual transmission thrown into the mix.
2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared: The Most Able Off-Roader You'll Probably Never See On The Dirt
Mercedes AMG division took a regular G Wagen and upped the ante in the most literal sense. The 2023 AMG G63 4x4 Squared is a factory-raised G Wagen with 13.8 inches of ground clearance. It’s a complicated car to understand. It’s an amalgamation of AMG performance and dynamics with extreme off-road capability.
This Chinese Cruiser Trumps The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 On All Counts
Love it or hate it, the Chinese motorcycle market is an interesting place. Sure, it’s ripe with obnoxious doppelgangers, but just like you find crucial metals in the otherwise unimportant soil, you can find some impressive motorcycles in there. A fitting example of the latter is the Benda Dark Flag (commonly known as BD500), a 500cc cruiser that trumps the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 on all counts. We recently checked it out in the flesh, and it left us impressed, at least in a first impression. Yes, we know Harley-Davidson fans will still pick the Iron any day, but the Benda is for everyone else who doesn’t mind healthy competition and is happy to see new motorcycles push the boundaries.
2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review: An Urban Roadster For Everyone
Royal Enfield has been on a winning streak over the last few years. The Indian manufacturer of premium entry-level classic motorcycles has been dominating on its home turf of India, which is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. When the Royal Enfield 650 Twins made their debut a few years ago, the world took notice too. Since then, Royal Enfield has been launching high-quality motorcycles for the global market, with a brand-new model launched every year, and each one of them being well-received by motorcycle enthusiasts.
This Custom Chevy K5 Blazer Has A Corvette Engine And Ridiculous Performance
You don't have to be a Bow Tie fan to appreciate Kurt Hill's 1972 Chevy Blazer K5 restoration. This K5 was two years in the making, and Hill played around with multiple motor choices before settling on a Corvette L7 motor and exhaust system, making this build a sort-of K5/C5. Hill utilized the basic Blazer body of a K5 he bought as a roller in 2010. It would be 2016 before he was completely done restoring and tinkering to get it to perfection. Hill joined AutotopiaLA's Shawn Davis for an in-depth discussion about how he revamped this classic ride.
The Honda Super Cub And Dax Have Gone Electric
If you like fun, pocket-sized motorcycles, there’s a high chance you’re already familiar with Honda’s miniMoto lineup. After all, the assortment is quite popular and rakes in good sales, not just in America but also in European, British, and Asian markets. Taking this a step further, Honda has now debuted the electrified Super Cub and Dax for 2023, both categorized as electric bikes. These aim to broaden the miniMoto's prowess to the EV world, plus lay a foundation for Honda’s electric two-wheeler future.
How Modern Vehicles Are More Expensive To Run Than Older Ones
The automotive industry has changed tremendously over the last decade. While it is generally accepted that new vehicles are better than their older counterparts, in many cases, they are also more expensive to buy and run. We can blame the chip shortage, inflation, and the fact companies are axing their most affordable models due to the small profit margins. The truth is that cars are more complicated and more expensive to develop and manufacture because of modern requirements regarding emissions and safety. Many of the active and passive safety systems are there to ensure a high safety rating in crash tests. But amidst the necessary complexity, certain decisions lead to additional running costs that aren’t as justified. With this in mind, here’s how old vehicles are easier to run compared to their modern counterparts.
Listen To The Aston Martin Vanquish's V-12 Automotive Symphony
Aston Martin has always been one of the top manufacturers in developing performance GT cars that look and sound like they could be million-dollar cars for a fraction of that price. With classic touring car styling, sonorous engines and exhaust, and enough history to make someone feel like an icon of the world, Aston Martin truly knows how to make its buyers feel special. One of its hallmarks, the V-12 engine, is one of the most thrilling motors to drive - even after it went from naturally aspirated to twin-turbocharged for an insane horsepower bump. Regardless of engine setup, Aston's V-12 is still one of the best sounding engines ever, as the below video perfectly illustrates.
10 Fun Facts About The 2023 Aston Martin Vantage
The Aston Martin Vantage became famous worldwide for being James Bonds' ride and keeps its popularity for its sleek finish and explosive speed. The 2023 Aston Martin Vantage V-12 will be the last of its model line, making it the last model with the largest engine and the smallest sports car. There will be 333 Vantages produced, and all have sold out within days of its announcement. This foreign British sports car has created the most affordable line of their markup with the base Vantage. It includes customization options to personalize swagger in a sports car truly. Here's everything you need to know about this British supercar.
Watch The Audi RS3 Dominate The BMW M240i xDrive In A Quarter-Mile Chase
Audi’s entry-level performance king, the RS3, is a no-brainer for the value it presents thanks to the rowdy engine it has under the hood. Last year marked the inception of a new RS3 based on the current third-gen A3. Now that it has gotten more powerful and visually aggressive than its predecessor, it competes well with the Mercedes-Benz CLA and even the BMW M240i xDrive. So what happens when you put the RS3 and the M240i head-to-head for a quarter-mile race? This video from CAR is about the battle between these two rageful compact German sportscars.
2024 Mercedes EQG: Everything We Know So Far
The roaring V-8 days of the G Class are near the end. If you were planning on getting one brand-new, you better hurry. As more full-size SUVs and Pickup Trucks make the jump toward electrification, Mercedes seems to be getting ready to introduce the EQG soon. This could happen in late 2023, with the first units reaching dealerships at the beginning of 2024.
