Top Speed
Five Cars That Stole The Show At CES 2023
The Consumer Electronics Show, also known as CES, and arguably the world's largest technology fair, took place over the last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and gathered brands from across all industries on a large display of the latest innovations in technology, joining small startups and large multinational corporations on the same stage.
Top Speed
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Is Getting A More Powerful Variant
Minivans are mostly a thing of the past with dwindling sales as more and more people switch to SUVs. Sure, there is the whole VanLife movement, but that is mostly specific to full-size vans like old Chevy models and Ford Transits. Nowadays if you have a larger family or occasionally need to haul excessive amounts of people, you ditch the perceived dorky and outdated-appearing Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna and get a full-size, three-row SUV. However, there could be another minivan that could survive the onslaught. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is looking to cash in using its grandfather's likeness, but not its performance, as Volkswagen has hinted that a hot I.D. Buzz is coming as well.
Top Speed
The BMW Z3 Coupe Was Also Known As The "Clown Shoe"
There are few automotive body styles that truly polarize the public. Most styles are coupe, sedan, SUV, and so on, which are all norms in the automotive market. While some body styles, such as the wagon, may not be popular in some markets prove necessary in others. However, the Shooting Brake or two-door wagon is a love it or hate it style, and BMW famously developed and mass-produced one as the Z Coupe. Now, these cars have gained a cult following for their rarity and how good they are to drive for enthusiasts, and one has come up for sale in very good condition.
Top Speed
The Final R35 Chapter: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Nissan GT-R
While rumors are stirring of the R36 Nissan GT-R, the R35 isn't finished quite yet. On Thursday, the 2024 GT-R was unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon, delivering some strong notes to an already iconic tune being played for Nissan's flagship supercar. Some minor and other major, changes to the new GT-R will undoubtedly give the R35 a proper salute so that the R36 can step in and take its place on the throne.
Top Speed
This Race Shows A Decade-Old Mercedes-AMG SL55 Can Keep Up With The Current SL55 Roadster
Like the Porsche 911, the Mercedes-Benz SL is among the oldest vehicles still on the road today still brimming with technological advancements. While the original 300SL from 1954 was a fantastic driver’s car, the new-age R232 SL is even better. Over the years, Mercedes added the required tech, power, and aesthetic improvements to its beloved SL-Class over its past models. This leads us to the point where we wonder whether you should consider this iconic nameplate's newest and greatest iteration or if you would be better off with a used car. To make the matter much simpler, Carwow presents an epic old vs. new Mercedes drag race which involves an SL55 from 2004 and the newly launched 2022 SL55.
Top Speed
Here's Why The World Needs A Manual Lexus IS-F
Engineers and enthusiasts alike have been on a mission to save the manuals for some time now. The dwindling options available had us thinking about which cars would be a good match for a modern manual transmission. The team at Lexus is on the brink of something with a ton of potential. Lexus very cleverly restrained from calling its V-8-powered sedan an IS-F. Instead, it’s been given the more traditional alphanumeric name of IS500. This leaves room for a more engaging, full-blown F product. The IS 500 is missing some key F hardware components, and thus it is labeled an “F Sport Performance” model. This is Lexus’ golden opportunity to add those components back in and make an IS-F really shine with a manual transmission thrown into the mix.
Top Speed
TRD’s Performance Parts And Body Kit Elevate The GR86 To Another Level
The Toyota GR86 is a handsome little sports car that will give you ample driving pleasure with a cost of just $28,000. Apart from its lively performance, the GR86 is a charmer, especially in that Track Bred color. However, Toyota thinks adding some visual flair throughout its sports car and minor performance upgrades will make things even better. Just as the Tokyo Auto Salon nears, Toyota Racing Development dropped a bunch of aftermarket parts for the GR86.
