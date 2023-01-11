Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Related
Albany Herald
Tom Brady Offers Retirement Decision Advice to Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers were knocked out of playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions in the final regular season game of the season. With that, the questions obviously began regarding Rodgers' future not only with Green Bay but in the NFL as a whole.
Albany Herald
CBS Sports: Buccaneers Shock Cowboys in Wild Card Round
The 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here. After a bumpy regular season, the Bucs were able to sneak into the playoffs after winning the NFC South and are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round on Monday Night Football. The matchup is a rematch of the opening game of the season that saw Tampa Bay go into Dallas and come out with a 19-3 victory.
Albany Herald
Sijara Eubanks misses UFC weigh-in, dropped from card
Sijara Eubanks was removed from her scheduled Saturday bout on UFC's Las Vegas card due to what UFC officials termed weight-management issues. According to MMAfighting.com and MMAjunkie.com, Eubanks wasn't present for the scheduled weigh-in on Friday. Her scheduled flyweight opponent, Priscila Cachoeira, made weight at 126 pounds.
Albany Herald
NWSL Draft Recap: Grading Each Club
The 2023 NWSL draft is officially in the books after an evening filled with surprise trades, unexpected picks and monumental firsts. The league’s 12 clubs gathered in the Philadelphia Convention Center on Thursday, selecting a total of 48 players from a pool of 258 registered athletes.
Albany Herald
NFL Playoffs Begin With Two Saturday Games
With 18 weeks of NFL regular season play in the books, the playoffs start on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a pair of wild-card round games. This year, wild-card weekend will run from Saturday through Monday, with Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN/ABC all broadcasting NFL playoff games. Saturday features games from both the AFC and NFC: one battle between two upstart franchises, and another between division rivals. The Seahawks travel to the 49ers in the afternoon, followed by a prime-time matchup between the Jaguars and Chargers.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth remembers the last time he flew coach on an airplane, and it wasn’t pretty
Most top-name professional golfers don't fly on commercial jets these days. They have plenty of money to fly private, either as a group or individually. Some even own their own plane. However, that doesn't mean the biggest names in golf don't sometimes find themselves on a plane just like normal...
Albany Herald
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now and will be living that van life at PGA Tour events
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now, and he seems pretty excited about it. After firing an opening-round 64 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Spieth was asked about his new ride, which he plans on using when he's on the road on the PGA Tour. "Just glamping, you...
Albany Herald
Rams Expected to Pick Up Matthew Stafford Contract Option, per Report
Now that Rams head coach Sean McVay is officially returning next year, Los Angeles’ next decision comes at the quarterback position. However, the Rams may have already made up their mind.
College Football: Early Storylines to Watch for the 2023 Season
An early look at the top storylines to watch for the 2023 college football season.
Albany Herald
UFC Fight Night Best Bets: Imavov vs. Strickland
After a rocky start to 2023, the UFC will put on its first card of the year in the wake of the promotion's president Dana White being caught on camera slapping his wife across the face. In a fight made on short notice due to Kelvin Gastelum pulling out due to injury, Sean Strickland will be stepping in to take on Nassourdine Imavov in Saturday night's main event. The two middleweight contenders will be fighting at 205 lbs due to Strickland stepping in at the last minute. In this bout, you have two fighters heading in the opposite direction. Strickland will be looking to snap a two-fight skid after being on the cusp of a title shot, while Imavov is hoping his first main event will put his name on the radar as a future title contender at 185 lbs.
If You Went to the Movies With the Late, Great Pete Maravich, You Better Make Sure He Got the Aisle Seat
Pete Maravich always had a basketball with him growing up, even while taking in a movie. The post If You Went to the Movies With the Late, Great Pete Maravich, You Better Make Sure He Got the Aisle Seat appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Golf world reacts to Jordan Spieth’s unfortunate turnaround
During the first round of the Sony Open on Thursday, Jordan Spieth was on top of his game. He fired a six-under 64, shared the first-round lead with Chris Kirk and Tom Montgomery and seemed like the clear favorite to win. The second round, though was much different. Kirk fired...
Hula Bowl makes college football history with first all-female officiating crew
The college football All-Star game will look a little different this year: for the first time in history, the Hula Bowl will be officiated by an all-female crew. The Hula Bowl is forging a landmark in officiating when the crew of all women take to the field for the 2023 contest.
Comments / 0