NFL: Pro Bowl

By Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to the sidelines prior to the snap during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK STATE
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks-49ers Preview, Props, Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Saturday in the first of three division-rival games on Wild Card Weekend. The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the 10th time in coach Pete Carroll's 13 seasons despite losing five of their final six games to close out the calendar year 2022. Seattle rebounded with wins over the Jets and Rams to finish the regular season, squeaking into the playoffs courtesy of Green Bay's loss on Sunday night. ...
SEATTLE, WA
Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending toward missing his sixth straight game after he didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, resumed throwing in the open portion of practice on Thursday, three days ahead of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder as well as a wrist injury. Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft

Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 11 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Anudike-Uzomah made his announcement on Twitter, saying "Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career." ...
MANHATTAN, KS
Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs

Advancing to the NFC divisional playoffs next weekend would require the Dallas Cowboys to deliver on a franchise first. Dallas is 0-7 against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who already defeated the Cowboys this season. The Cowboys (12-5) travel to Tampa Bay (8-9) for the unique wild-card matchup on 'Monday Night Football' expecting a much different game. The Buccaneers are home for the opening round due to their division title, claiming...
TAMPA, FL
