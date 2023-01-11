Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
Related
lanereport.com
Commerce Lexington announces 2023 executive board members & officers
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Commerce Lexington is pleased to announce its 2023 Executive Board and officers. The 18-member fiduciary board for the organization will be led by Board Chair Cassidy Rosenthal, Stites & Harbison’s Lexington Office Executive Member. Cassidy is a member of the firm’s Construction Service Group. Her practice advises clients throughout all phases of construction projects, including planning, contract drafting and negotiation, and project administration.
lanereport.com
Kentucky Historical Society elects new governing board members
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Historical Society(KHS) is pleased to announce nine newly elected members to the 2023 KHS Governing Board, ranging from established writers and historians to seasoned policy advisors and economic development professionals. Elected by the KHS membership during the Kentucky Historical Society’s Annual Meeting, the KHS Governing Board is representative of all regions of the commonwealth. These history ambassadors join current board members to fulfill the mission and uphold the values of KHS to bring together all who share their interest and passion for Kentucky history.
WKYT 27
One Lexington asks people to wear Orange at MLK march
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Freedom March, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s event will be different. One Lexington director Devine Carama is asking the public to wear orange during the march out of city-wide solidarity.
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots
“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
fox56news.com
Lexington's free trash disposal day Saturday
Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday. Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Bill hopes to push for more partisan Kentucky elections. A Bill...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
fox56news.com
SF business owner sprays woman with hose
A local business owner used a hose to spray down a woman who appears to be homeless. A local business owner used a hose to spray down a woman who appears to be homeless. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. The...
WKYT 27
New Georgetown police chief appointed
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown. According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023. “I appreciate this honor and all of the support of...
fox56news.com
Lexington home for sale; features rich history dating back to the 1840s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A historic home in the heart of downtown Lexington is up for sale. The property located at 467 West Second St. is just a block away from Rupp Arena and has a unique story to tell which begins all the way back to the mid-1840s.
fox56news.com
Petition continues in hopes to approve alcohol sales in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Signatures are still needed for a petition in Madison County that would allow the community to vote on its wet-dry status. Madison County has been dry since 1919 when the prohibition began and 13 years after the prohibition ended but a vote to change Madison County’s dry status has never taken place.
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac leases retail space in Lexington to boxing club
NAI Isaac closed a 9,127-square-foot lease of retail space at The Venue retail center at 124 Malabu Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. HITS Boxing Club and Fitness leased the space. Paul Ray Smith, executive vice president, and Zach Smith, associate, of NAI Isaac represented the landlord.
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
fox56news.com
Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
fox56news.com
Bourbon Con 2023: A convention for bourbon lovers coming to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Preparations are underway at Lexington’s Griffin Gate Hotel as it will soon welcome “amateurs, aficionados, and everyone in between” to Bourbon Con 2023. Bourbon Con 2023 is set to be a one-stop-shop for everything Kentucky bourbon and will feature an array...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
WLKY.com
Master P narrates show about Kentucky boy who was permanently blinded after being shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The story of a Lexington boy who lost his sight in an act of gun violence is now the subject of a cartoon. Malakai Roberts was shot in the head in December 2020 causing him to become permanently blind. Alongside Christopher 2X's Game Changers organization, Roberts...
WKYT 27
Heart health experts on identifying the signs of cardiac arrest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest, according to CNN. Her death comes just days after appearing at the Golden Globes to support the film ‘Elvis,’ about her late father. “Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops pumping. So the...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mayor Whitenack Resigns From Office Effective Jan. 23
Mayor Billy Whitenack has handed in his resignation, which goes into effect on Monday, Jan. 23. “This decision does not come easily, however, due to my wife and I purchasing a property outside the city limits, I am unable to continue to serve as mayor,” Whitenack said in his resignation letter, which was dated Monday, Jan. 9.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Comments / 0