Top Speed
Motul Has Turned A Three-Row Luxury SUV Into A Massive Off-Road Conqueror
Known perhaps more for its luxury than off-roading capability, the Jeep Wagoneer received a custom Dakar treatment from the French lubrication specialist Motul, which turned the three-row SUV into a dirt-seeking beast. With 2023 marking the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally, Motul decided to commemorate their relationship with the race through a special build. The custom Wagoneer epitomizes the famous race by overhauling the Wagoneer with various upgrades rivaling some cars competing in the Dakar Rally. The Wagoneer is a unique model within Jeep's lineup thanks to its large size, but it’s not the first Jeep you’d think about when it comes to off-roading considering its upscale appointments and three-rows of seating. But Motul's upgrades give it the kit it needs to handle all terrains.
Top Speed
The R35 Nissan GT-R Finally Receives Some Notable Updates
The Nissan GT-R is a dinosaur in the supercar segment. The current R35 generation was introduced in 2007, and Nissan seemingly has been staunchly opposed to introducing a new, R36 generation even as the current gen is now entering its 16th year of production. However, there is a bit of good news for the GT-R faithful. Nissan unveiled the 2024 GT-R at the Tokyo Auto Salon sporting some notable styling and performance enhancements, and two special edition models will be offered.
Top Speed
2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared: The Most Able Off-Roader You'll Probably Never See On The Dirt
Mercedes AMG division took a regular G Wagen and upped the ante in the most literal sense. The 2023 AMG G63 4x4 Squared is a factory-raised G Wagen with 13.8 inches of ground clearance. It’s a complicated car to understand. It’s an amalgamation of AMG performance and dynamics with extreme off-road capability.
Top Speed
Listen To The Aston Martin Vanquish's V-12 Automotive Symphony
Aston Martin has always been one of the top manufacturers in developing performance GT cars that look and sound like they could be million-dollar cars for a fraction of that price. With classic touring car styling, sonorous engines and exhaust, and enough history to make someone feel like an icon of the world, Aston Martin truly knows how to make its buyers feel special. One of its hallmarks, the V-12 engine, is one of the most thrilling motors to drive - even after it went from naturally aspirated to twin-turbocharged for an insane horsepower bump. Regardless of engine setup, Aston's V-12 is still one of the best sounding engines ever, as the below video perfectly illustrates.
Top Speed
Here's What Really Makes The Volkswagen ID.7 Worth Waiting For
Volkswagen has certainly been getting a heap of publicity out of their ID.7 EV concept that debuted last week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Journalists and civilian attendees alike were blown away by the ID.7’s QR-code-themed light-up digital camouflage. As per Volkswagen, something like 40 layers of electroluminescent and non-conductive black paint was laid down over electrical contacts to create this wild exterior treatment, with 22 zones that can be controlled independently.
Top Speed
Why Ralliart's Return Can't Redeem The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander — For Now
Mitsubishi may have once been responsible for some of the most legendary Japanese performance vehicles, but of late, the brand has been reduced to making bland superminis and crossovers that appeal to the mass market — what they did to the Eclipse should be proof enough. Regardless, 34 percent of Mitsubishi Motors is now owned by Nissan, following a loose partnership dating back to 2005. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance made it possible for the Japanese brand to reinvent itself. One of the more consistent models — the Mitsubishi Outlander — has become an unassumingly good offering in the compact crossover SUV segment. Moreover, the sensible SUV hides some of what made old Mitsubishi models great performers on and off the road.
Top Speed
How Modern Vehicles Are More Expensive To Run Than Older Ones
The automotive industry has changed tremendously over the last decade. While it is generally accepted that new vehicles are better than their older counterparts, in many cases, they are also more expensive to buy and run. We can blame the chip shortage, inflation, and the fact companies are axing their most affordable models due to the small profit margins. The truth is that cars are more complicated and more expensive to develop and manufacture because of modern requirements regarding emissions and safety. Many of the active and passive safety systems are there to ensure a high safety rating in crash tests. But amidst the necessary complexity, certain decisions lead to additional running costs that aren’t as justified. With this in mind, here’s how old vehicles are easier to run compared to their modern counterparts.
