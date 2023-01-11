Read full article on original website
KU Sports
KU quarterback Jalon Daniels raffirms commitment to Kansas football
Although they amounted to little more than a whisper around Lawrence, there had been questions about the future of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels. Would he go pro? Would he enter the transfer portal? Did he want to return to his home state of California to finish his college career?. On...
Oklahoma basketball: Kansas head coach Bill Self says Sooners are ‘really good’
A look back at the scores from Tuesday’s Big 12 games shows a 79-75 Oklahoma basketball loss to Kansas. That doesn’t nearly tell the story of the game, however, a contest the Sooners could have and probably should have won at a place, Allen Fieldhouse, that has been a house of horrors for many teams, including Oklahoma. The Sooners have not won a game at the place known as “The Phog,” after the legendary Kansas head coach Phog Allen, in 29 years, or since 1993.
No. 2 Kansas meets No. 14 Iowa State in duel atop Big 12
Kansas fans will surely greet Iowa State guard Caleb Grill in a vocal manner when the No. 2 Jayhawks face
KU Sports
Gameday Breakdown: No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 14 Iowa State
No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (15-1 overall, 4-0 Big 12) vs. No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (13-2, 4-0) TV: Big 12 Now via ESPN+ | Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network via Learfield. In looking ahead to Saturday’s matchup with the Cyclones both Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and head coach Bill Self emphasized how talented ISU is defensively.
KU Sports
KU women head to Oklahoma hoping to break 2-game losing streak
The Kansas women’s basketball team will head to Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN+ and a radio broadcast will be available on the Jayhawk Radio Network via Learfield. The 23rd-ranked...
KU Sports
Kansas forward Zach Clemence's confidence may be on the rise after déjà vu outing vs. Oklahoma
It’s been a rough start to the 2022-23 season for Kansas forward Zach Clemence, but it took a turn for the better on Tuesday night during KU’s wild 79-75 comeback win over Oklahoma. Despite entering Tuesday having played just 59 minutes total in 11 games up to that...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
KU Sports
Saturday’s 125-year Kansas basketball reunion to feature some of the biggest names in program history
It’ll be a Kansas basketball festival for the ages this weekend, when the 2nd-ranked KU men’s basketball team plays host to No. 14 Iowa State, with a 125-year celebration serving as an exciting complement to the main event. Dozens of former players, coaches, managers and more are expected...
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
Kansas City Current bolster attack with pair of 1st-round picks
After trading away forward Lynn Williams, the Kansas City Current selected Duke forward Michelle Cooper and Virginia winger Alexa Spaanstra in the first-round of the 2022 NWSL Draft.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
KCTV 5
Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
kcur.org
Even after the Kansas food sales tax cut, you may still be paying a lot for groceries. Here's why
Groceries are slightly cheaper in Kansas following a food sales tax cut that went into effect Jan. 1, but you may still have questions about how much you’re paying. The cut lowers the sales tax rate on many food items from 6.5% to 4%. But some Kansas consumers have...
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
What past Kansas City area lottery jackpot winners have done with money
The total jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion. The winner could take advice from past local winners on how to spend the money.
Wichita startup with growing KC team secures $10M from Koch Disruptive Technologies
WICHITA — weavix is transforming the way frontline workers drive efficiency, communication and safety through their state-of-the-art technology, said Kevin Turpin. A $10 million corporate investment is boosting the Kansas startup’s signal even further as it hires in Kansas City. “This is the new smart radio. … Just as BlackBerry went to the iPhone; that’s The post Wichita startup with growing KC team secures $10M from Koch Disruptive Technologies appeared first on Startland News.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
