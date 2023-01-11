ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
WGNtv.com

Rob Gronkowski Picks Giants to Upset Vikings in Wild-Card Round

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago said it plans to move migrants into the old Wadsworth Elementary School starting later this month as it works to serve “both the homeless and migrant populations.”. Starting Jan. 23, the city said it will start moving people into the shelter. It...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces location for potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game

If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet in the AFC Championship Game this year, the game would be held at a neutral site. We now know where the contest will be played if it happens. The NFL announced on Thursday that an AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs would be held... The post NFL announces location for potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor

The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video

Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will you be watching the NFL playoffs this weekend?

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The NFL Wildcard round begins this weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means they have earned a first-round bye and await their opponent next weekend. So, will you be watching the rest of the games this weekend? Let us know below. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will you be watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew

NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
WGNtv.com

Packers’ GM Discusses Rodgers’s Upcoming Retirement Decision

Green Bay will give Rodgers space to decide his future, but there’s no doubt they want him back under center. After a season filled with offensive struggles and lack of team success, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal regarding his future despite signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Has 0 Players On Injury Report This Weekend

The NFL is a war of attrition above everything else and a team that's healthy in the playoffs can often make a deep run. That bodes well for one team that's looking very fit right now. On Friday, the New York Giants released their injury report. To the delight of Big Blue fans, not a single one of ...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

NFL announces Atlanta as host of potential neutral-site playoff game

The NFL has announced that if the AFC championship game is between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, it will be held in Atlanta. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons, was selected to be the neutral site venue for the matchup after the cancellation of a Week 17 game affected the possible playoff seeding for the AFC.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys of 2022

Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend: Jerry Jones finds new Cowboys coach after losing to Tom Brady

The NFL playoffs are finally here. We've got a two-game slate on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and one more on Monday night for Super Wild Card Weekend. Just as we did throughout the regular season, we are going to treat you to a list of bold predictions for what we expect to happen during this weekend's contests. Instead of just doing a list of five, though, we're going with one prediction for each game.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy