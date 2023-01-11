Read full article on original website
Andrew Musko Jr
Andrew Musko Jr, 94 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Butler on September 13, 1928 to the late Andrew and Ann (Sheptak) Musko Sr. Andrew was a Corporal for the US Army from 1951-1953. He worked at Armco as a Crane man in the slab mill and retired in 1991. He was a member at American Legion, Post 778, where he ran dances and bingo, he was a past Chaplin of Post 778, member of Color Guard, and past council member and choir member of St. Andrew Russian Orthodox Church. Andrew was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved going to the casino with his sister, and traveled all over the USA. His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andrew is survived by his daughter Deborah Ervin; sister Agnes Rajchel; grandchildren Lee Criley, Sommer (Sean) Peters, and Kacey (Cole) Smietana; great grandchildren Gavin, Conner, Braden, Bristol, Brenna, Harper, and Haven; and life-long friends Ron and Roberta Criley. Andrew was preceded in death by his siblings William and Robert Musko. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1-3 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Panahida service will be held at 6 PM on Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 AM in the funeral home, immediately followed by graveside prayers and full military honors at Butler County Memorial Park.
Wesley Stepp
Wesley Stepp, 80, of Butler passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born in Butler on October 6, 1942 to the late Arthur and Mildred (Rivers) Stepp. Wesley graduated from Butler High and then served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved fishing, painting and scratch off tickets. Wesley was known for being strong, loyal, and having a great sense of humor. He loved his family and friends who will dearly miss him. Wesley is survived by his nephews Richard and David Stepp, and niece Joyce Day. He will be forever loved and missed by his great nephew Richard Stepp Jr. He was preceded in death by his siblings Joyce, Richard, and James Stepp. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Thomas S. Sivak
Born July 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Albert R. Sivak and Agnes J. Lesko Sivak. Tom was a graduate of Duquesne High School, and he attended Grove City College. He served in the Pennsylvania State Police for 20 years. After retirement Tom and his wife Mary Ann owned and operated Tom’s Place, a corner pub, for a number of years. To the present, Tom was a stamp dealer, buying, appraising, and selling classic U.S. stamps.
Paul Callihan
Paul Callihan, 86, of Chicora, passed away Wednesday morning, January 11, 2023 from complications of heart, lung, and kidney disease at Butler Memorial Hospital. Paul was born in Butler on October 12, 1936. He was the son of the late Sam and Tootie Waltman Callihan. He was a 1955 graduate...
Robert L. Beck Sr.
Robert Leslie Beck, Sr., age 79, of Marienville, Pa., and Clairemont, Texas, formerly of Butler, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. A retired steelworker, Bob worked at Butler Armco. He played guitar and sang around countless campfires, always providing a guiding light with his handwritten lyric sheets for...
Stephen P. Yalshevec
Stephen P. Yalshevec, 95, of Butler, passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born January 26, 1927 a son of the late Victor and Anne (Senko) Yalshevec, he was one of 10 children and grew up in Lyndora with many family and friends. Steve was a veteran of the...
Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute
The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
Butler wrestlers earn big section win over NA/Coach Stoner reaches another win plateau
The Butler wrestlers defeated North Allegheny 29-23 in a match-up of undefeated section teams. The meet came down to the last match at 133 pounds, and Butler’s Gavin “Backpack” Rush gave up the initial takedown but responded with 16 unanswered points for a 16-2 victory. Mickey Kreinbucher, Ethan Babay and Levi Donnel scored pins. Santino Sloboda improved to a personal 16-0 this season and the Golden Tornado improved to 9-0 this season.
Boozel Eyes Third Term As County Commissioner
A Butler County Commissioner has announced his intention to serve another term in office. Democrat Kevin Boozel recently issued a statement that he’ll be running later this year for a third term as County Commissioner. Although Boozel stands behind a lengthy list of his accomplishments over the past seven...
Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q
A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
Group Gathers At YWCA To Discuss Hate Speech
A recent presentation at the Butler YWCA is encouraging residents to stand against hate in our community. About 50 people attended an anti-hate speech meeting either in-person or online Wednesday night. Topics of discussion included the divisive billboards that some consider to be hate speech as well as white supremacist...
Cranberry VFC Seeking Volunteers
A local municipality is seeking more volunteer firefighter participation. Cranberry Township is currently accepting applications for volunteer firefighters with no prior experience necessary. The Cranberry VFC offers a stipend staffing program, quarterly incentives, stay and work program, private bunkrooms, and a full gym. Members and new recruits receive classroom, online,...
Freeport bowlers split with Armstrong/Karns City Basketball wins
The Freeport bowlers split with Armstrong Wednesday. The Yellow Jacket girls won 7-0, led by Julia Cummings who rolled a 622 series. Emma Windows had a 605. The Armstrong boys won 7-0. Colin Cummings led the Yellow Jackets with a 623 series in the loss. Joe Chesnutt led the River Hawks with a 603 series.
Library Planning Pop Up Show Thursday
The Butler Area Public Library is presenting another community program later today. Adults are welcome to take advantage of a presentation titled “Pop-up Books for Adults” from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. A local collector will share a collection of these three-dimensional literary works...
SRU Details Renovation To University Union
Slippery Rock University has released more information about major renovations to the University Union scheduled to begin this spring. The building which has served as the main hub for students since 1970 is scheduled for over $19 million in renovations including interior and exterior work along with new plumbing and electrical systems.
New Streaming Channel “Music From 412” Highlights Local Music
A new online streaming platform is highlighting the local music scene in Pittsburgh. It’s called “Music From the 412” and it’s now live online. The idea comes from veteran of the local music scene Anthony “Rocky” Lamonde. The all-day stream is reminiscent of the...
