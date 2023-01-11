McLaren has always been a pioneer of supercars, and it has outdone itself with the 2022 McLaren 765LT. Based on one of McLaren's most iconic cars, the 720S, the 765LT hits the road lower, more comprehensive, and lighter than the former. Not only that, but this car can hit a maximum speed of 205 mph. Now that's impressive. A re-engineered 755-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 sits inside this master craft of automobile engineering. The front has been moved further forward, which allows for more efficient aerodynamics. The rear wing has also been made about 20-percent larger than the 720S, which is what gives this car its "longtail" look. A quote from inside a McLaren brochure on this car reads: "The 765LT exudes menace", and McLaren was right on the money with that statement. One look at this car, and you can just tell it is powerful, fast, and a supercar lover's dream.

3 DAYS AGO