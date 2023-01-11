Read full article on original website
newslj.com
Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived
CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Effort Introduced To Strip Chuck Gray Of Election Oversight
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to strip Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his office of their authority to oversee Wyoming elections is on the clock. State Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie, has crafted legislation that would put the State Canvassing Board in charge of...
cowboystatedaily.com
No More Spanking In Wyoming Schools? Legislation Moves Forward To Crack Down On It
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A law change that would remove legal protections from public school staffers who spank or swat students cleared a Wyoming legislative committee Friday on a unanimous vote. If it passes the Legislature, Senate File 47 would remove legal immunity from teachers,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Deacon Says Expanding Medicaid Not ‘The Fiery Pit Of Socialism’ As Bill Moves Forward
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months is a step closer to happening in Wyoming. House Bill 4 passed out of the Legislature’s House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on a 6-5 vote Friday and moves to the House of Representatives floor for discussion.
KPVI Newschannel 6
HOLIDAY Philadelphia lawmakers tease bills marking ‘Jan.6 Day’ in schools
(The Center Square) – Three state lawmakers from Philadelphia said they will soon introduce legislation establishing the observance of “Jan. 6 Day” in public schools. The companion proposals from Sen. Art Haywood and Reps. Chris Rabb and Ed Neilson – all Democrats representing districts in Philadelphia – would also support a resolution to formally condemn the events at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 and designate the two-year anniversary of the incident as "1/6 Day" in Pennsylvania.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
Post-Herrera, Wyoming seeks hunting pacts with tribes
Until now Monte Mills had never seen a state try to promulgate rules that stem directly from Herrera v. Wyoming, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that recognized a Crow tribal member’s right to hunt unoccupied, off-reservation land ceded by a 1868 treaty. On Thursday, Mills, who directs the University...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Capitol Recap: Pritzker sworn in as major proposals advance in lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday, with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dress code for women legislators debated in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats on Wednesday slammed a Republican-backed change to the Missouri House dress code for women legislators. Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, proposed explicitly requiring women legislators to wear jackets on the House floor, saying “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.”. Lawmakers...
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Slams Biden, Urges Legislators To Be Fiscally Conservative With $2 Billion Surplus
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In his annual State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday morning, Gov. Mark Gordon said that with $2 billion in unexpected revenue at their disposal, lawmakers need to continue to be fiscally conservative, prioritizing needs over wants.
cowboystatedaily.com
No Last Minute Surprise Coup From Jennings As Albert Sommers Named Speaker Of The House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature were sworn in Tuesday afternoon and, along swearing in and naming of legislative leadership, the 67th Legislature is officially underway. State Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, was unanimously named speaker of the House in the opening session...
cowboystatedaily.com
Changing Terms Of Federal Act Could Mean More Money For Wyoming Schools
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Wyoming was admitted into the Union, Congress stipulated that federal lands granted to the state for school funding could be used to earn interest, but that it couldn’t issue grazing leases on those lands for a term of more than 10 years.
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Legislator Tyler Lindholm To Launch Americans For Prosperity Chapter in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former Wyoming state legislator Tyler Lindholm is leaving U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ office to launch a Wyoming chapter of a Libertarian conservative political advocacy group later this month. Lindholm, an outspoken and well-liked member of the Wyoming House during his...
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others’ cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
PLEASE DON’T: Wyoming Doctor Doesn’t Want Medicaid Expansion
For the 9th time a Medicaid expansion bill is before the Wyoming house and senate. In Wyoming every other year is for passing bills. Every other year is for passing the states budget. So it will be hard to get expansion passed during the 2023 session, which is a budget...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
