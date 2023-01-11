ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Tom Brady Offers Retirement Decision Advice to Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers were knocked out of playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions in the final regular season game of the season. With that, the questions obviously began regarding Rodgers' future not only with Green Bay but in the NFL as a whole.
GREEN BAY, WI
Albany Herald

CBS Sports: Buccaneers Shock Cowboys in Wild Card Round

The 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here. After a bumpy regular season, the Bucs were able to sneak into the playoffs after winning the NFC South and are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round on Monday Night Football. The matchup is a rematch of the opening game of the season that saw Tampa Bay go into Dallas and come out with a 19-3 victory.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Sijara Eubanks misses UFC weigh-in, dropped from card

Sijara Eubanks was removed from her scheduled Saturday bout on UFC's Las Vegas card due to what UFC officials termed weight-management issues. According to MMAfighting.com and MMAjunkie.com, Eubanks wasn't present for the scheduled weigh-in on Friday. Her scheduled flyweight opponent, Priscila Cachoeira, made weight at 126 pounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Albany Herald

NWSL Draft Recap: Grading Each Club

The 2023 NWSL draft is officially in the books after an evening filled with surprise trades, unexpected picks and monumental firsts. The league’s 12 clubs gathered in the Philadelphia Convention Center on Thursday, selecting a total of 48 players from a pool of 258 registered athletes.
Albany Herald

NFL Playoffs Begin With Two Saturday Games

With 18 weeks of NFL regular season play in the books, the playoffs start on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a pair of wild-card round games. This year, wild-card weekend will run from Saturday through Monday, with Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN/ABC all broadcasting NFL playoff games. Saturday features games from both the AFC and NFC: one battle between two upstart franchises, and another between division rivals. The Seahawks travel to the 49ers in the afternoon, followed by a prime-time matchup between the Jaguars and Chargers.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Albany Herald

Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal

For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
BALTIMORE, MD
Albany Herald

UFC Fight Night Best Bets: Imavov vs. Strickland

After a rocky start to 2023, the UFC will put on its first card of the year in the wake of the promotion's president Dana White being caught on camera slapping his wife across the face. In a fight made on short notice due to Kelvin Gastelum pulling out due to injury, Sean Strickland will be stepping in to take on Nassourdine Imavov in Saturday night's main event. The two middleweight contenders will be fighting at 205 lbs due to Strickland stepping in at the last minute. In this bout, you have two fighters heading in the opposite direction. Strickland will be looking to snap a two-fight skid after being on the cusp of a title shot, while Imavov is hoping his first main event will put his name on the radar as a future title contender at 185 lbs.
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Jordan Spieth’s unfortunate turnaround

During the first round of the Sony Open on Thursday, Jordan Spieth was on top of his game. He fired a six-under 64, shared the first-round lead with Chris Kirk and Tom Montgomery and seemed like the clear favorite to win. The second round, though was much different. Kirk fired...
HAWAII STATE

