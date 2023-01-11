Read full article on original website
Sunderland vs Swansea: Who is the referee?
All you need to know about the referee ahead of Sunderland vs Swansea in the EFL Championship.
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: João Félix shines, but we can’t have nice things
Certainly a debut to remember for João Félix, thrown in at the deep end and revealing himself to be a most excellent swimmer in these treacherous Premier League waters. Perhaps the fun bits of his performance will help comfort us as we navigate the next three games without him.
Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Expected To Stay
Chelsea target Marcus Thuram is expected to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the summer.
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
Napoli 5-1 Juventus: Victor Osimhen scores twice as hosts move 10 points clear
Napoli produced a sensational performance to thrash Juventus and move 10 points clear in their bid for a first Serie A title since 1990. Juventus had won eight games in a row without conceding but that record was ruthlessly ended at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Victor Osimhen scored twice...
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award
Sunderland's fine recent form has landed Tony Mowbray some recognition.
How Massimiliano Allegri managed to save job, revive Juventus ahead of Serie A showdown with leaders Napoli
Few the weeks leading up to the 2022 World Cup, it seemed that the position of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was more than in doubt. The Bianconeri started the season off poorly with disappointing results in both Serie A and Champions League campaigns. The European journey has been a disaster, with Allegri's side eliminated in the group phase, losing twice against Benfica and Paris Saint Germain and also away against Maccabi Haifa. Five defeats and only one win at home against the Israeli team led to a lot of criticism around the Italian manager. Things were not good enough also in the domestic league, with Juventus losing against newly promoted team AC Monza away on Sept. 15.
Oxford United seller stops burger sales in stadium after pic
A catering company said it would stop selling burgers inside a football stadium after it was criticised on social media. Arsenal fan James Kent posted a picture of his half-time snack during Monday's fixture against Oxford United. Farr's Catering Group said after pictures of its "least flattering burgers" were put...
Scottish Premiership picks: Ryan Porteous, David Martindale & Fir Park relegation battle in spotlight
While four top-flight clubs turn their attention to reaching a Viaplay Cup final this weekend, there are still plenty of talking points in the Scottish Premiership fixtures that remain. Heart of Midlothian and St Mirren do battle for places just behind the Old Firm on Friday evening, leaving Saturday's attention...
Galaxy coach Greg Vanney enters season with experienced roster
Galaxy coach Greg Vanney enters his third season with a roster that could make another run for the MLS Cup. However, the right adjustments are needed.
Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
Sky Blue News: Asleep at St. Mary’s, City Crash Out, Player Ratings, and More...
Manchester City looked lost on the seaside. Southampton sent City crashing out of the Carabao Cup by a score of 2-0. Sky Blue News is here with a look at how it all went wrong at St. Mary’s. OFF-COLOUR CITY BEATEN BY SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City...
Klopp on Nunez, transfers and 'ready for a fight' at Brighton
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Brighton on Saturday. Klopp is unsure if Darwin Nunez will be available after he missed training on Thursday: “It’s not a major one, but we have to wait. Bobby [Firmino] is not close to team training, but Milly [James Milner] will be back to normal today.”
Soccer-Spalletti heaps praise on two-goal hero Osimhen as Napoli rout Juventus
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for striker Victor Osimhen after his side handed Juventus a 5-1 hammering on Friday to extend their lead in Serie A.
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leeds United
With Stevenage firmly in the rear-view mirror, Aston Villa take on Leeds United under the lights at Villa Park on Friday. However you take the previous loss, and it was most certainly an embarrassing one, Leeds present a sterling opportunity to right the ship. In their previous outing, an FA Cup match against a ten-man Cardiff, festivities ended in a 2-2 draw. Something that would raise scrutiny if not for my aversion to throwing rocks in glass houses. Prior to that was another 2-2 result; this time against West Ham United at Elland Road, while the Whites drew 0-0 against Newcastle United back in December at Saint James Park. Key players to keep an eye on include, but shouldn’t be limited to, Patrick Bamford coming back from injury at striker, Pascal Struijk at left-back, and Tyler Adams in midfield.
Everton directors miss Southampton game over safety threat
Everton's board of directors missed Saturday's Premier League game against Southampton because of a "real and credible threat to their safety". The club said the directors were advised not to attend Goodison Park following "threatening correspondence". Everton sources said club chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was manhandled by a male fan...
Everton directors to skip game because of ‘credible threat’
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton’s board of directors were instructed not to attend Saturday’s home match against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security,” the Premier League team said. The decision was made ahead of reports of a possible...
