Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
NFL writers across the country share reasons why Patrick Mahomes should win MVP award
NFL writers think the Chiefs quarterback is a slam-dunk pick for the league MVP award.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
atozsports.com
Chiefs receive important news they have been patiently waiting for
As we all know by now, if the Kansas City Chiefs were to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, it will be held at a neutral site because the Chiefs are the number one seed, but the Bills have one less game played. Had they finished their...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
theScore
Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC championship to be played in Atlanta
A potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced Thursday. The decision comes following the cancellation of the Week 17 contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Both the Bills and Chiefs approved the move last week.
NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video
Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL names site for AFC Championship Game if Bills-Chiefs matchup happens
If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wind up facing each other in the AFC Championship Game, the game will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 29, with a start time of 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC bracket...
Yardbarker
The Dallas Cowboys Should Be Worried This Weekend
The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Wild Card Weekend. Dallas is coming into the game as the favorite, but Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris can’t seem to figure out why. Dallas has a bad track record away from their home stadium, and that could continue to haunt them.
tigerdroppings.com
NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'
A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
Wichita Eagle
Finding Ways to Watch Royals Games Will Remain a Challenge in 2023
I usually try to keep my pieces fair, considering players, fans and the Kansas City Royals alike. One topic to which I am unequivocally opposed, however, is MLB blackouts and how difficult it can be to watch a Royals game at times. This came back into my head after Fastwyre,...
KETV.com
Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. Related video above: Emotions run high in Buffalo as Hamlin speaks with Bills ahead of Patriots game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the...
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
WGNtv.com
NFL Playoffs Preview 2022: How All 14 Teams Can Make It to the Super Bowl
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 is above the fire near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. In a tweet, the village said Lunt Avenue is closed between Rodenburg Road and Wright Boulevard due to the fire. We are working to...
Chargers to face Jaguars in AFC Wild Card Game
Fans gathered in Costa Mesa Friday to give the Chargers a sendoff as they head to Jacksonville, Florida. The Chargers will face the Jaguars Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in an AFC Wild Card Game. The Jaguars beat the Chargers, 38-10 in Week 3, though many of the Chargers' key players did not play at all or got hurt in that game."We need to keep up our defense. Our defense has been looking good these last couple of weeks," said Victoria Rivas. Rivas took the morning off work to send off the Chargers along with dozens of other fans. The team departed around 9 a.m. Friday. The Chargers have not been to the playoffs since 2018. "It was important to give them team encouragement," said Rivas.
NFL announces location for potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game
If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet in the AFC Championship Game this year, the game would be held at a neutral site. We now know where the contest will be played if it happens. The NFL announced on Thursday that an AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs would be held... The post NFL announces location for potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs
Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0