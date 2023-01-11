Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
WGNtv.com
Rob Gronkowski Picks Giants to Upset Vikings in Wild-Card Round
CHICAGO — The City of Chicago said it plans to move migrants into the old Wadsworth Elementary School starting later this month as it works to serve “both the homeless and migrant populations.”. Starting Jan. 23, the city said it will start moving people into the shelter. It...
NFL announces location for potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game
If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet in the AFC Championship Game this year, the game would be held at a neutral site. We now know where the contest will be played if it happens. The NFL announced on Thursday that an AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs would be held... The post NFL announces location for potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video
Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will you be watching the NFL playoffs this weekend?
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The NFL Wildcard round begins this weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means they have earned a first-round bye and await their opponent next weekend. So, will you be watching the rest of the games this weekend? Let us know below. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will you be watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
With the Patriots out, here’s one reason to root for each NFL playoff team
Several players have local ties and are representing Massachusetts on a grand stage. The Patriots had their chances to make the playoffs. Instead, they finished 8-9 and missed the postseason for the second time in three years. For lost Patriots fans out there looking to hop on a bandwagon in...
NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew
NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
WGNtv.com
Troy Aikman on Quality of Play: ‘I Had to Ask Myself, Is This Professional Football?’
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was...
WGNtv.com
Packers’ GM Discusses Rodgers’s Upcoming Retirement Decision
Green Bay will give Rodgers space to decide his future, but there’s no doubt they want him back under center. After a season filled with offensive struggles and lack of team success, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal regarding his future despite signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March.
Look: NFL Team Has 0 Players On Injury Report This Weekend
The NFL is a war of attrition above everything else and a team that's healthy in the playoffs can often make a deep run. That bodes well for one team that's looking very fit right now. On Friday, the New York Giants released their injury report. To the delight of Big Blue fans, not a single one of ...
The last time every NFL team played in a Super Bowl
The NFL playoffs are here, and among the group playing in the postseason, there are a few teams that haven’t been to the Super Bowl in a while. So it’s a good time as any to look back at the past and when the last time each of the 32 teams has been in the big game.
Washington Examiner
NFL announces Atlanta as host of potential neutral-site playoff game
The NFL has announced that if the AFC championship game is between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, it will be held in Atlanta. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons, was selected to be the neutral site venue for the matchup after the cancellation of a Week 17 game affected the possible playoff seeding for the AFC.
Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys of 2022
Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend: Jerry Jones finds new Cowboys coach after losing to Tom Brady
The NFL playoffs are finally here. We've got a two-game slate on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and one more on Monday night for Super Wild Card Weekend. Just as we did throughout the regular season, we are going to treat you to a list of bold predictions for what we expect to happen during this weekend's contests. Instead of just doing a list of five, though, we're going with one prediction for each game.