Top Speed
2022 BMW R 1250 GS Review: Dual-Sport’s Enduring Champion
Before the internet, winning a famous race was a motorcycle manufacturer's best opportunity to garner global publicity for its latest offerings. Few races piqued the public imagination as the inaugural running of the Paris-Daker in 1979, where just finishing the rally was a heroic achievement and the source of headlines across the world. That same year, a struggling BMW Motorrad appointed a new chief. Karl-Heinz Gerlinger had a simple remit, make the motorcycle division profitable or BMW would shut it down.
Top Speed
Mercedes Moves To Make Its EV Lineup Less Confusing
When BMW launched its "i" sub-brand to differentiate its i3 and i8 electric models from the rest of the brand portfolio, this step could be described as very sensible. At the beginning of the decade, electric models were still truly exotic and therefore required a real differentiation from the usual models with combustion engines. In addition, the term "i" seems to be quite catchy for innovation, which is why BMW is likely to continue with it in the future. Mercedes also tried to follow a similar path with its EQ sub-brand, which was founded in 2016. However, this sub-brand concept never really took off for a variety of reasons, which is why Mercedes could say goodbye to its EQ label again in just under two years, according to media reports.
Top Speed
Watch The Audi RS3 Dominate The BMW M240i xDrive In A Quarter-Mile Chase
Audi’s entry-level performance king, the RS3, is a no-brainer for the value it presents thanks to the rowdy engine it has under the hood. Last year marked the inception of a new RS3 based on the current third-gen A3. Now that it has gotten more powerful and visually aggressive than its predecessor, it competes well with the Mercedes-Benz CLA and even the BMW M240i xDrive. So what happens when you put the RS3 and the M240i head-to-head for a quarter-mile race? This video from CAR is about the battle between these two rageful compact German sportscars.
Top Speed
Why The C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Still Makes A Strong Case For Itself
In late-2008, Chevrolet stunned the automotive world by unleashing a supercar-killing ZR1 version of its sixth-generation Corvette. During development, the car was nicknamed the "Blue Devil" after General Motors' then-CEO Rick Wagoner's alma mater, Duke University. At a time when Ferrari's most potent F430, the Scuderia, boasted 503 horsepower, the first factory supercharged Corvette cranked out a whopping 638 horsepower. Nowadays, we're lucky to live in an era where massive horsepower numbers and crazy performance are the norms, but fifteen years ago, the ZR1 delivered an unbelievable amount of power, not just for the price, but for any car. In fact, Jeremy Clarkson called it his car of the year, gushing that it “manages to be both docile and extraordinarily savage all at the same time — an epic car that seemingly came out of nowhere.” But should you consider spending your hard-earned dollars on one today, especially since the current Corvette, the C8, is such a fantastic machine?
Top Speed
10 Fun Facts About The 2023 Aston Martin Vantage
The Aston Martin Vantage became famous worldwide for being James Bonds' ride and keeps its popularity for its sleek finish and explosive speed. The 2023 Aston Martin Vantage V-12 will be the last of its model line, making it the last model with the largest engine and the smallest sports car. There will be 333 Vantages produced, and all have sold out within days of its announcement. This foreign British sports car has created the most affordable line of their markup with the base Vantage. It includes customization options to personalize swagger in a sports car truly. Here's everything you need to know about this British supercar.
Top Speed
Mazda's New Rotary Engine Isn't Coming To The U.S.
When Mazda finally laid the RX-8 to rest over ten years ago, testers and fans alike were sad. After all, the model quietly ended the journey of the rotary engine in a mass-produced vehicle. While Mazda continued to raise hopes, the future of the rotary engine remained quiet for a long time. Just under a year ago, Mazda finally confirmed its return, causing eyes to light up not only among the brand's own fans. With the official presentation of the Mazda MX-30 R-EV with rotary piston range extender, however, Mazda is now likely to cause heads to droop. That's because the rotary engine looks likely to remain off-limits to the North American market and only sold in Europe.
Comments / 0