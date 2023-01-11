When BMW launched its "i" sub-brand to differentiate its i3 and i8 electric models from the rest of the brand portfolio, this step could be described as very sensible. At the beginning of the decade, electric models were still truly exotic and therefore required a real differentiation from the usual models with combustion engines. In addition, the term "i" seems to be quite catchy for innovation, which is why BMW is likely to continue with it in the future. Mercedes also tried to follow a similar path with its EQ sub-brand, which was founded in 2016. However, this sub-brand concept never really took off for a variety of reasons, which is why Mercedes could say goodbye to its EQ label again in just under two years, according to media reports.

1 DAY AGO