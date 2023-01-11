ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro picks: Patrick Mahomes at QB; WR Justin Jefferson unanimous

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one vote shy of unanimous, and teammate Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson received all 50 votes for the 2022 NFL All-Pro team released Friday. A panel of 50 media members votes in balloting controlled by the Associated Press. Mahomes received 49 of 50 votes at quarterback, falling one vote shy of unanimous along with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles not coaching for job Monday

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' job is not on the line in Monday night's wild-card game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday. Bowles, 59, guided the Buccaneers to an NFC South title despite finishing with a losing record (8-9) in his first year as the team's head coach. Tampa Bay never won more than two games in a row this season and finished 25th in the...
TAMPA, FL
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft

Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 11 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Anudike-Uzomah made his announcement on Twitter, saying "Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career." ...
MANHATTAN, KS
Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending toward missing his sixth straight game after he didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, resumed throwing in the open portion of practice on Thursday, three days ahead of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder as well as a wrist injury. Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4...
BALTIMORE, MD
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett following his public outburst directed toward his teammate last week. Clowney initially took issue with his role on the team and accused the Browns' coaching staff of prioritizing Garrett's individual success over winning games. "You're all trying to get (Garrett) into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games," Clowney said at the time. "I don't even think (Garrett) notices....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs

Advancing to the NFC divisional playoffs next weekend would require the Dallas Cowboys to deliver on a franchise first. Dallas is 0-7 against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who already defeated the Cowboys this season. The Cowboys (12-5) travel to Tampa Bay (8-9) for the unique wild-card matchup on 'Monday Night Football' expecting a much different game. The Buccaneers are home for the opening round due to their division title, claiming...
TAMPA, FL
Report: Rams to pick up QB Matthew Stafford's 2023 option

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to pick up the 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary for Matthew Stafford in March, giving the quarterback $62 million in guaranteed cash, ESPN reported Saturday. The move would come by March 19, the day the guarantees kick in. Before the 2022 season, the Rams signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension through 2026. Acquired by the Rams from the Detroit Lions...
