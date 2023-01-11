ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

lanereport.com

Commerce Lexington announces 2023 executive board members & officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Commerce Lexington is pleased to announce its 2023 Executive Board and officers. The 18-member fiduciary board for the organization will be led by Board Chair Cassidy Rosenthal, Stites & Harbison’s Lexington Office Executive Member. Cassidy is a member of the firm’s Construction Service Group. Her practice advises clients throughout all phases of construction projects, including planning, contract drafting and negotiation, and project administration.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky Historical Society elects new governing board members

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Historical Society(KHS) is pleased to announce nine newly elected members to the 2023 KHS Governing Board, ranging from established writers and historians to seasoned policy advisors and economic development professionals. Elected by the KHS membership during the Kentucky Historical Society’s Annual Meeting, the KHS Governing Board is representative of all regions of the commonwealth. These history ambassadors join current board members to fulfill the mission and uphold the values of KHS to bring together all who share their interest and passion for Kentucky history.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

One Lexington asks people to wear Orange at MLK march

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Freedom March, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s event will be different. One Lexington director Devine Carama is asking the public to wear orange during the march out of city-wide solidarity.
LEXINGTON, KY
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots

“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington's free trash disposal day Saturday

Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday. Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Bill hopes to push for more partisan Kentucky elections. A Bill...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

SF business owner sprays woman with hose

A local business owner used a hose to spray down a woman who appears to be homeless. A local business owner used a hose to spray down a woman who appears to be homeless. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New Georgetown police chief appointed

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown. According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023. “I appreciate this honor and all of the support of...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Petition continues in hopes to approve alcohol sales in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Signatures are still needed for a petition in Madison County that would allow the community to vote on its wet-dry status. Madison County has been dry since 1919 when the prohibition began and 13 years after the prohibition ended but a vote to change Madison County’s dry status has never taken place.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
rejournals.com

NAI Isaac leases retail space in Lexington to boxing club

NAI Isaac closed a 9,127-square-foot lease of retail space at The Venue retail center at 124 Malabu Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. HITS Boxing Club and Fitness leased the space. Paul Ray Smith, executive vice president, and Zach Smith, associate, of NAI Isaac represented the landlord.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Bourbon Con 2023: A convention for bourbon lovers coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Preparations are underway at Lexington’s Griffin Gate Hotel as it will soon welcome “amateurs, aficionados, and everyone in between” to Bourbon Con 2023. Bourbon Con 2023 is set to be a one-stop-shop for everything Kentucky bourbon and will feature an array...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Heart health experts on identifying the signs of cardiac arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest, according to CNN. Her death comes just days after appearing at the Golden Globes to support the film ‘Elvis,’ about her late father. “Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops pumping. So the...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mayor Whitenack Resigns From Office Effective Jan. 23

Mayor Billy Whitenack has handed in his resignation, which goes into effect on Monday, Jan. 23. “This decision does not come easily, however, due to my wife and I purchasing a property outside the city limits, I am unable to continue to serve as mayor,” Whitenack said in his resignation letter, which was dated Monday, Jan. 9.
HARRODSBURG, KY

