ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KU Sports

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels raffirms commitment to Kansas football

Although they amounted to little more than a whisper around Lawrence, there had been questions about the future of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels. Would he go pro? Would he enter the transfer portal? Did he want to return to his home state of California to finish his college career?. On...
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Kansas head coach Bill Self says Sooners are ‘really good’

A look back at the scores from Tuesday’s Big 12 games shows a 79-75 Oklahoma basketball loss to Kansas. That doesn’t nearly tell the story of the game, however, a contest the Sooners could have and probably should have won at a place, Allen Fieldhouse, that has been a house of horrors for many teams, including Oklahoma. The Sooners have not won a game at the place known as “The Phog,” after the legendary Kansas head coach Phog Allen, in 29 years, or since 1993.
NORMAN, OK
KU Sports

Gameday Breakdown: No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 14 Iowa State

No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (15-1 overall, 4-0 Big 12) vs. No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (13-2, 4-0) TV: Big 12 Now via ESPN+ | Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network via Learfield. In looking ahead to Saturday’s matchup with the Cyclones both Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and head coach Bill Self emphasized how talented ISU is defensively.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

KU women head to Oklahoma hoping to break 2-game losing streak

The Kansas women’s basketball team will head to Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN+ and a radio broadcast will be available on the Jayhawk Radio Network via Learfield. The 23rd-ranked...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game

The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Wichita startup with growing KC team secures $10M from Koch Disruptive Technologies

WICHITA — weavix is transforming the way frontline workers drive efficiency, communication and safety through their state-of-the-art technology, said Kevin Turpin. A $10 million corporate investment is boosting the Kansas startup’s signal even further as it hires in Kansas City.  “This is the new smart radio. … Just as BlackBerry went to the iPhone; that’s The post Wichita startup with growing KC team secures $10M from Koch Disruptive Technologies appeared first on Startland News.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy