After a rocky start to 2023, the UFC will put on its first card of the year in the wake of the promotion's president Dana White being caught on camera slapping his wife across the face. In a fight made on short notice due to Kelvin Gastelum pulling out due to injury, Sean Strickland will be stepping in to take on Nassourdine Imavov in Saturday night's main event. The two middleweight contenders will be fighting at 205 lbs due to Strickland stepping in at the last minute. In this bout, you have two fighters heading in the opposite direction. Strickland will be looking to snap a two-fight skid after being on the cusp of a title shot, while Imavov is hoping his first main event will put his name on the radar as a future title contender at 185 lbs.

1 DAY AGO