Shelby, MT

She’s A Stonehocker For Sure

She's Marilyn "Mitzi" McDowell Stonehocker, & she's all Montanan. Her book is, "Montana Me; Stories from a Life Outdoors, " & I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The woman spent her entire life hunting game, riding horses, & going toe to "booted" toe with the natural world. Sounds like a typical Jerry Puffer, weekend to me. Mitzi's beautiful presentation follows her journey from her time as a young girl learning how to hunt & deal with wildlife encounters, to her reflections in later years on the proper ways to be safe & smart while spending time outdoors. Check out "Montana Me," from Sweetgrass Books at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & be the 1st person with the correct answer to my sports trivia question at Saturday morning at 7:30, & WIN the book. Hopefully, I get the answer right away so I head back into our Golden Triangle outdoors early to start my wild & wooly outdoor weekend...
MONTANA STATE
Early Bird Registration’s Open NOW

The Montana's Next Generation Conference's coming up on Saturday, the 28th, & early bird registration's open through this Monday, the 16th at mtnextgen.com. There'll be 36 workshops from which to choose including 5 pesticide point classes, get set for the learning & fun on Saturday, the 28th, from 8 to 5, over at Shelby High School.
SHELBY, MT
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…

We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
MONTANA STATE
Price “Changes” For Pondera Seniors

Effective this month, price changes are in effect for dine in, carryout or delivered meals at the Pondera Senior Centers in Conrad & Valier. The "suggested" donation for ages 60, & older is $7, for 59, & under, it's $10. Don't worry about a thing, the noon meals are available for everyone in the community. Please be sure & call in Conrad, at 271 3911, or 279 3527, in Valier. before 10, in the morning.
CONRAD, MT
Close To 4000 Entries- Conrad Chamber Announces WINNERS

Winners of the Conrad Chamber Punch Card Incentive Program have been announced. 3970 cards were entered during December, the drawing's been held & the winners are, 3rd place, Terry Peters, winning a $50 Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate. Jennifer Aaerud came in 2nd, & received the $100 Conrad Chamber Certificate. 1st place went to Steve Skelton with a $100 certificate AND...a $20, or more certificates from each participating business. The Conrad Chamber, where the WINNING is only beginning!!
CONRAD, MT
Athlete of the Week

We have our 1st KSEN/K96—Bozeman Trophy Athletes of the Week for the new 2023 New Year and as the basketball season starts to settle in, we’re starting to see more eye-catching performances from local players. Our Female Athlete of the Week has always been a great shooter but...
BOZEMAN, MT
WANTED! Healthy Eligible Individuals

This month's National Blood Donor Month, & these Montana winter months are some of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood. The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drawing for today (Wed) over in Cut Bank. Today's "drive" is underway NOW until 5:30, tonight at the Cut Bank Civic Center. You can call Landis, at 521 0174, to set up/schedule your appointment ahead of time. Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America's Blood Centers, says, "National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 million who donate blood each year & encourage more people to become donors & help save lives." YOU are needed in Cut Bank, today!!
CUT BANK, MT
Phones Down In Shelby

The phones are down over at our Shelby Senior Center this morning (Thurs.) Meanwhile I'll continue to keep you updated & posted on my Puff Man Blog. Don't worry about a thing...if you do need to get in touch with the senior center, you can call Shirley at 460 5434.
SHELBY, MT
We CAN Make A Difference

Don't worry about a thing, there's still time left to make your contribution to our Toole County Combined Fund Drive. Last year, the "Drive" raised close to $18,000, that was divided up between our community organizations, including the Shelby & Sunbuirst Swim Teams, Hi-Line Help for Abused Spouses, North Toole County Youth Program, Sagebrush Food Pantry, Toole County Crime Stoppers, Toole County Friends of the Library, Recycle Shelby, Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter, Carousel Rest Area, Toole County Garden Club, Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, Toole County Performing Arts & Entertainment, Girl Scouts of America & Lona's Inc. Thanks to your generous & continued support, together we CAN make a real difference right here in our Golden Triangle.
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
Presby In Conrad Welcomes Everyone

A "FREE" community lunch is coming up this Friday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 4th & Maryland, in Conrad. Friday's free lunch runs from 11, to 1, & it'll be fun. Everyone's to come by for food & fellowship with your good neighbors & friends.. Stay warm...
CONRAD, MT
You Be The Judge

Our Shelby Speech & Drama meet's scheduled for this Saturday, the 7th.This week they're in still in need of some judges, especially the 2 o'clock rounds. If you've always desired a "term on the bench," please contact Jodi Aklestad, at 460 1004. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a "judges training" session this Thursday night at 7, over at the Shelby High School Auditorium.
SHELBY, MT
Valier Library’s Workshop

A basic computer workshop's been scheduled for 6:30, Thursday night (1/12) down at the Valier Public Library. This will be an all encompassing session, including mobile phones, basic computer & mobile phone workshops such as the internet, social media, email, downloading files, transferring pictures, internet safety, passwords, adjusting setting & screenshots. Please bring along your laptop or tablet. If you don't have one, don't worry about a thing, the library will furnish you with one.
VALIER, MT
Skate & Party & Hot Dogs Too!

Chester's 6th Annual Ice-Skating Party's coming up on Sunday, the 22nd. The skating fun will run from noon, until 3, & the HOT dogs & HOT coco are FREE! Don't worry about a thing, you're more than welcome to bring along your extra skates for exchange.
CHESTER, MT
They’re Cute, BUT…

Are they licensed? The 2023 dog & cat licenses are available this month (Jan) over at Shelby City Hall. $10, for neutered or spayed, $20, not neutered or spayed. I guess it pays to be neutered...You'll need proof of current rabies vaccination at the time of purchase.
SHELBY, MT
Don’t Let Them FREEZE Up

The City of Shelby, reminds us the cost of replacing a frozen meter is the responsibility of the resident! Please make sure your water meters are properly heat taped & wrapped with insulation to prevent freezing. Stay warm, & do the same for your meters...
SHELBY, MT
Shelby, MT
