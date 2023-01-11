ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

newslj.com

Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived

CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Effort Introduced To Strip Chuck Gray Of Election Oversight

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to strip Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his office of their authority to oversee Wyoming elections is on the clock. State Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie, has crafted legislation that would put the State Canvassing Board in charge of...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

HOLIDAY Philadelphia lawmakers tease bills marking ‘Jan.6 Day’ in schools

(The Center Square) – Three state lawmakers from Philadelphia said they will soon introduce legislation establishing the observance of “Jan. 6 Day” in public schools. The companion proposals from Sen. Art Haywood and Reps. Chris Rabb and Ed Neilson – all Democrats representing districts in Philadelphia – would also support a resolution to formally condemn the events at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 and designate the two-year anniversary of the incident as "1/6 Day" in Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Post-Herrera, Wyoming seeks hunting pacts with tribes

Until now Monte Mills had never seen a state try to promulgate rules that stem directly from Herrera v. Wyoming, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that recognized a Crow tribal member’s right to hunt unoccupied, off-reservation land ceded by a 1868 treaty. On Thursday, Mills, who directs the University...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dress code for women legislators debated in Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats on Wednesday slammed a Republican-backed change to the Missouri House dress code for women legislators. Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, proposed explicitly requiring women legislators to wear jackets on the House floor, saying “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.”. Lawmakers...
MISSOURI STATE
oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Changing Terms Of Federal Act Could Mean More Money For Wyoming Schools

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Wyoming was admitted into the Union, Congress stipulated that federal lands granted to the state for school funding could be used to earn interest, but that it couldn’t issue grazing leases on those lands for a term of more than 10 years.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others’ cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work

The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
WISCONSIN STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
WYOMING STATE

