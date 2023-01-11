NFL: Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett following his public outburst directed toward his teammate last week. Clowney initially took issue with his role on the team and accused the Browns' coaching staff of prioritizing Garrett's individual success over winning games. "You're all trying to get (Garrett) into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games," Clowney said at the time. "I don't even think (Garrett) notices....

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO