ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearebuffalo.net

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
Eater

Where To Get the Best Buffalo Wings — And Other Bar Food From Bills Country

Football weekends are an excuse for eating and drinking copiously while hanging out with friends in front of the TV, whether it’s at someone’s house or a bar. And since we’re here in the land of small apartments, it’s probably the latter. With twelve teams in the playoffs for the long weekend’s games — including the Giants — this is the weekend for eating, drinking, and watching the tube.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

These 41 Bars Are The Friendliest In Western New York

You know when you walk into a friend’s home, and it is so welcoming that you feel like you may have just walked into your own house?. It might sound crazy to some people, but there are some bars and restaurants that actually give us this exact same feeling!
NEW YORK STATE
News 8 WROC

Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Hamburg supervisor to address the public through State of the Town event

The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Hamburg are teaming up once again to present the annual State of the Town of Hamburg Address. Everyone is welcome to join either in person or to watch the live stream via Zoom on Jan. 26. Supervisor Randy Hoak will provide updated information on the accomplishments of the town over the last year and what can be expected for 2023.
HAMBURG, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
buffalorising.com

Get Ready for ‘Unbillievable The Movie’

Unbillievable The Movie is touted as “…the most Buffalo-centric film since Buffalo 66.” Greg. The film is directed by J. Garrett Vorreuter and Scott Rubin (who edited National Lampoon for 10 years), written by Rubin, and produced by Rubin, Vorreuter, and Gregory Lamberson. Not only have all...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York

Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery. Would you buy a new home, pay off all your debt, not tell anyone, and move? There are so many questions. Of course, a lot of those answers depend on how much you win.
NEW YORK STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Winter Weather Advisories Issued Across Western New York

The start of the weekend will be a bit dicey for parts of Western New York. The snow is causing very slick road conditions and you are advised to use caution if you are going to be out and about. The good news is that the snow isn't expected to...
wearebuffalo.net

Suburbs to Downtown: 5 Things Buffalo Needs to Do Now

Buffalo has built up a lot of luxury apartments, but how will they get more people to move downtown?. Patti and Thurman Thomas, the legendary Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer, are moving to the city of Buffalo from the town of Boston. Allentown to be exact which is actually pretty fitting. They said they always wanted to be in the actual city and finally are. A lot of people say that but never do it. Why? Why don’t more people leave the Suburbs for the city?
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy