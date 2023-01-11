ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
BBC

Napoli 5-1 Juventus: Victor Osimhen scores twice as hosts move 10 points clear

Napoli produced a sensational performance to thrash Juventus and move 10 points clear in their bid for a first Serie A title since 1990. Juventus had won eight games in a row without conceding but that record was ruthlessly ended at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Victor Osimhen scored twice...
BBC

Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
CBS Sports

How Massimiliano Allegri managed to save job, revive Juventus ahead of Serie A showdown with leaders Napoli

Few the weeks leading up to the 2022 World Cup, it seemed that the position of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was more than in doubt. The Bianconeri started the season off poorly with disappointing results in both Serie A and Champions League campaigns. The European journey has been a disaster, with Allegri's side eliminated in the group phase, losing twice against Benfica and Paris Saint Germain and also away against Maccabi Haifa. Five defeats and only one win at home against the Israeli team led to a lot of criticism around the Italian manager. Things were not good enough also in the domestic league, with Juventus losing against newly promoted team AC Monza away on Sept. 15.
BBC

Oxford United seller stops burger sales in stadium after pic

A catering company said it would stop selling burgers inside a football stadium after it was criticised on social media. Arsenal fan James Kent posted a picture of his half-time snack during Monday's fixture against Oxford United. Farr's Catering Group said after pictures of its "least flattering burgers" were put...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime

Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
BBC

Klopp on Nunez, transfers and 'ready for a fight' at Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Brighton on Saturday. Klopp is unsure if Darwin Nunez will be available after he missed training on Thursday: “It’s not a major one, but we have to wait. Bobby [Firmino] is not close to team training, but Milly [James Milner] will be back to normal today.”
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leeds United

With Stevenage firmly in the rear-view mirror, Aston Villa take on Leeds United under the lights at Villa Park on Friday. However you take the previous loss, and it was most certainly an embarrassing one, Leeds present a sterling opportunity to right the ship. In their previous outing, an FA Cup match against a ten-man Cardiff, festivities ended in a 2-2 draw. Something that would raise scrutiny if not for my aversion to throwing rocks in glass houses. Prior to that was another 2-2 result; this time against West Ham United at Elland Road, while the Whites drew 0-0 against Newcastle United back in December at Saint James Park. Key players to keep an eye on include, but shouldn’t be limited to, Patrick Bamford coming back from injury at striker, Pascal Struijk at left-back, and Tyler Adams in midfield.
BBC

Everton directors miss Southampton game over safety threat

Everton's board of directors missed Saturday's Premier League game against Southampton because of a "real and credible threat to their safety". The club said the directors were advised not to attend Goodison Park following "threatening correspondence". Everton sources said club chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was manhandled by a male fan...

