Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup
The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be six NFL Wild Card Weekend games played. The action starts on Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers and concludes on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Wild Card Weekend game this weekend.
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
WGNtv.com
NFL Wild-Card Lock, Upset and Prop Advice
Our experts provide their favorite locks, upset and player props to bet on for wild-card weekend. Heading into wild-card weekend, a major storyline surrounds the strong potential of blowouts due to the absence of Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. The quarterbacks’ absence has resulted in massive shifts in their respective...
One Trend to Watch in Every NFL Wild Card Game
Here's which storylines to keep an eye on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
WGNtv.com
Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was...
WGNtv.com
Lamar Jackson Tweets Injury Update Ahead of Ravens vs. Bengals
WGNtv.com
Rob Gronkowski Picks Giants to Upset Vikings in Wild-Card Round
WGNtv.com
NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff
Our writers and editors pick a winner in all six games on the opening weekend of the playoffs. The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.
NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew
NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
WGNtv.com
What to Wager on for Wild-Card Weekend
The 2023 NFL playoffs begin Saturday, and the new overtime rules that were spurred by last year's divisional round shootout between the Bills and Chiefs are now in effect. “Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.” Thank you, Josh Allen. ...
WGNtv.com
Troy Aikman on Quality of Play: ‘I Had to Ask Myself, Is This Professional Football?’
WGNtv.com
Super Bowl LVII Teams Odds and Betting Advice
WGNtv.com
NFL Playoffs Preview 2022: How All 14 Teams Can Make It to the Super Bowl
Bills Wild Card tickets cheaper than most regular season games
Tickets on most third-party resale sites are about even or lower than many regular season games this year.
WGNtv.com
Packers’ GM Discusses Rodgers’s Upcoming Retirement Decision
Green Bay will give Rodgers space to decide his future, but there’s no doubt they want him back under center. After a season filled with offensive struggles and lack of team success, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal regarding his future despite signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March.
Chargers to face Jaguars in AFC Wild Card Game
Fans gathered in Costa Mesa Friday to give the Chargers a sendoff as they head to Jacksonville, Florida. The Chargers will face the Jaguars Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in an AFC Wild Card Game. The Jaguars beat the Chargers, 38-10 in Week 3, though many of the Chargers' key players did not play at all or got hurt in that game."We need to keep up our defense. Our defense has been looking good these last couple of weeks," said Victoria Rivas. Rivas took the morning off work to send off the Chargers along with dozens of other fans. The team departed around 9 a.m. Friday. The Chargers have not been to the playoffs since 2018. "It was important to give them team encouragement," said Rivas.
WGNtv.com
Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson to Play Through Injury
He gave Jackson some tough love during his television appearance. The Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson for his team’s wild-card matchup against the Bengals on Sunday night, and with it being his sixth straight game sidelined, fans have grown restless and have argued that he should play through the pain in the do or die contest. You can add Michael Vick to that list.
WGNtv.com
Unheralded Rookies Who Could Impact the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs
WGNtv.com
Brandon Staley Catching Heat Over Mike Williams Injury Update
The Chargers coach already came under fire for leaving his starters in during the season finale, despite having no chance to improve the team’s playoff seeding. Chargers coach Brandon Staley faced a wave of scrutiny for leaving his starters in for a majority of last weekend’s regular season finale against the Broncos despite the team having no chance to improve its playoff seeding. The backlash is already in full force again after Los Angeles ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams from this Saturday’s wild-card game with a back injury that he sustained while playing in Week 18.
Seahawks Wild Card injury report: 4 players questionable vs. 49ers
The Seahawks have listed four players as questionable for Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers: Phil Haynes, DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Crawford and Shelby Harris. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Dallas and Harris should both be good to play. The team will also be getting safety Ryan Neal back after he missed last week’s game with a knee injury.
