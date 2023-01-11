ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Detroit Sports Nation

Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup

The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be six NFL Wild Card Weekend games played. The action starts on Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers and concludes on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Wild Card Weekend game this weekend.
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
WGNtv.com

NFL Wild-Card Lock, Upset and Prop Advice

Our experts provide their favorite locks, upset and player props to bet on for wild-card weekend. Heading into wild-card weekend, a major storyline surrounds the strong potential of blowouts due to the absence of Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. The quarterbacks’ absence has resulted in massive shifts in their respective...
MINNESOTA STATE
WGNtv.com

Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game

SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGNtv.com

Lamar Jackson Tweets Injury Update Ahead of Ravens vs. Bengals

SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGNtv.com

Rob Gronkowski Picks Giants to Upset Vikings in Wild-Card Round

CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all six games on the opening weekend of the playoffs. The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.
The Spun

NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew

NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
WGNtv.com

What to Wager on for Wild-Card Weekend

The 2023 NFL playoffs begin Saturday, and the new overtime rules that were spurred by last year's divisional round shootout between the Bills and Chiefs are now in effect. “Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.” Thank you, Josh Allen. ...
WGNtv.com

Super Bowl LVII Teams Odds and Betting Advice

SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGNtv.com

Packers’ GM Discusses Rodgers’s Upcoming Retirement Decision

Green Bay will give Rodgers space to decide his future, but there’s no doubt they want him back under center. After a season filled with offensive struggles and lack of team success, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal regarding his future despite signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS LA

Chargers to face Jaguars in AFC Wild Card Game

Fans gathered in Costa Mesa Friday to give the Chargers a sendoff as they head to Jacksonville, Florida. The Chargers will face the Jaguars Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in an AFC Wild Card Game. The Jaguars beat the Chargers, 38-10 in Week 3, though many of the Chargers' key players did not play at all or got hurt in that game."We need to keep up our defense. Our defense has been looking good these last couple of weeks," said Victoria Rivas. Rivas took the morning off work to send off the Chargers along with dozens of other fans. The team departed around 9 a.m. Friday. The Chargers have not been to the playoffs since 2018. "It was important to give them team encouragement," said Rivas. 
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WGNtv.com

Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson to Play Through Injury

He gave Jackson some tough love during his television appearance. The Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson for his team’s wild-card matchup against the Bengals on Sunday night, and with it being his sixth straight game sidelined, fans have grown restless and have argued that he should play through the pain in the do or die contest. You can add Michael Vick to that list.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGNtv.com

Unheralded Rookies Who Could Impact the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs

CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Brandon Staley Catching Heat Over Mike Williams Injury Update

The Chargers coach already came under fire for leaving his starters in during the season finale, despite having no chance to improve the team’s playoff seeding. Chargers coach Brandon Staley faced a wave of scrutiny for leaving his starters in for a majority of last weekend’s regular season finale against the Broncos despite the team having no chance to improve its playoff seeding. The backlash is already in full force again after Los Angeles ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams from this Saturday’s wild-card game with a back injury that he sustained while playing in Week 18.

