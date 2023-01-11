NFL: Pro Bowl

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Disappointing Season'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, once again, fell short on his quest for a championship.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the miscues that led to the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks-49ers Preview, Props, Prediction
The Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Saturday in the first of three division-rival games on Wild Card Weekend. The Seahawks reached the playoffs for the 10th time in coach Pete Carroll's 13 seasons despite losing five of their final six games to close out the calendar year 2022. Seattle rebounded with wins over the Jets and Rams to finish the regular season, squeaking into the playoffs courtesy of Green Bay's loss on Sunday night. ...
Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending toward missing his sixth straight game after he didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, resumed throwing in the open portion of practice on Thursday, three days ahead of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder as well as a wrist injury. Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on future of Aaron Rodgers
"As he takes his time, kind of makes his decision just on his playing career in general, then we’ll get together and move forward that way," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said of Aaron Rodgers.
Kansas State star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft
Kansas State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 11 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Anudike-Uzomah made his announcement on Twitter, saying "Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career." ...
Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs
Advancing to the NFC divisional playoffs next weekend would require the Dallas Cowboys to deliver on a franchise first. Dallas is 0-7 against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who already defeated the Cowboys this season. The Cowboys (12-5) travel to Tampa Bay (8-9) for the unique wild-card matchup on 'Monday Night Football' expecting a much different game. The Buccaneers are home for the opening round due to their division title, claiming...
